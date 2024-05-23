Countries
Ripple Joins the Tech Against Scam Coalition to Dismantle Scammers
Ripple Joins the Tech Against Scam Coalition to Dismantle Scammers

Cybercrimes have become an eyesore, especially in the crypto industry, often causing users and firms to lose millions of dollars. In a notable development, Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple’s CEO, has announced that Ripple plans to join the Tech Against Scams coalition in the fight against cybercrimes.

Through this move, Ripple acknowledges the necessity for tech giants to work together to protect consumers from networks of scammers operating online. 

Ripple Joins Move Against Scams

The Tech Against Scams coalition is not just any association. It includes industry heavyweights such as Meta, Coinbase, Match Group, Kraken, and Gemini.

These companies have come together with a unified mission, which is to fight online fraud and financial scams that have become increasingly sophisticated and prevalent.

By pooling resources and knowledge, they aim to address these scams comprehensively, from their initial stages to their execution. What sets the Tech Against Scam coalition apart is its extensive scope.

It brings together diverse sectors such as social media, financial institutions, dating apps, and crypto platforms, reflecting the multifaceted nature of modern scams.

This wide-ranging collaboration is essential because scammers often exploit multiple platforms simultaneously. This makes it difficult for any single entity to combat them effectively.

One of the coalition’s primary objectives is to facilitate the sharing of best practices, threat intelligence, and critical information among its members.

This collaborative effort is designed to provide healthy protection for users against various types of scams, including romance fraud and digital currency schemes such as pig butchering.

Meanwhile, the coalition’s work began last summer with an initial partnership among Match Group, Coinbase, and Meta to understand and mitigate cross-platform threats. Since then, it has expanded to include additional companies, significantly enhancing its capacity to fight fraud.

Supporting the Coalition’s Initiative

Guy Rosen, Meta’s Chief Information Security Officer, highlighted the importance of this collective effort in the coalition’s press release. He explained that scammers and organized crime groups are skilled at exploiting multiple internet services. 

According to Rosen, such expertise makes it challenging for any single company to fully understand and counter criminal activities. The coalition’s approach of sharing insights and intelligence allows for more effective disruption of scam networks. 

Yoel Roth, VP of Trust & Safety at Match Group, echoed similar sentiments. Roth emphasized the critical need for cross-industry cooperation, stating that working together across different sectors is vital for staying ahead of criminals.

He further explained that this collaborative approach enables online platforms to develop and implement functional solutions to combat a wide range of financial crimes.

This move draws attention to David Schwartz’s warning in July 2023, highlighting the growing scam attacks aimed at the XRP community. Following Ripple’s legal victory, interest in XRP surged, prompting malicious actors to create fraudulent websites to exploit the situation.

Schwartz’s warning showed the urgency of forming a coalition dedicated to consumer protection and the disruption of scam operations. It also demonstrated the immediate need for a collaborative effort to safeguard users from the growing threat of online scams. This year, the Tech Against Scams coalition is actively tackling these issues to create a safer digital environment for all users.

