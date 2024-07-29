Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: Can XRP Break $0.634 Resistance as Ripple VS. SEC Case Nears Conclusion?

Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

The crypto market has seen notable improvement this week, with most coins posting green candles on the daily chart. BTC has climbed above $69,000, spreading optimism across the broader market.

Moreover, Ripple’s XRP is riding this bullish wave, now sitting above the $0.6 threshold. With the Ripple/SEC lawsuit nearing its end, traders anticipate a breakout as the outcome could significantly impact Ripple XRP’s price performance.

However, the coin faces significant resistance at the $0.0634 price level. Can it break through this resistance to cover new heights? Let’s explore the token’s chances of higher gains below.

XRP Price Bounces Back

XRP hit a low of $0.54 on July 19, marking a significant dip. However, the downturn didn’t last long, as XRP picked up the next day, showing resilience.

By July 24, XRP had reached $0.626, representing a 15.9% increase in just five days. Since then, XRP has been trading in a narrow range, fluctuating between $0.62 and $0.58.

However, the chart shows that XRP is trying to break above this trading zone. If successful, this breakout could signal the start of a new upward trend.

With the Judge’s final verdict on the Ripple VS. SEC lawsuit underway, XRP might be on the brink of a significant breakout. Moreover, many believe a favorable outcome could catalyze XRP’s price surge.

Analyst Foresees Price Surge as Ripple-SEC Case Nears End

According to a recent tweet by an XRP community member, JackTheRippler, Judge Torres is deliberating on the final verdict for the Ripple/SEC case.

🚨BREAKING: Judge Torres is deliberating on the final verdict in the ongoing Ripple v. SEC case!#XRP 💥 FINAL JUDGMENT INCOMING 💥https://t.co/UtgNxiv2rI pic.twitter.com/smXdUTvRLp — JackTheRippler ©️ (@RippleXrpie) July 27, 2024

Moreover, the crypto community expects a settlement soon, possibly this week. Also, Fred Rispoli and James Murphy (MetaLawMan) are optimistic that Judge Torres will give her verdict in early August.

I’m predicting we have a ruling by end of July/early August. Although Judge Torres could get poetic and issue it on July 13. The case can always settle beforehand but I put that at 0% now. And whatever is not addressed in the ruling can also be settled. — Fred Rispoli (@freddyriz) June 12, 2024

Some legal experts say the odds are in favor of Ripple, as it has seen some victories since the case began. This bodes well for XRP, as a good outcome would mean more apparent legal status, making investors more confident about the cryptocurrency.

It could also warrant XRP’s listing again on more crypto exchanges, boosting its demand and price. Furthermore, if Ripple wins, it can focus on growing its business, positively impacting XRP.

XRP Poised for Breakout: Technical Analysis

XRP rallied almost 2% in the past hours, trading at $0.61. Technical indicators are flashing bullish signals. The SuperTrend indicator shows a buy signal, suggesting a potential upward trend.

Also, the MACD displays green histogram bars, indicating that bullish momentum remains strong. The 200-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) are below the current market price.

This positioning can act as a support level, potentially cushioning minor price drops. It also indicates that XRP is trading above its long-term average prices, generally considered bullish.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 61, approaching but not overbought territory, suggesting room for further growth. Given these positive indicators, XRP appears well-positioned to challenge the $0.63 resistance level.

A favorable judgment in the Ripple-SEC case could provide the additional catalyst for a breakout. While investors await XRP’s potential surge, they might consider exploring alternative opportunities, including presales projects like The Meme Games.

The Meme Games: A Playful Alternative in the Crypto Space

The Meme Games (MGMES) could offer a viable diversification opportunity for those looking to expand their crypto portfolio beyond established tokens like XRP.

The $MGMES presale is gaining traction quickly as it combines meme culture with Olympic-style competition. In just a few days of launch, the Meme Games presale has amassed over $196,000, indicating growing investor interest.

Why Consider The Meme Games Token?

The Meme Games offer a fun investing experience. Users choose a meme character to compete, a novel gaming approach in the crypto space. According to the site, winning characters earn a 25% token bonus.

The feature doesn’t stop there; token holders can earn up to 796% APY by staking $MGMES tokens. About 12.69 million tokens have already been staked. The rewards will reduce as more people join the staking pool, so acting quickly is advisable.

Currently, $MGMES tokes trade at $0.0091, presenting a low entry point for early investors before the exchange listing. Unlike most meme coins with unlimited supply, only 2.024 billion $MGMES tokens will ever be created.

In addition, the project has a three-phase development plan. This presale coincides with the 2024 Olympics, which could boost investor interest since $MGMES is an Olympic-themed project.

The Meme Games focuses on building an engaging community. The team has allocated funds for rewards, marketing, and liquidity. The project plans to list on decentralized exchanges on September 10 and major tracking sites.

Moreover, top Crypto influencers believe The Meme Games could be the next big meme coin with substantial gains. Some predict $MGMES could present massive returns once launched.

The Meme Games offers a fresh alternative to XRP. It combines entertainment with investment potential. Crypto enthusiasts looking for new opportunities will find it appealing.

The project’s unique approach sets it apart in the crowded crypto market. The Meme Games promises a fun and rewarding experience for investors. With that in mind, visit the main page and buy the token.

