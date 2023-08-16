Countries
Ripple Executives to Speak at Forthcoming Messari Mainnet Conference
Ripple Executives to Speak at Forthcoming Messari Mainnet Conference

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
On August 14, Ryan Selkis, CEO of crypto intelligence firm Messari, announced the forthcoming Messari Mainnet Conference on Twitter (now rebranded as X). According to the announcement, two leading executives at Ripple Labs will speak at the event.

These include Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty. The conference held from September 20 to 22, 2023, in New York, will bring together many industry leaders. Moreover, it promises to be one of a kind park with insightful activities.

Top Executives at Ripple Labs to Speak Alongside Top Crypto Shareholders

According to information shared on Twitter, the Ripple chief, Brad Garlinghouse, is listed among the keynote speakers. However, Alderoty joined the list as the event’s policy speaker. Alongside Garlinghouse is a group of other notable figures in the crypto industry who would speak at the conference. 

These include Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Paxos founder and CEO Charles Cascarilla, Circle owner Jeremy Allaire, and Ledger CEO and co-founder Pascal Gauthier. Besides Alderoty, other executives from other crypto entities will also attend the event as policy speakers. 

Sheila Warren, CEO of the Crypto Council for Innovation, leads. Rebecca Rettig, Polygon Labs CLO, brings expertise. Paul Grewal is Coinbase’s chief legal officer.

The Messari Mainnet Conference to Convene Industry Leaders to Deliberate on How to Move Crypto Forward 

Messari, a crypto and blockchain intelligence firm, is the organizer and host of the upcoming Mainnet event. This event gathers renowned cryptocurrency executives, developers, traders, and investors for three days of innovative collaboration, programming, and networking. 

In his August 14 tweet, Selkis invited his followers to purchase tickets for the forthcoming conference. Renowned industry leaders, and top players, disclosed attending. They are forefront of policy control, joining the conference.

Meanwhile, Selkis also announced Coinbase’s recently deployed “Stand With Crypto Alliance,” which advocates a favorable regulatory environment for crypto. He described Coinbase’s “Stand With Crypto Alliance” as an independent organization looking to offer 50 million American crypto token holders a voice in Washington. 

Furthermore, the Messari CEO emphasized that now is a critical time to fight against bad policy and advocate for rational and practical regulations. He called for people to join the organization as it provides tools that allow crypto enthusiasts to participate in the fight against bad policies at the state level.

Notably, the Ripple executives are expected to comment on the ongoing legal battle between the SEC and Ripple at the event. Recall in mid-July, the US court ruled against the SEC in the ongoing lawsuit.

In the ruling, Judge Torres said the institutional sale of XRP tokens constitutes securities while the programmatic and secondary market sales are non-securities. 

However, the SEC sought permission for interlocutory appeal to object to the court’s verdict on the programmatic and secondary market XRP sales. It is worth noting that Ripple Labs will file its response to the financial watchdog’s request later this month.

