Ripple (XRP) Bullish as Ex-Talent Acquisition Director Hints at Major Upcoming News

Ripple has posted moderate gains today as bulls begin to return to the broader crypto market. The coin is making a comeback after days of bearish pressure. XRP trades at $0.51, with a 24-hour increase of over 2% and a 4% seven-day price gain.

Given the ongoing bullish momentum, excitement abounds in the XRP community as many speculate a bullish recovery for the asset. But how long can this momentum last? Let’s explore the possibilities through the following analysis.

Sean McBride Teases Major Ripple XRP News

Investor sentiment is bullish on XRP following the recent tease by Sean McBride, Ripple’s former Director of Global Talent at Ripple. Mcbridge’s February 6 tweet hinted at major upcoming news for XRP and Ripple, stirring up excitement among community members.

Big news coming from #Ripple and #XRP in the next couple days — Sean McBride (@seanmcbride16) February 6, 2024

While many are excited about this potential news, others are sceptical about it. Wietse Wind of XRPL Labs expressed concerns about insider trading. Another X user said it may be another short Ripple partnership.

Responding to the negativity in another tweet, McBride firmly stated that the news is huge and that the XRP price will explode soon.

Following this development, XRP price responded positively, climbing from a low of $0.50 to $0.5138, a nearly 3% increase in the last day. However, how much this supposedly upcoming news will affect XRP remains uncertain since no one knows exactly what is coming.

Crypto Analyst Sees XRP Price Rising Soon

McBride isn’t the only notable figure bullish on XRP; other analysts have expressed similar sentiments. In a February 6 post, analyst Ali Martinez predicted that XRP’s price will increase.

His analysis pointed to a buy signal from the TD Sequential indicator on the weekly XRP chart.

Notably, the TD Sequential indicator is known for spoting crypto market shifts using candlestick patterns. Based on Ali’s chart, the indicator suggests XRP’s price could rise soon for one to four weeks.

While many hope these predictions will come to fruition, it’s important to remain cautious as no one can guarantee that crypto asset prices will follow the touted trajectory.

XRP Faces Resistance at Key Moving Averages; Will It Overcome to Rally?

XRP has been struggling with bearing pressure since falling below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). But momentum has shifted slightly, and the coin is heading back towards the SMA lines.

If all things remain equal, XRP may conquer the prevailing resistance and move above the moving averages.

Should that happen, more buyers may hop in, hoping for further gains. The entrance of more buyers will magnify momentum, empowering XRP to reach higher highs in the coming days.

The next potential target is the previous high of around $0.750. Based on its current price of $0.51, a move to $0.75 marks an increase of 47%.

However, nothing is certain yet, as the bears can still increase selling pressure. XRP risks dropping towards the support at $0.430 if the bears succeed. The RSI is currently at 41, meaning XRP is not overbought or oversold, which neither indicates a strong bullish or bearish reversal.

A stiff battle for control is ongoing between sellers and buyers. XRP is now in a critical conjecture; it faces resistance as it approaches the SMA lines at $0.60, and caution is advised.

