Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction: XRP on the Rise – Will the Uptrend Hold?

Ripple (XRP) has shown significant strength recently, as reflected by the rising green candles on the daily chart. This rally has sparked optimism in the market, with trading volume rising by 79% in the last 24 hours.

However, Ripple (XRP) must still break above its bearish trendline to confirm the bullish sentiment. Crypto analysts remain bullish on XRP, predicting it to reach $1 next year. Can XRP sustain this upward trend and continue its rally, or will it recede?

Ripple (XRP) Price Action

The price of Ripple (XRP) has been down since March 11, when it traded at $0.74. The downward trend continued for weeks, but recent activity shows signs of change.

The cryptocurrency is now approaching a key trendline, suggesting buyers are returning to the market. If bulls push the price above this line, this move could signal a shift in sentiment.

The coin is sitting above $0.471, up by over 5% in the last 24 hours and with a 13% seven-day price increase.

XRP Poised for Potential Breakout: Bullish Signs Align

Ripple (XRP) is nearing its bearish trendline. A break above the trendline could attract more buyers, possibly leading to a more robust recovery for XRP towards its previous high of $0.57.

Moreover, several technical indicators paint a bullish picture. The Accumulation/Distribution is 10 billion, suggesting intense buying pressure.

After a long period of sell signals, the SuperTrend indicator now shows a buy signal, suggesting buyers are returning and driving higher prices.

Additionally, the MACD has crossed above its signal line, with green histogram bars supporting the growing bullish momentum. This market setup often precedes price increases and confirms bullish trends.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54, indicating balanced market conditions with room for more growth. Meanwhile, the Positive Volume Index (PVT) at 1.62 billion suggests strong buying on up-volume days.

Multiple indicators suggest a bullish outlook, and XRP appears primed for a potential upward move.

XRP Set for Potential Surge, Says Crypto Analyst

Some crypto experts believe Ripple XRP’s price will surge massively soon. A well-known cryptocurrency analyst suggests, based on historical patterns and current market indicators, that XRP might be on the brink of a significant price movement.

Further, the analyst points to the narrowing of Bollinger Bands on XRP’s monthly chart. This technical signal often precedes significant price shifts. In the past, similar patterns led to substantial gains for XRP.

The expert cited a 2017 event when XRP traded at a fraction of a cent before the price skyrocketed to its all-time high in 2018. He said XRP is currently on a similar trajectory and is poised for a significant upswing soon.

Analysts Forecast Ambitious XRP Targets Amid Market Optimism

Another analyst, EGRAG CRYPTO, says XRP will hit $17 after crossing several key milestones. First, XRP must close above $0.75 convincingly, reclaim the $1 mark, and surpass the $1.80 threshold before reaching new heights.

#XRP : The Bent Fork ($17 & Historical Support) – UPDATE: 🔍 June 2023: We introduced “The Bent Fork Chart.” Here’s the latest scoop: 🎯 New Top Target: $17

🚧 Key Resistance: $1 – both a structural barrier and psychological hurdle.

🏆 All-Time High (ATH): $3.5 – breaking… https://t.co/CAdFw956Ej pic.twitter.com/H8IQ03tCYu — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) July 8, 2024

Importantly, EGRAG CRYPTO advises XRP supporters to remain patient. He also said he would invest profits from other cryptocurrencies into XRP, showing strong faith in its potential.

In addition, analyst Dark Defender says XRP could rally above $9.50 if past trends repeat. To reach this target, XRP must increase by 1,900%.

When you see, you see. It was never easy for #XRP & will not be, but in the end, History repeats itself. Believe In Miracles? pic.twitter.com/BWz14ScY7X — Dark Defender (@DefendDark) July 8, 2024

Other analysts in the crypto space have varying views. A trader popularly known as The Great Mattsby shared a more bullish prediction for XRP.

According to the analyst, Ripple (XRP) monthly Bollinger Bands are now very tight, which is unusual. This is one of the “tightest monthly Bollinger Band squeezes” in the crypto market.

According to Mattsby, the last time XRP witnessed such a squeeze, its price shot up 60,000%. If XRP repeats this pattern, it could reach $270, bringing its market cap to around $27 trillion.

To put this in perspective, $27 trillion is about 13 times larger than today’s cryptocurrency market.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

