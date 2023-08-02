Ripple XRP Price Remains Bearish, Should Investors Navigate To Chimpzee As An Alternative?

In 2018, Ripple (XRP) became the second-ranked cryptocurrency in the world based on market capitalization. The project gained prominence for its approach to ensuring faster money transactions using its native token, XRP.

XRP is trading at $0.6991, showing a decrease of over 0.38% in the last 24 hours. The token’s trading volume has risen above 31%, leading to uncertainty regarding its future price action.

By examining historical data, analysts and investors can speculate on the potential strides the XRP asset may attain. The following XRP’s historical performance may provide insights into its future price movements.

XRP Price Outlook As The Market Faces Serious Volatility

XRP’s market has demonstrated unhealthy market conditions for investment since July 20 and recorded a 9% price loss from its market value over the past 2 weeks.

Again, the coin has witnessed a price decline of about 1% in the last seven days, making crypto traders panic, wondering if XRP could sustain the bearish trend for a long time.

Besides the price drop, information from CoinGecko shows that the asset’s price is up 41% in the past month and has added almost 81% over 1 year.

Technical Analysis on XRP

The daily chart above shows that the XRP/USDT pair is experiencing bullish price momentum. Since July 13, the asset has consistently traded above the 200-Day and 50-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) indicators, indicating a bullish trend.

However, the MACD indicator trading below the signal line with a red histogram bar suggests short-term bearish price movement.

Also, with an RSI value of 54.34, the asset does not appear to be heavily overbought or oversold, which further supports the possibility of a sustained upward trend and buying opportunity for traders.

Nevertheless, investors must not depend solely on these technical indicators when making investment choices, given the high market volatility, which often results in frequent price fluctuations.

Critical Key Levels on the XRP Chart

The XRP/USDT chart shows an interesting pattern: the asset trades above a minor support level at $0.67. This support level serves as a critical point of interest for traders, as any price testing at this level may likely result in a bounce-off, potentially fueling a bullish move toward the critical resistance level at $0.93.

There’s a strong support level at $0.47, and with the price breaching this point, a massive bearish movement could be triggered.

Traders must exercise caution, as a failure to surpass the resistance level could result in a price decline. In such a situation, XRP might retreat towards the significant flip zone, which holds critical importance as it could provide substantial support for the asset.

Crypto Analysts Predict XRP’s Future Market Price

Techopedia forecasted that in 2023, XRP could record a maximum price of $0.56, trade with an average price of $0.38, and witness a price drop to $0.20.

By 2024, they shared that the asset might have its lowest, average, and highest market prices around $0.50, $1.80, and $3.10, respectively.

Some technical analysts at AMB Crypto predicted that by 2025, the coin’s price might fall to $0.49 and record a price gain of $0.74, but it may later trade within an average price of $0.62.

For 2026, the analysts stated that XRP might have its market value around $0.76, $0.6, and $0.91 for the average, minimum, and maximum prices, respectively. Another group of experts at CryptoNewsZ forecasted that in 2027 the asset might record its yearly low and high at $1.76 and $2.53, respectively.

By 2028, they shared that XRP’s market value could have a maximum price of $3.28 and a minimum price of $2.28. By 2029, the experts also forecasted that the asset might witness a price gain of $4.24 and a price drop to $2.95 before the end of the year.

Factors That Could Affect XRP Price Performance

On July 29, Ripple announced their partnership with Faster Payments on its Twitter account. Its partnership with the Faster Payments Council introduced a white paper detailing its vision to transform the global money movement through cryptocurrency.

The white paper emphasized Ripple’s goal of revolutionizing cross-border payments and addressing the dissatisfaction among global payment leaders with traditional payment systems.

It also sheds light on how leading payment providers anticipate the transformative capabilities of the crypto and blockchain industry in modernizing payment technologies.

This development can enhance investor confidence and increase interest and demand for XRP, leading to a price surge. Another development that could affect XRP price positively or negatively is its lawsuit with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

After declaring XRP a non-security on July 13, its price spiked unimaginably but later declined as it became clear that the lawsuit hadn’t ended.

Also, the win was partial, as Judge Torres stated that the sale of XRP to institutional investors was security. Since then, diverse arguments have been in favor and against the ruling.

A positive outcome for Ripple Labs in the legal battle could skyrocket the XRP price or plunge it lower. Another notable factor is XRP’s support for seamless and affordable cross-border payment solutions.

According to the Ripple team in a recent article, it is a myth that crypto solutions have to be complex and difficult to understand. Our solutions for cross-border payments CBDCs and crypto liquidity simplify crypto to offer powerful benefits.

