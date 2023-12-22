Countries
Crypto News

Ripple CTO Gives Five Daring Predictions for 2024

Damien Fisher
Updated:
David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology officer, showed his interest in blockchain developments through some interesting predictions about the sector in the coming year.

The main point in his predictions was the growth awaiting blockchain technology, particularly when it starts driving mainstream adoption in 2024.

Besides that, Schwartz stated the importance of XRP Ledger in the anticipated growth of the technology, noting that it will be one of the driving forces required.

Details of David Schwartz’s Predictions 

Detailing Schwartz’s predictions, the first talked about artificial intelligence and blockchain. For him, putting these two sectors in one piece will improve the status of cybersecurity, including financial services.

Importantly, artificial intelligence will increase the chances of accurate market ideas, which will support its automated trading feature.

More so, AI chatbots will simplify development while encouraging financial upgrades and inclusion. His second prediction supports the first but focuses on Real World Asset (RWA) token distribution. Real estate and commodities providers are known to lead this sector.

Some Tokenized RWAs are hosted on the XRP ledger and boost collateralized loans. RWAs improve interoperability and are currently attracting interest from leading institutions, and Schwartz believes they have the potential to revolutionize the financial sector.

He noted that XRPL will be a leading blockchain to enable RWA use cases. Thirdly, Schwartz predicted the adoption of decentralized identity (DID). He believes that DID will improve blockchain privacy.

Also, he thinks the Decentralized exchanges (DEX) boosted by the DIDs will record an increase in institutional volume.

This volume increase will encourage growth and liquidity in DeFi. Additionally, Schwartz said the proposed XLS-40 amendment would add the DID capabilities to the XRP Ledger, ushering in a new era of privacy and security.

Other Predictions from Schwartz Confirms XRP Ledger’s Plans for Expansion 

The fourth prediction covers interoperability and smart contracts. David Schwartz believes that interoperability will break limits and create a unified ecosystem.

Also, interoperability protocols such as the Cross-chain bridge amendment for the XRP Ledger will encourage innovation and the creation of new DeFi apps. 

This could be the catalyst for mainstream adoption and unlock the blockchain’s full potential, cutting across several industries. Finally, the fifth prediction focuses on stablecoins.

Schwartz believes these assets will eventually change global finance, create new foreign exchange pathways, and reduce US dollar dependence. 

Presently, the Middle East is leading in stablecoin adoption for regional trading. Also, as more financial institutions embrace blockchain technology, it will pave the way for stablecoins to become a universal tool. 

So, stablecoins will make international transactions easier and unlock vital economic potential.

These predictions are quite optimistic, and if the adoption of these technologies increases, then the desired results are possible. With Ripple Labs’ rising profile in the financial world, these predictions will likely come to pass, although the timeframe is not certain. 

Ripple Labs Partners with the Central Bank of Ireland 

Ripple Labs continues to advance in the finance ecosystem. On December 20, the company announced that it had been added to the Central Bank of Ireland’s list of registered virtual assets service providers (VASPs). 

With this registration, Ripple will provide its services to esteemed clients in the European Economic Area by 2024. This development makes Ripple Labs one of the leading ecosystems for the ongoing crypto revolution. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

