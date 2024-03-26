Ripple (XRP) Price Gains Momentum – Will it Hit the $1 Benchmark After Bitcoin Halving?

Ripple (XRP) has posted notable gains today, March 25, 2024, reaching $0.63. These positive strides coincide with the ongoing market-wide recovery, with most assets recording significant gains.

But how far can XRP go, can it sustain the ongoing rally to cover new heights? The following analysis will provide details.

Investors Could See Rising XRP Prices

Several cryptocurrency analysts think XRP is just getting started on a major bull run that could drive its price to multi-year highs soon. Popular crypto pundit Dark Defender believes XRP could hit $1 in April after breaking through key resistance levels.

Hi there, here is your 1 Day Time Frame Update. #XRP was $0.58 on 28 Feb. We expected XRP to hit: 1. $0.6462 on 1-Mar ✅

2. $0.77-$0.92 on 13-Mar ✅($0.75)

3. $1 in April, in progress Based on the new high of $0.75, the targets are updated as follows: Fibonacci Levels:… pic.twitter.com/35ks68rLFq — Dark Defender (@DefendDark) March 20, 2024

The analyst noted that since XRP has successfully tested the $0.6462 and $0.075, its short-term targets are $0.09772, $1.5048, and $2.3173. Darkdefender expects XRP to hit the $1 benchmark in April, and according to his analysis, XRP’s recent strides show the asset is already gearing up to test the touted price level.

He noted that the $0.58 region will act as support as XRP proceeds to $1, which he expects to happen in April.

This prediction aligns with another influential analyst, the EGRAG CRYPTO forecast, which suggests that XRP will reach $1.40 next month.

Whales Making Big Moves – How will Retail Traders React?

March 2024 has been quite a wild ride for XRP. While other coins like BNB, Solana (SOL), and Avalanche (AVAX) posted notable strides, XRP struggled to keep up. As a result, XRP slipped off its position as 5th largest crypto by market cap, outpaced by Solana (SOL).

Large investors, or whales as they are called, saw this as an opportunity to pile up Ripple (XRP). According to data from Santiment, as of February 24, these whales had about 43.46 billion XRP coins.

But as of March 2024, that number has surprisingly shot up to 44.14 billion, meaning the whales have acquired 680 million XRP coins from February 24 – March 24. Based on current XRP prices around $0.63, the whales spent $428 million in just 30 days.

Now the question remains: what does this mean for the price of XRP and retail investors?

This considerable buying spree suggests the whales are seriously betting on XRP’s future price. Seeing these big investors making moves could excite regular investors, too, which could lead to increased demand for XRP, potentially pushing up its price.

In addition, the technical indicators below signal bullish for XRP.

XRP Price Analysis: Bullish Momentum Build-Up – $0.74 Next Target

XRP is bullish today, following prominent analysts’ overall positive market sentiment and optimistic predictions.

But let’s rewind, Ripple (XRP) was on a rough patch not long ago. It nosedived from $0.74 to $0.58 between March 11 and March 20. That’s more than a 20% price drop in less than two weeks.

However, since the start of this week, there seems to be a shift in momentum for XRP, as shown in the chart above. The MACD red histogram bars are fading, hinting that the bears are losing momentum, which means more buy trades are taking place.

The SuperTrend indicator also shows a buy signal for XRP today. This reinforces the bullish sentiment brewing. If the bulls keep charging ahead and push the price past $0.74 again, that’s a clear signal that XRP is on a bullish ride.

Should You Buy XRP Now?

XRP’s recent listing on BitMEX and Atlantis Exchange could be among the factors fueling its rally. Moreover, recently, the two sides asked the court to approve the final steps for their arguments. This means they’re getting ready to wrap up the case.

With the trial date for the Ripple/SEC lawsuit set for April 23, anticipation is high within the XRP community. Those expecting Ripple to win the SEC believe its price will see a giant leap when the lawsuit is wrapped up.

So, the big question is: should you jump in and buy XRP now? It might seem like a good idea with all this bullish momentum building up.

Also, based on the factors and price analysis above, XRP can skyrocket to $1 after the Bitcoin halving event in April. But remember, investing in crypto is always a bit of a gamble.

