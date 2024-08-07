Countries
Crypto News

Ripple Price Prediction as XRP Nears $0.54 Mark; Will It Break Through?

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Ripple (XRP) staged a recovery movement yesterday as the broader market bounced back slightly. It is now forming a base above the $0.430 price level.

Several analysts, including Michael XBT, predicted big price moves for XRP, some outlining why traders and investors should buy it. Moreover, the latest Ripple partnership introduced a bullish push on XRP.

However, despite the growing bullish momentum, XRP faces significant resistance at the $0.53 price level. Can it breach this limitation to stage a full recovery? Consider the following analysis for insights into XRP’s next moves. 

Ripple Price Movement

XRP price action in July showed initial bullish momentum. The daily chart shows it rose from $0.41 on July 08 to $0.63 on July 17, exceeding June’s performance, indicating more substantial buyer interest.

However, things turned south on July 30; after hitting $0.65, it plummeted to $0.43 on August 5, representing a 33.85% drop. Despite this setback, XRP turned green the following day. XRP trades at $0.51, with a 2.86% 24-hour price increase.

If the bulls increase their charge, XRP might break above $0.54. Some vital technical indicators will provide more insights.

Ripple (XRP) Technical Analysis: Signs of Bullish Reversal

Ripple Price Prediction as XRP Nears $0.54 Mark; Will It Break Through?

XRP’s recent price action signals a potential bullish reversal. Several technical indicators suggest that the bearish sentiment is waning.

XRP has climbed back inside the Bollinger Bands after trading below this indicator. This move suggests a possible end to the oversold condition and a return to higher trading ranges.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also improved significantly, rising from an oversold level of 20 to around 43. This increase indicates growing buying pressure.

Ripple Price Prediction as XRP Nears $0.54 Mark; Will It Break Through?

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) histogram shows fading red bars, suggesting decreasing selling pressure.

Currently, XRP is approaching the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). A break above this level signals a trend reversal. However, the trendline resistance above the current price could act as a barrier to further upward movement.

Can XRP Break the $0.55 Resistance?

Based on this technical analysis, XRP shows potential for further upside. The improving indicators suggest growing bullish sentiment. However, breaking the $0.55 resistance level will require sustained buying pressure. The trendline resistance and the 50-day SMA could provide challenges.

If XRP can break above these levels, it could signal a stronger bullish trend. This breakthrough might open the path to the $0.55 resistance and beyond.

While technical indicators are promising, external factors can always impact price. 

Analyst Predicts XRP Price Surge to 292%

In an X post, Michael XBT, a market psychologist, shared a bullish outlook for XRPThe analyst sees potential for XRP’s price to reach $2 soon, an increase of 292% from its current price. He bases this prediction on a recent price glitch on the MEXC exchange.

Michael XBT expects XRP to reverse its downtrend in August. He highlighted a historic bull pennant formation on XRP’s chart as evidence.

The analyst views the current dip as a buying opportunity, warning that the window for purchasing XRP at low prices is closing quickly. In addition, XBT disagrees with claims that XRP has already broken its downtrend. He believes a breakout is imminent.

While bullish, Michael XBT cautions against extreme price targets like $300. He suggests a 10x surge to $6 would be fortunate. 

Other analysts also share optimistic views on XRP’s future price. This growing bullish sentiment adds weight to XBT’s predictions.

On July 31, an analyst named Doctor Magic shared his prediction on the price of XRP. Doctor Magic noted that XRP’s chart look very good.

“Monthly candle engulfing 10 months of price action while OBV is breaking out and at the same time,” he said.

Further, this analyst thinks XRP is going will perform well. While XRP shows promise, investors might also want to explore emerging opportunities. One such project currently in presale is Pepe Unchained (PEPU).

Pepe Unchained: A New Memecoin With Its Blockchain

Amid the broader market struggles, Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is turning heads with significant presale achievements. This innovative meme coin has raised nearly $7.5 million during its presale, showing strong investor interest.

Unlike other memecoins, PEPU’s plan to build a layer-2 blockchain sets it apart.

All About Pepe Unchained

Pepe Unchained aims to build a dedicated home for memecoins on Ethereum. It will offer fast, low-cost transactions on its decentralized layer-2 blockchain.

Besides the layer-2 promise, PEPU allows investors to stake their coins for significant annual returns (APY). The potential staking rewards increase its allure to investors. 

Moreover, PEPU’s community is increasing on social media platforms, with over 9,000 followers on X and over 4,000 on its Telegram group. 

The project has gained attention from analysts and YouTubers, with some predicting significant growthSpecifically, a popular YouTube channel, 99Bitcoins, thinks Pepe Unchained could rally 100x when it launches.

Pepe Unchained (PEPU) is currently priced at $0.0089105 per coin, but the price will increase soon. This means investors who buy PEPU now could make substantial returns before it is even available on regular crypto marketplaces.

Visit the Pepe Unchained website to learn more and participate in the presale before prices increase.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
