Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Ripple (XRP) Gained Massively from Recent Market Boom, Forbes Report
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Gained Massively from Recent Market Boom, Forbes Report

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Ripple (XRP) has been a major winner in the recent crypto market rally. According to Forbes Senior Contributor Billy Bambrough, XRP capitalized on the $300 billion cash injection that flooded into the cryptocurrency space. 

This impressive performance caught the attention of investors and analysts alike. But can XRP sustain this level of progress and energy over time? Read on to find out.

Forbes Senior Contributor Says Bitcoin and XRP Saw Huge Price Increase Recently

In a recent article, Forbes Senior Contributor Billy Bambrough shed light on the remarkable rally witnessed by Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies like XRP. 

According to Bambrough, in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has surpassed the $70,000 mark, and it’s heading closer to its all-time high of $74,000.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

But Bitcoin wasn’t the only cryptocurrency that experienced a surge. Bambrough highlighted that XRP and other leading cryptocurrencies got more expensive even though Elon Musk’s big comeback to the crypto world didn’t work out. 

According to the contributor, this surge contributed a whopping $300 billion to the total crypto market capitalization over the past week. The Forbes pundit added that more big institutes are getting interested in joining crypto and are also observing the recent gains. 

The XRP chart reveals a remarkable performance in recent times amid the upward trend in the market. The digital asset surged impressively, hitting a high of $0.6594 within a single day. This marks an increase of more than 5% from the previous day’s price.

The coin is trading for $0.61 with a huge volume of over $2 billion. Over the last seven days, Ripple’s native token has sustained its upward momentum, representing an increase of 3%. 

However, in the last 24 hours, the coin is down by over 4%, resulting from investors taking out profits. 

Black Swan Capitalist Co-Founder Advice Holders Not to Sell After an Analyst’s Bold Call to Dump

Jake recently said something bold, telling people who own XRP to think about trying out other cryptocurrencies that are doing better. He came to this decision after looking at how XRP has been doing over the past 90 days compared to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

XRP Gained Massively from Recent Market Boom, Forbes Report

Jake mentioned numbers from CoinMarketCap stating that Bitcoin and Ethereum went up by more than 63% in the last three months. Also, BNB and Solana increased by about 99.75% and 78.92%, respectively, during that same time. 

But XRP didn’t do as well, according to him. It only went up by 5.29% in the last 90 days, while its close competitors saw almost double the gains. Due to this difference, Jake suggested that people should sell their XRP. However, he made sure to say that his opinion was not financial advice.

However, Vandell, one of the founders of Black Swan Capitalist, disagreed with Jake. He told XRP fans not to listen to Jake and to hold onto their XRP instead of selling it too soon.

Vandell added that it’s not yet the time for other cryptocurrencies to shine, and the Bitcoin event that affects prices is still a few weeks away. He said, “We’re just getting started. The best times for cryptocurrency will be between 2024 and 2025,” Vandell added confidently.

Edward Farina, who heads Social Adoption at XRP Healthcare, also chimed in. He said that Jake doesn’t understand XRP well and what it could achieve in the future.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad is an experienced Writer and Editor with a passion for cryptocurrencies, technology, and online security. He has made significant contributions to reputable crypto websites like CryptoNews, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoinist, sharing his insights with a wide audience.

Beyond his professional interests, Asad is an ardent advocate for freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he enjoys staying socially active, playing snooker and cricket, savoring delicious seafood, and indulging in the soulful melodies of folk music.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple (XRP) Gained Massively from Recent Market Boom, Forbes Report
2 TikTok Advertisers Back To The Drawing Table Amid Potential US Ban
3 MicroStrategy Announced Plans to Raise $700M to Fund Bitcoin Purchases
4 Exploring New Cryptocurrencies with 100x Potential Returns: Insights into Investment Prospects
5 Court Document Reveals That Facebook Has Been Spying on Snapchat’s Traffic

Latest News

TikTok Advertisers Back To The Drawing Table Amid Potential US Ban
News

TikTok Advertisers Back To The Drawing Table Amid Potential US Ban

Ali Raza
MicroStrategy X Cyberattack Results in Investors Losing Over $440K
Crypto News

MicroStrategy Announced Plans to Raise $700M to Fund Bitcoin Purchases

Ali Raza

MicroStrategy has increased the amount of its convertible debt offering to $700 million as it pushes for more Bitcoin acquisitions. The business intelligence firm initially announced plans to offer convertible...

Crypto News

Exploring New Cryptocurrencies with 100x Potential Returns: Insights into Investment Prospects

Alex Popa

The crypto industry has been booming recently, with many projects making significant gains. Just look at how Slothana, a Solana meme coin, raised almost $700,000 in one day after going...

Court Document Reveals That Facebook Has Been Spying on Snapchat’s Traffic
News

Court Document Reveals That Facebook Has Been Spying on Snapchat’s Traffic

Krishi Chowdhary
Telegram’s Peer-to-Peer Login Is a Privacy Nightmare
News

Telegram’s Free Premium Membership Is a Privacy Nightmare

Krishi Chowdhary
SWIFT Plans to Unveil a New CBDC System Within Two Years
News

SWIFT Plans to Unveil a New CBDC System Within Two Years

Ali Raza
Ethereum Records Growth in Non-Geth Clients Following Client Diversity
Crypto News

Ethereum Records Growth in Non-Geth Clients Following Client Diversity

Asad Gilani

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.