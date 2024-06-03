Countries
Ripple (XRP) Poised for Explosion, Says Former Ripple Director
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Poised for Explosion, Says Former Ripple Director

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Ripple (XRP) price has been dropping since May. The coin slumped from $0.54 on May 25 to $0.50 yesterday. In the past seven days, the asset has declined over 2%.

However, today, June 3, the XRP price seems to be gaining momentum. At 06:23 a.m. EST, XRP is trading around $0.51, up almost 2% in the past 24 hours. Ripple filed to seal documents in the SEC lawsuit, and a former Ripple executive predicted XRP’s future positively during a talk on the X platform. 

Can these events push XRP to rally toward the $1 mark?

Former Ripple Exec Predict Significant Growth for XRP – What’s Next?

An X user recently asked Sean McBride, a former Ripple Director, what he thinks will happen to XRP. In response, McBride first acknowledged many things affecting XRP, especially the ongoing SEC case.

However, McBride was optimistic about the overall cryptocurrency industry. He mentioned some good things happening in regulations, like FIT21, SAB121, and the Debt Box judgment. According to him, these developments have buoyed market sentiment.

Further, McBride pointed out that Ripple is doing well in business-to-business payments and is working hard to make more products available. He even praised Ripple’s emphasis on tokenization, custody services, and the recent introduction of stablecoin updates. 

He also stressed that Ripple is teaming up with big companies, which shows that the company and XRP are likely heading in the right direction. McBride concluded that “all things considered, XRP is primed for a breakout the likes of which we’ve probably never seen before. It’s just my opinion, though.”

McBride’s comments suggest a bullish outlook for XRP despite the legal uncertainty. He believes Ripple’s solid fundamentals and strategic focus positions XRP for significant growth in the future.

Ripple CEO Says an XRP ETF is ‘Inevitable’

On the just-concluded Consensus 2024, Ripple’s CEO shared an interesting opinion about an XRP ETF. He believes the SEC will eventually approve an XRP ETF. 

In his opinion, “I think it’s just a matter of time, and it’s inevitable there’s gonna be an XRP ETF, there’s gonna be a Solana (SOL) ETF, there’s gonna be a Cardano (ADA) ETF, and that’s great.”

Garlinghouse mentioned that regulators will need to approve these ETFs significantly before they are allowed, but he thinks there will be “speed bumps” in the end. He also criticized Washington for not providing clear rules about regulations.

The anticipation of an XRP ETF could positively affect the price of XRP. Investors often see ETFs as a sign of legitimacy and broader acceptance. If the SEC eventually approves an XRP ETF, it could attract more institutional investors, increasing demand and a potential price rise.

This optimism can boost investor confidence and increase the price of XRP in anticipation of the approval.

XRP: Strong Interest Despite Price Slump – Potential for Future Growth?

Ripple (XRP) Poised for Explosion, Says Former Ripple Director

Per CoinGlass data, both XRP options open interest and open interest are good. For context, open interest represents the total number of outstanding contracts (future options) that have yet to be settled.

An increase in this contract suggests that investors believe the price will rise again in the future. 

Based on this, if positive news or developments emerge, the existing open interest could fuel a potential price surge as investors become more active. The chart below supports this claim.

Ripple (XRP) Price Analysis: Bullish Signals Emerging

Ripple (XRP) Poised for Explosion, Says Former Ripple Director

XRP has recently formed a bullish pennant chart pattern. This pattern often indicates that the price might break out upwards after a period of consolidation, which means that XRP could be preparing for a price rise.

Currently, XRP is trading above the lower Bollinger Band. This suggests the price is moving away from recent lows and showing strength. Also, the appearance of green solid candles indicates that buyers are starting to gain control. 

Based on this analysis, XRP shows signs of a bullish trend ahead. The bullish pennant pattern, the Bollinger Band indicator, and the green candles suggest potential upward movement.

However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for XRP stands at 49. This means the market is neither overbought nor oversold.

The stable RSI indicates that the market is balanced until the bulls return fully to confirm the bullish signals. As such, traders should watch the closely before going overboard. 

While XRP fights to gain more, short-term profit-taking investors could consider a new coin currently selling at a low price and a fast speed. 

WienerAI (WAI): The New Meme Coin Making Waves

A new crypto project called WienerAI (WAI) creates excitement in the crypto market. This latest meme coin has already gathered enough money from its investors before it becomes tradable. 

Before WienerAI was officially launched, it raised over $4 million during its presale. This means many people are interested and invested in it early on.

What makes WienerAI stand out is its unique approach. It’s a blend of funny meme design and a crypto trading bot, and this mix of humor and practicality makes WienerAI a popular choice in the crypto community.

WienerAI: Meme Coin with AI-powered Trading Bot and High Staking Rewards

WienerAI is trending in the market because it includes an AI-powered trading bot. This tool can attract many investors. The bot finds the best investment opportunities that match what you (investors & traders) like.

It finds safe tokens and trades them quickly on different DEXs without charging fees. This feature sets WienerAI apart from other meme coins in the crypto space.

Additionally, WienerAI offers excellent staking rewards for those staking its WAI token on the platform. The current staking rewards are an impressive 260% per year. 

This has led investors to lock up over 3.9 billion WAI tokens for good returns while the AI bot works for them, too. Overall, WienerAI stands out because of its AI trading bot and high staking rewards. To be part of this, visit its main presale page and buy with ETH or USDT.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
