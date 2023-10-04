Countries
Ripple Price Forecast: Crypto Analysts Predict 700% Price Surge on XRP
Ripple Price Forecast: Crypto Analysts Predict 700% Price Surge on XRP

A bullish prediction from notable cryptocurrency analyst Egrag has reignited optimism among members of the Ripple community. The analyst highlighted the roadmap to a potential 700% XRP price surge to $4.5.  

His prediction has prompted many in the crypto space to closely monitor Ripple XRP’s performance, which could mark a turning point for the asset.

Moreover, Ripple XRP’s trading volume has increased 19% in the last 24 hours, which could be attributed to traders consciously accumulating tokens in anticipation of a massive rally.

However, this bullish prediction has not positively impacted XRP’s price as the asset remains down by nearly 3% in the last 24 hours. Nonetheless, the positive sentiment and increased optimism could soon translate into more buy trades, exerting upward momentum on XRP.

Crypto Analyst Bullish on Ripple XRP: Will it Hit $4.5 Mark Soon?

After studying XRP’s price moves, crypto analyst Egrag thinks it will surge massively. He divided his analysis into White, Blue, and Green. 

The White part is done, and XRP was at $0.93. He said we’re in the Blue part, aiming for $1.5. Following that, the Green part is next, where Egrag predicts XRP’s price to reach $4.5, an over 780% increase from the current price.

Furthermore, Egrag believes that the Ripple XRP chart recorded a nice break-out, retest, and trend continuation pattern, representing a bullish trajectory that will likely continue. In addition, he urges XRP supporters to remain vigilant as the upward movement may happen anytime.

According to Egrag, he claims that

“The market is thin, and a small amount will pump the market.” Meanwhile, he said, “No Timing, just showing the road, just wait and be patient.”

But, it’s noteworthy that XRP hitting the final Egrag’s target of $4.5 would take some time to actualize. Nonetheless, this prediction is significant for the XRP community, as it provides a positive outlook for the future, outlining specific phases and price targets. 

Interestingly, the analysis has boosted the community’s confidence, offering a clear roadmap and direction for XRP’s growth. 

Bullish Signals Detected: Coin Approaching Potential Support Level

Meanwhile, the chart below shows that Ripple XRP has steadily moved downward since July 2023. After several attempts to change the trend, the bear still sustains the momentum.

However, based on technical indicators, there has been a recent positive development in the market as XRP shows signs of a bullish recovery. 

XRP is heading towards the lower Donchian channel, suggesting it might be nearing a potential support level. Interestingly, this move could signal an oversold condition, and there might be buying interest.

The MACD above the signal line with green histogram bars is also a positive sign, indicating a strong upward momentum. However, it’s noteworthy that while these indicators provide valuable insights, they could be more foolproof.

Critical Support and Resistance Levels: Analyzing the Path of XRP’s Price Movement

At 10:00 AM EST on October 3, XRP is approaching a critical support level of $0.5. Should it breach this level, the next support lies at $0.43, indicating more downturns. However, if the market rebounds from this support, there’s potential for an upswing towards the $0.9 resistance. 

Ripple XRP Alternative: Is it the next 100x Meme Coin?

>>>Visit Meme Kombat Presale<<<

The latest play-2-earn and staking meme coin, Meme Kombat, has attracted investors’ eyes with its crypto gambling and meme coin allure. Due to the excitement among investors, the coin stands as a potential contender in the meme coin market.

The Meme Kombat presale began on September 25 and, so far, has recorded tremendous success, reaching over $200,000. Meme Kombat lets users bet on fights between funny internet characters, an attractive utility that could attract more gaming enthusiasts to crypto.

It allows users to bet on and play different games, granting them more winning chancesIn addition, the project uses a staking mechanism that allows users to stake their $MK tokens for rewards.

As of today, October 3, the staking platform is offering a juicy 112% annual percentage yield (APY). This offers returns higher than what’s obtainable from projects like Ethereum, which gives 4% staking APY.

The Next 100x Meme Coin, Analysts Predicts

Popular crypto influencers like Meme Kombat are bullish about Meme Kombat. They believe its ability to combine meme coins with betting and allow users to earn extra coins by staking them sets it apart for massive growth in the cryptoverse. 

meme kombat logo

>>>Visit Meme Kombat Presale<<<

Prominent trader and influencer Jacob Bury says Meme Kombat might surge 100x from its resale value. Also, Michael Wrubel, with over 300,000 followers, revealed he’s massively bullish on this project.

Also, big crypto websites predict that Meme Kombat could make people a lot of money. These influencers encourage their viewers to prepare for big gains on Meme Kombat.

Given the hype around this project and the limited token supply allocated for purchase, its presale might end soon. Each token trades at $1.667, presenting an attractive entry point before an upcoming value uptick upon listing on exchanges.

So, interested participants should visit the website to secure their slot in preparation for the big rally.

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

