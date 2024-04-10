Countries
Ripple ($XRP) Price Stables Around $0.61 Despite Recent Whale's Selling Pressure
Crypto News

Ripple ($XRP) Price Stables Around $0.61 Despite Recent Whale’s Selling Pressure

Nick Dunn
Updated:
Last week wasn’t good for the Ripple XRP price, which dropped from $0.63 to a low of $0.57 on April 03. This negative trend occurred as the BTC dropped slightly, affecting the broader market movement.

Fortunately, the market sentiment changed to bullish, and the XRP price reversed from this level of $0.57 to $0.60. 

Even when a crypto tracking firm revealed that 24.8 million XRP tokens had been moved to an exchange on April 07, 2024, this movement didn’t influence the XRP price. 

XRP has increased by almost 1% in the last 24 hours and 2.37% in the past seven days. According to CoinMarketCap, the daily volume has increased by 47.7% to over $2 billion.

This shows that the rate at which investors trade the coin has increased in the past 24 hours. The question now is: What’s the next price target for XRP?

XRP Price Analysis: XRP Holding Bullish Trendline, May Present Buying Opportunity

XRP maintains a bullish trendline that held the price when the bears attempted to pull it below $0.57. If the bulls can sustain this upward-sloping trendline, it would keep the overall bullish momentum intact.

XRP’s price is currently hovering around its 50-day SMA (yellow line). A break above this shorter-term average could fuel additional bullish continuation. Also, XRP is still trading above its 200-day simple moving average (the green line), showing that the bulls are still in control over the longer timeframe.

Further, the fading red bars on XRP’s MACD histogram indicate that bearish selling momentum is dropping. This suggests that more buyers are gradually entering the market.

These technical factors point to XRP defending its uptrend well during this latest pullback. Based on this analysis, investors waiting for a suitable entry point may soon consider opening some long positions on XRP.

Of course, no trade should be made based solely on this technical analysis; consider other factors below that could affect prices, too.

XRP to Hit $1000, Says Crypto Analyst

In a post on April 04 via X (formerly Twitter), a known analyst, BarriC, said XRP’s price might reach $1,000 in the next five to ten years. Even though that is unbelievable, BarriC explained why he thinks XRP can achieve this level.

He said XRP will rise because a lot of “personal wealth,” about $400 trillion, could come into crypto.

Also, institutions might invest more in crypto, which could increase XRP’s price.

In BarriC’s words,

“There’s over $400 trillion dollars of personal wealth on the sidelines that has yet to come into crypto, let alone the institutional money!”

In addition, he pointed out that Bitcoin’s price went up because of Spot Bitcoin ETFs. So, he believes Ripple XRP could also increase if institutions express interest in an XRP Spot ETF.

BarriC said XRP won’t hit $1,000 only if Ripple fails in what they’re trying to do. But he thinks that’s unlikely. He believes the crypto market and Ripple will keep growing like they did since 2016. 

He admitted some people might not believe XRP could reach $1,000, but he said the same happened to Bitcoin in 2016, and now it’s worth $74,000. Meanwhile, BarriC is not the only analyst that is bullish on XRP.

Can Ripple (XRP) Reach $2,500 Following Analyst Prediction?

Crypto analyst Egrag Crypto once presented a more bullish prediction for XRP, suggesting the coin could reach $2,500 by 2029. From XRP’s current rate of $0.61, that’s an increase of more than 416,567%.

Unfortunately, XRP YouTuber Moon Lambo disagreed with these predictions. He thinks there isn’t enough money to make XRP worth thousands. 

Moon Lambo also said that new money going into crypto will not all go into XRP. So, we can’t predict such a high price based on future crypto money. Considering these differing perspectives, whether XRP can reach $2,500 in the next few years remains uncertain. 

It largely depends on various factors, including the level of adoption, investor sentiment, regulatory developments, and the overall trajectory of the cryptocurrency market. 

Given all these varying predictions on XRP, investors who aren’t convinced by the coin’s growth should consider this coin people are rushing to buy now.

Nick Dunn Crypto Journalist

Nick Dunn holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration, complementing his expertise in the cryptocurrency space with strong writing, communication, leadership, and management skills. As a passionate crypto news writer, he contributes to TechReport and DailyHODL, providing valuable insights to readers and staying ahead in the ever-changing world of cryptocurrencies.

