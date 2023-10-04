Ripple Price Forecast: Crypto Analysts Predict 700% Price Surge on XRP

A bullish prediction from notable cryptocurrency analyst Egrag has reignited optimism among members of the Ripple community. The analyst highlighted the roadmap to a potential 700% XRP price surge to $4.5.

His prediction has prompted many in the crypto space to closely monitor Ripple XRP’s performance, which could mark a turning point for the asset.

Moreover, Ripple XRP’s trading volume has increased 19% in the last 24 hours, which could be attributed to traders consciously accumulating tokens in anticipation of a massive rally.

However, this bullish prediction has not positively impacted XRP’s price as the asset remains down by nearly 3% in the last 24 hours. Nonetheless, the positive sentiment and increased optimism could soon translate into more buy trades, exerting upward momentum on XRP.

Crypto Analyst Bullish on Ripple XRP: Will it Hit $4.5 Mark Soon?

After studying XRP’s price moves, crypto analyst Egrag thinks it will surge massively. He divided his analysis into White, Blue, and Green.

#XRP White – Blue – Green: White ✅: Completed at $0.93 💰

Blue 🔵: In progress to $1.5 🚧

Green 🟢: Awaiting activation at $4.5 🌱 (After Blue completion) What's my take? 🤔 To me, it looks like #XRP did a classic break-out, retest, and continuation pattern! #XRPArmy… pic.twitter.com/2ysyDs80dz — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) October 1, 2023

The White part is done, and XRP was at $0.93. He said we’re in the Blue part, aiming for $1.5. Following that, the Green part is next, where Egrag predicts XRP’s price to reach $4.5, an over 780% increase from the current price.

Furthermore, Egrag believes that the Ripple XRP chart recorded a nice break-out, retest, and trend continuation pattern, representing a bullish trajectory that will likely continue. In addition, he urges XRP supporters to remain vigilant as the upward movement may happen anytime.

According to Egrag, he claims that

“The market is thin, and a small amount will pump the market.” Meanwhile, he said, “No Timing, just showing the road, just wait and be patient.”

But, it’s noteworthy that XRP hitting the final Egrag’s target of $4.5 would take some time to actualize. Nonetheless, this prediction is significant for the XRP community, as it provides a positive outlook for the future, outlining specific phases and price targets.

Interestingly, the analysis has boosted the community’s confidence, offering a clear roadmap and direction for XRP’s growth.

Bullish Signals Detected: Coin Approaching Potential Support Level

Meanwhile, the chart below shows that Ripple XRP has steadily moved downward since July 2023. After several attempts to change the trend, the bear still sustains the momentum.

However, based on technical indicators, there has been a recent positive development in the market as XRP shows signs of a bullish recovery.

XRP is heading towards the lower Donchian channel, suggesting it might be nearing a potential support level. Interestingly, this move could signal an oversold condition, and there might be buying interest.

The MACD above the signal line with green histogram bars is also a positive sign, indicating a strong upward momentum. However, it’s noteworthy that while these indicators provide valuable insights, they could be more foolproof.

Critical Support and Resistance Levels: Analyzing the Path of XRP’s Price Movement

At 10:00 AM EST on October 3, XRP is approaching a critical support level of $0.5. Should it breach this level, the next support lies at $0.43, indicating more downturns. However, if the market rebounds from this support, there’s potential for an upswing towards the $0.9 resistance.

