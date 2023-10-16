Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Ripple CTO Comments on Recent Mysterious $410M XRP Transaction and Unusual 20 XRP Gas Fee
Crypto News

Ripple CTO Comments on Recent Mysterious $410M XRP Transaction and Unusual 20 XRP Gas Fee

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

A recent transfer involving 410 million XRP tokens has raised several questions within the crypto space. The significant controversies focus on the strangely high gas fee of 20 XRP coins accompanying the transaction.

In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO David Schwartz suggested possible explanations for the transaction and its outrageous gas fee.

Discovery Of Whooping Gas Fee On XRP Transaction

The XRP community seems perturbed over the recent transaction, with intense discussions about the associated transaction fee. In an October 11 tweet on the X platform, pro-XRP crypto enthusiast Saul questioned the normalcy of the transaction 20 XRP transaction fee. 

According to Saul, he noted the abnormality while browsing XRP Scan, a leading XRPL explorer. In his tweet, Saul noted the registration of a new XRP wallet address as of October 11. But his major highlight was a whooping transaction of 410 million XRP tokens as inflow into the new address. 

Also, the associated transaction fee of 20 XRP coins was a huge surprise for the crypto enthusiast. In line with current crypto market prices, 410 million XRP tokens are worth about $195.9 million. 

However, a gas fee of 20 XRP for the transaction reflects an unusual trigger for any observer. Notably, XRP transactions have a standard charge of 0.00001 XRP.

Considering the mystery of the situation, Saul drew the attention of the entire XRP community to the transaction. In his tweet, he tagged Vet, a prominent XRPL dUNL validator, for more clarity on the situation.

Saul asked the critical question:

Is it normal for a payment like this to have a 20 XRP fee?

In a response, Vet mentioned that a fee of 20 XRP should not apply to a 410 million XRP transaction. The validator stated: “It is an overkill.

Ripple CTO Offers More Insights

The tweet caught the attention of Ripple CTO Schwartz, who stepped in, offering more insight regarding the strange appearance of the transaction. According to Schwartz, the overall effect could be a mistake.

The CTO stated the possibility of the sender trying to lay out the transaction fee at 20 drops but could have miscalculated.

Such an error would set the gas fee at a million times higher than the usual value. The standard transaction fee is 0.00001 XRP for each ten drops. For clarity, XRP can be divided into smaller units. A drop is the smallest unit of XRP, and 1 XRP equals 1,000,000 drops.

The CTO stated:

I wonder if they meant to set the fee at 20 drops and were off by a factor of a million.

On its part, XRP Scan’s official X account also tried to demystify the strange associated fee in the transaction. It stated that the sender could have sought a means to have a zero-account balance by using a 20 XRP fee. 

Irrespective of a potential error in the transaction, some crypto enthusiasts have a favorable view of the situation. They still believe that a 20 XRP fee worth about $9.904 is relatively cheap for a 410 million XRP transaction worth almost $200 million. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple CTO Comments on Recent Mysterious $410M XRP Transaction and Unusual 20 XRP Gas Fee
2 U.S. Congress Targeted With Predator Spyware In An Alarming Attempt Of Espionage
3 Microsoft to Reshape Gaming Industry, Completes $69 Billion Takeover of Activision Blizzard
4 Navigating the Murky Waters of Social Media Disinformation Amid the Israel-Hamas War
5 Google Extends IP Shields to Generative AI Users

Latest News

U.S. Congress Targeted with Predator Spyware
News

U.S. Congress Targeted With Predator Spyware In An Alarming Attempt Of Espionage

Krishi Chowdhary
Microsoft Completes $69 Billion Takeover of Activision Blizzard
News

Microsoft to Reshape Gaming Industry, Completes $69 Billion Takeover of Activision Blizzard

Krishi Chowdhary

In a landmark move from Microsoft that is set to reshape the gaming industry, the tech giant has completed its $69 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard, the creators of iconic...

Navigating Social Media Disinformation Amid the Israel-Hamas War
News

Navigating the Murky Waters of Social Media Disinformation Amid the Israel-Hamas War

Krishi Chowdhary

In the upheaval brought by the Israel-Hamas war, social media platforms are witnessing a tsunami of viral content, including deeply emotional narratives and horrifying visuals from the conflict zone. Surprisingly,...

Google Extends IP Shields to Generative AI Users
News

Google Extends IP Shields to Generative AI Users

Krishi Chowdhary
General Statistics
Statistics

45+ Interesting Small Business Website Statistics (2023 Data)

Susan Laborde
Stablecoin
Crypto News

Terraform Labs Claims Citadel is linked with the Collapse of its Stablecoin

Damien Fisher
Microsoft
News

Britain Approves Microsoft’s Activision Purchase of $69 Billion

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.