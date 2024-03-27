Ripple (XRP) Gained Massively from Recent Market Boom, Forbes Report

Ripple (XRP) has been a major winner in the recent crypto market rally. According to Forbes Senior Contributor Billy Bambrough, XRP capitalized on the $300 billion cash injection that flooded into the cryptocurrency space.

This impressive performance caught the attention of investors and analysts alike. But can XRP sustain this level of progress and energy over time? Read on to find out.

Forbes Senior Contributor Says Bitcoin and XRP Saw Huge Price Increase Recently

In a recent article, Forbes Senior Contributor Billy Bambrough shed light on the remarkable rally witnessed by Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies like XRP.

According to Bambrough, in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin has surpassed the $70,000 mark, and it’s heading closer to its all-time high of $74,000.

But Bitcoin wasn’t the only cryptocurrency that experienced a surge. Bambrough highlighted that XRP and other leading cryptocurrencies got more expensive even though Elon Musk’s big comeback to the crypto world didn’t work out.

According to the contributor, this surge contributed a whopping $300 billion to the total crypto market capitalization over the past week. The Forbes pundit added that more big institutes are getting interested in joining crypto and are also observing the recent gains.

The XRP chart reveals a remarkable performance in recent times amid the upward trend in the market. The digital asset surged impressively, hitting a high of $0.6594 within a single day. This marks an increase of more than 5% from the previous day’s price.

The coin is trading for $0.61 with a huge volume of over $2 billion. Over the last seven days, Ripple’s native token has sustained its upward momentum, representing an increase of 3%.

However, in the last 24 hours, the coin is down by over 4%, resulting from investors taking out profits.

Black Swan Capitalist Co-Founder Advice Holders Not to Sell After an Analyst’s Bold Call to Dump

Jake recently said something bold, telling people who own XRP to think about trying out other cryptocurrencies that are doing better. He came to this decision after looking at how XRP has been doing over the past 90 days compared to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Jake mentioned numbers from CoinMarketCap stating that Bitcoin and Ethereum went up by more than 63% in the last three months. Also, BNB and Solana increased by about 99.75% and 78.92%, respectively, during that same time.

But XRP didn’t do as well, according to him. It only went up by 5.29% in the last 90 days, while its close competitors saw almost double the gains. Due to this difference, Jake suggested that people should sell their XRP. However, he made sure to say that his opinion was not financial advice.

However, Vandell, one of the founders of Black Swan Capitalist, disagreed with Jake. He told XRP fans not to listen to Jake and to hold onto their XRP instead of selling it too soon.

Vandell added that it’s not yet the time for other cryptocurrencies to shine, and the Bitcoin event that affects prices is still a few weeks away. He said, “We’re just getting started. The best times for cryptocurrency will be between 2024 and 2025,” Vandell added confidently.

Edward Farina, who heads Social Adoption at XRP Healthcare, also chimed in. He said that Jake doesn’t understand XRP well and what it could achieve in the future.