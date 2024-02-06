Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Ripple to Introduce Novel XRP Powered Payment Solutions to the US Market
Crypto News

Ripple to Introduce Novel XRP Powered Payment Solutions to the US Market

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Ripple has taken a gallant step to expand its payment services within the US market. Following its three years of quietness and low performance due to the SEC lawsuit, Ripple is revolutionizing its cross-border payments in the US using XRP. 

As disclosed by Oliver Segovia, Ripple’s Senior Director and Head of Product Marketing for Payment, the company is introducing new products using its money transmitter license in the US.

Plans to Reinforce Its Domestic Payment Services with XRP in the US Market

In the announcement, Segovia admitted that Ripple has maintained minimal engagements within the US crypto market over the past three years. He noted that up to 90% of the company’s businesses focused on entities outside the country. 

Notably, Ripple’s subdued presence in the US market followed its multi-year-long legal battle with the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC), which kicked off in late 2020However, with the recent plan, Ripple is about to end the long period of silence.

The cross-border payment firm has determined to roll out product innovations relying on its local money transmitter licenses (MTLs). Notably, Ripple holds more than 31 MTLs with the US after it acquired Fortress Blockchain to earn a Nevada license.

Moreover, the firm noted that MTLs form a powerful backing for Ripple in its services. Ripple Payments, which is pioneering the expansion, leverages XRP as the bridge asset in its services. 

With such an innovative payment solution, Ripple can provide speedy transition settlements in just a few seconds.

Also, the transaction fee is relatively lower than the costs of traditional methods. Ripple aspires to leverage its global experience (with a majority of its businesses conducted outside America) to promote its presence locally and enhance its payment services within the US market. 

Measures to Enhance Its Domestic Engagement

The blockchain firm has started laying out steps to support and enhance its plan for domestic services. As part of its strategy, the company is looking to hire personnel from different regions, including locals within San Francisco.

Some of the positions include senior blockchain engineer, senior software engineer, principal software engineer, staff data engineer, and more. Also, Segovia disclosed that Ripple is kicking off its plan with an upcoming fintech meetup.

There will be a casual panel discussion as part of the event, focusing on Ripple’s 2024 outlook for blockchain and payments. The event will take place on Wednesday, February 7, between 5:00 PM and 7:30 PM PST. The venue is at the recently inaugurated Ripple Headquarters in San Francisco.

Some of Ripple’s product heads, like Brendan Berry and Pegah Soltani, will lead the session. The moderator will be Ripple’s US Managing Director, Joanie Xie. Also, David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, will be part of the meeting.

While extending an invitation to the public, Segovia noted that representatives from prominent companies like Adyen, Plaid, Marqeta, and more will attend the event.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple to Introduce Novel XRP Powered Payment Solutions to the US Market
2 Top Crypto Gainers on 5 February – RON and PENDLE
3 BBC Kids Expands in the Middle East after Launching on Shahid
4 Apple Ramped Up Its ‘Secret’ Autonomous Car Project With Increased Testing, Says Report
5 Sam Altman Shares Pictures Of The Polaris Project—A Nuclear Fusion Power Plant

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 5 February – RON and PENDLE

Nick Dunn
BBC Kids Expands In the Middle East after Launching On Shahid
Streaming News & Events

BBC Kids Expands in the Middle East after Launching on Shahid

Mark Cop

BBC Studios will expand its content in the Middle East after securing a deal with MBC Group to offer BBC Kids content on the Arabic streaming platform Shahid. BBC Studios...

Apple Speeds Up Its Autonomous Car Project With Increased Tests
News

Apple Ramped Up Its ‘Secret’ Autonomous Car Project With Increased Testing, Says Report

Krishi Chowdhary

While Apple has been very secretive about its autonomous car project, the tech giant’s filings with the California Department of Motor Vehicles indicate that it has ramped up the testing...

Sam Altman Shares Pictures Of The Polaris Project
News

Sam Altman Shares Pictures Of The Polaris Project—A Nuclear Fusion Power Plant

Krishi Chowdhary
Data Breach Statistics
Statistics

30+ Data Breach Statistics (2024 Data and Trends)

Jeff Beckman
Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Cook
News

Apple To Introduce AI Features By The End Of 2024 Confirms Tim Cook

Krishi Chowdhary
Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025
News

Jeff Bezos To Cash Out Amazon Stocks By January 2025

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.