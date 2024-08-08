Countries
Ripple Unveils Partnership with DIFC to Boost Crypto Adoption in UAE
Ripple Unveils Partnership with DIFC to Boost Crypto Adoption in UAE

Rida Fatima
In a move to expand its presence in the Middle East, Ripple has forged a strategic partnership with the DIFC Innovation Hub.

This alliance aims to position the UAE as a leading hub for blockchain innovation and boost the country’s adoption of digital assets

According to the August 7 announcement, the DIFC will leverage Ripple’s expertise and the XRP Ledger (XRPL) to facilitate the growth of tech startups in the UAE

Ripple’s Partnership with DIFC

Ripple, a leader in blockchain payments, is set to integrate its technology with the DIFC Innovation Hub, the Middle East’s biggest innovation community.

Hosting over 1,000 tech firms, regulatory bodies, and venture capitalists, the Hub offers a fertile environment for nurturing early-stage blockchain companies, connecting them with established institutions.

Brad Garlinghouse, Ripple’s CEO, pointed to the UAE’s friendly regulatory landscape as a crucial driver in this partnership. He praised the region for its clear and supportive regulations, which he believes are essential for driving financial innovation.

Garlinghouse also highlighted the possibility of increasing blockchain adoption in the region through this collaboration. This possibility hinges on using Ripple’s XRPL blockchain solution to support startups and established businesses in the region.

Meanwhile, Ripple has pledged one billion XRP to support the XRP Ledger (XRPL) growth and its global use cases. This fund primarily offers every developer technical, financial, and business support, which aligns with Ripple’s latest partnership with the DIFC.

Notably, over 160 teams in 47 countries have benefitted from the fund since its launch toward the end of 2021. Projects ranging from decentralized finance (DeFi) to Real World Assets (RWA) have also gained support following the fund announcement.

Arif Amiri, the CEO of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), highlighted the importance of the partnership between DIFC and Ripple.

He sees this collaboration as a crucial step in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global center for finance and technology. Amiri states this alliance marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s efforts to become a top international business hub.

The Significance of the Ripple-DIFC Partnership

Meanwhile, Ripple has set up its regional office for the Middle East and Africa within the DIFC. In a noteworthy development, the DIFC approved using Ripple’s digital asset, XRP, within the Centre in November 2023.

Companies licensed to deal with virtual assets can now incorporate XRP into their offerings. This move is also expected to drive blockchain technology innovation and boost Dubai’s economic growth.

Moreover, Reece Merrick, who oversees Ripple’s operations in the Middle East and Africa, has also expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s supportive approach.

He highlighted that the UAE’s progressive policies and Ripple’s substantial one billion XRP developer fund create an ideal environment for advancing fintech solutions.

The latest partnership is a significant achievement for Ripple since it aligns with its goal to promote blockchain technology and the global adoption of digital assets.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
