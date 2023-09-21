Ripple Price Forecast: New York Regulators Delists Ripple, What’s Next For XRP?

The recent Ripple delisting from the New York roster of permitted cryptocurrencies raises concern within the crypto market. Despite this negative news, XRP is showing strong performance in the market. As of 9:50 a.m. EST, September 20, XRP is priced at $0.5077, up by 0.94% in the last 24 hours.

Also, according to sources, XRP has recorded over 7% increase in the past seven days. Furthermore, Ripple has surged by an impressive 44% in the last year, performing better than 85% of the top 100 cryptocurrencies.

New York Finance Agency Goes Against XRP: What’s the Future Like for the Asset?

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) recently introduced updates to its regulations regarding digital currencies. These changes involve new criteria for cryptocurrency exchanges to list digital assets.

Also, NYDFS has taken 25 different cryptocurrencies off its “Greenlist” of approved tokens. These include well-known names like XRP, DOGE, and LTC. On the other hand, established cryptocurrencies, like BTC and ETH, continue to hold their approved status.

For XRP, this adjustment carries significant implications. Being removed from the NYDFS’s list means that individuals in New York may encounter limitations when trading Ripple.

However, since this news was shared, XRP’s price hasn’t been affected; rather, it is growing. This shows that the community members are strongly optimistic about XRP’s future.

XRP Big Vision Boosts Investor’s Confidence

Meanwhile, during a recent interview, Brad Chase, Ripple’s head of liquidity products, shared an ambitious plan for eCommerce. According to him, Ripple aims to transform every eCommerce business into a cryptocurrency-enabled entity.

Also, Brad Chase added that the crypto industry provides huge opportunities that can enhance eCommerce and merchant payments. That’s why many eCommerce businesses and merchants are adopting crypto to distinguish themselves.

With always-on, 24/7/365 global availability, crypto provides a twofold opportunity to improve eCommerce and merchant payments. Watch as Ripple's Brad Chase recently sat down with @PYMNTs to discuss how the payments world has already gone digital.https://t.co/pkFMRqMpxy — Ripple (@Ripple) September 19, 2023

Chase emphasized the advantages that crypto will bring to the world of eCommerce. According to him, using cryptocurrencies in eCommerce and payments has huge potential for improvement, says the report. It’s not just about attracting and keeping customers but also about making operations and payments smoother.

Widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies in eCommerce could positively impact XRP value. More usage and acceptance of online transactions could increase demand, potentially driving up its value in the market.

Analyzing XRPUSD’s Potential Breakout and Bullish Momentum, What’s Next?

XRPUSD is on the verge of breaking above the Bollinger Band indicator, signaling a strong bullish sentiment. This indicates that XRPUSD is in an overbought zone, potentially indicating an upcoming pullback.

However, if XRPUSD sustains the momentum and breaks above the BB indicator, it may likely continue the uptrend, hitting the $0.638 resistance level. Also, the MACD is above the signal line, showing the strong buying momentum in the market. Furthermore, the rising green histogram bars support this analysis.

XRP is exhibiting bullish momentum and could continue the uptrend if buyers sustain the pressure. However, it’s crucial to exercise caution, as using technical indicators alone does not guarantee a specific price movement.

XRP Price Analysis: Key Levels and Potential Movements

Ripple XRP is heading towards a key resistance level at $0.638. If it successfully breaks through this level, it may have the potential to reach $0.94. However, if it struggles to surpass $0.638, it could experience a drop back to $0.45.

It’s important to remember that there’s an additional support level of $0.35. A drop below this region will signal a bearish sentiment in the market. Traders should closely monitor these levels to make decisions about buying or selling, as they can greatly influence the coin’s movements.

