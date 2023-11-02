Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP from Escrow Accounts for November, Moves Millions of Tokens
Crypto News

Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP from Escrow Accounts for November, Moves Millions of Tokens

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Ripple has unlocked 1 billion XRP coins from escrow for November. The process is part of Ripple’s monthly release of XRP tokens from its escrow system into the crypto market. Crypto transaction tracking firm Whale Alert reported this development in a tweet on the X platform.

Ripple Releases 1 Billion XRP in Three Different Transactions

Data from Whale Alert revealed that Ripple has unlocked its monthly 1 billion XRP coins for November. According to Ripple’s schedule, the release of the XRP coins from its escrow accounts occurs on the first of every month.

Whale Alert noted that Ripple released a cumulative 1 billion XRP through three transactions on November 1, at exactly 00:00 (UTC). Firstly, the firm unlocked 500 million XRP coins worth approximately $299.9 million from its escrow account. 

The second transaction involved the release of 400 million XRP tokens worth about $239.92 million also from Ripple’s escrow account.

In the last transaction, the blockchain firm unlocked 100 million XRP coins worth $59.98 million from its escrow account.

Before its monthly escrow unlock of tokens, Ripple moved 50 million XRP coins from one of its accounts to an unknown wallet. According to Whale Alert, the transferred coins were worth about $29.87 million.

Further, data from Whale Alert revealed that the transaction occurred on October 21 at 23:26 (UTC). Currently, Ripple’s address holds 166.34 million XRP after the transaction, while the balance in the receiver’s address has 54.72 million XRP tokens.

Ripple’s Monthly XRP Unlock Program—Here’s What’s Remaining in Escrow

Ripple maintains a token-unlock program on the first day of every month. Through the process, the firm usually releases 1 billion XRP coins from its escrow accounts into the crypto market, increasing XRP’s circulating supply.

The San Francisco-based company launched the escrow program in December 2017 to ensure stability within the XRP markets. The program mapped out 55 billion XRP coins, which Ripple locked in an escrow system on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The firm programmed a monthly unlock of 1 billion XRP tokens across 55 months.

In addition, Ripple included a protective measure to curb high volatility in XRP’s price. It would relock a greater part of the monthly released coins, which in most cases are up to 800 million from the released 1 billion coins.

However, Ripple is yet to relock any portion of the released coins for November at the time of writing.

As of September 30, Ripple’s Q3 report revealed that the firm holds 41.3 billion XRP coins in its escrow account. Though it released 1 billion XRP coins on October 1, the company relocked 800 million tokens, bringing its holding to $41.1 billion XRP as of October.

Following the unlocking of 1 billion for November, Ripple should have about $40.1 billion XRP locked in its escrow account.

Meanwhile, as of 05:40 AM EST on November 1, XRP is trading at $0.6012, indicating an increase of 4.63% over the past 24 hours. Its 7-day price action reflected a surge of 9.34%.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP from Escrow Accounts for November, Moves Millions of Tokens
2 Tesla Wins First Trial Over Allegations that Its Autopilot Feature Caused a Fatal Crash
3 Revolutionary Research Indicates Fair Market Value For XRP From $9.81 – $513,000
4 Top Crypto Gainers on November 1 – SOL, THETA, And XRP
5 Holiday Shopping Insights – A Statistical Analysis of Christmas Gift Trends

Latest News

Tesla
News

Tesla Wins First Trial Over Allegations that Its Autopilot Feature Caused a Fatal Crash

Damien Fisher
XRP
News

Revolutionary Research Indicates Fair Market Value For XRP From $9.81 – $513,000

Damien Fisher

Executives of Valhill Capital, a prominent equity company, have released a revolutionary research white paper. The document reflects on an innovative and fair market value suitable for XRP and the XRPL...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 1 – SOL, THETA, And XRP

Nick Dunn

The crypto market has maintained the positive momentum from October 2023 to continue its rally today, November 1. While a retracement could occur at any time, the buyers seem determined...

Christmas Shopping Trends
Statistics

Holiday Shopping Insights – A Statistical Analysis of Christmas Gift Trends

Kate Sukhanova
Court Dismisses Copyright Infringement Against AI Image Providers
News

US Court Dismisses Copyright Infringement Case Filed Against AI Image Service Providers

Krishi Chowdhary
An Alliance of 40+ Countries To Vow Not to Pay Ransomware
News

US-Led Alliance of 40+ Countries to Vow to Never Pay Ransomware Extortionists

Krishi Chowdhary
Major Interesting Pandora Statistics
Statistics

Pandora Statistics 2023: A Deep Dive

Susan Laborde

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.