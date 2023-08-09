Countries
Ripple Introduces Transparency in Carbon Markets with Centigrade, A Carbon-Focused Firm
Ripple Introduces Transparency in Carbon Markets with Centigrade, A Carbon-Focused Firm

Damien Fisher
Updated:

The San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has taken a stronger stance in the fight against climate change. Through a partnership with Rocky Mountains Institute (RMI), Ripple has commenced plans to launch a carbon-focused and open data platform, Centigrade.

Ripple Partners with RMI To Revolutionize Carbon Markets

In its recent tweet, Ripple announced the collaboration with RMI. According to the statement, the move is innovative and geared toward changing the global energy landscape.

Also, the partnership aims to handle climate challenges related to carbon emissions by creating more transparency in its approach.

The two entities are preparing to launch a leading open data platform Centigrade through collaboration. The new firm will tackle and change carbon markets through its unique functionalities.

According to the announcement from Ripple, Centigrade is designed to provide transparency, integrity, and trust within carbon markets. Its revolutionary focus will lead to a clean and zero-carbon condition.

In a confirmatory tweet, Centigrade mentioned its launch as a fundamental move that will trigger a change in the carbon market.

With the joint efforts from Ripple and RMI, Centigrade targets to establish increased engagement and confidence within the market. Also, the open data platform plans to encourage more active collaboration and participation from several entities through its distinguished operations.

Motives Behind the Launch of Centigrade

In its official blog about the new project, Ripple sees the place of blockchain technology as a vital aspect that will support the initiative on carbon markets effectively.

According to Ripple, its blockchain technology and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) have laid a good pattern over the years in their activities. Moreover, regarding carbon emissions, they have achieved net-zero status via renewable energy.

Also, Ripple gave more insight regarding its collaboration with RMI. It acknowledged that the partnership would facilitate the smooth functioning of Centigrade as an open data platform to redefine the global carbon markets.

Centigrade is focused on empowering carbon and nature credit developers via an accessible process that brings their projects to the public. 

Through the platform, users and developers will access global credit markets, thereby promoting carbon removal projects.

Additionally, Centigrade offers clarity and transparency in its approaches. It noted that though carbon markets are fighting against climate change, they face several limitations like scalability, confidence, and efficiency.

Other challenges within the existing carbon markets contribute to the hindrance in their full growth potential. These include a lack of quality supply and obsolete mechanisms. 

However, Centigrade is spurred to tackle all the challenges through its proposed innovative solutions. 

Due to the collaboration between Ripple and RMI, Centigrade will be equipped with the full potential to create a vibrant and dynamic carbon market to handle climate change.

Also, the joint effort will enhance the project’s deliveries and accomplish all necessary environmental and economic goals.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

