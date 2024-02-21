Ripple XRP Price Surges Amidst Anticipation of SEC VS Ripple Lawsuit’s Development

The XRP token recently hit a high of $0.57 as the general crypto market pushes to reach $2 trillion. This shows how powerful the bullish momentum is at the moment and it’s helping XRP’s price to go up.

Even though Ripple is expected to provide information that could affect them greatly to the SEC today, February 20, its native coin’s price is sustaining its growth.

XRP is trading above $0.546 with a volume of more than $1.3 billion. Note that increased price and high volume suggest significant trading activity at this price level.

However, everyone awaits judgment from the Court regarding the latest fillings from the SEC to know the next move for the XRP price.

Upcoming Remedies Ruling Creates Optimism for XRP Price

Ripple XRP’s price is changing today because its legal fight against the SEC is now in a phase where everyone is figuring out solutions. In this stage, the Court will determine appropriate penalties for Ripple’s alleged securities violations.

As we all know, the SEC claims Ripple illegally transacted XRP as an unregistered security.

Importantly, the original ruling found Ripple only violated securities laws in sales to institutions, not retail investors. Now, Ripple must share its financial records and institutional sales contracts with the SEC as ordered by the Court.

This evidence could further influence the lawsuit’s outcome if new details emerge. Ultimately, the remedies verdict could produce a definitive judgment on XRP’s status, which will, in turn, affect its price trajectory.

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP Price Might Surge to $0.640

XRP’s price is on the rise, moving upward steadily. The altcoin is set on reaching its highest point in 2024, which is $0.640. Many investors are watching XRP closely to see if it can push above this target, anticipating further gains.

Alongside this optimistic outlook, other intriguing price actions are unfolding in the market.

Based on that, analysts predict continued bullish movement as XRP continues to attract attention and investment. For instance, a few days ago, popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez shared his bullish views on the XRP price. According to the analyst, the TD Sequential indicator says it’s time to buy XRP on the weekly chart.

The TD Sequential indicator is signaling a buy on the $XRP weekly chart, suggesting that #XRP is poised for an upswing lasting one to four weeks. pic.twitter.com/icw4CY86UW — Ali (@ali_charts) February 6, 2024

This means that the coin might go up for one to four weeks. Importantly, this is just the second week since Ali Martinez made the prediction. So, if you’re thinking about bagging the coin, now might be a good opportunity based on the technical indicator.

XRP Price Faces Critical Breakout Level at Fib Bollinger Band Indicator, What’s Next?

Based on the chart above, XRP trades near the middle Fib Bollinger Band indicator (red line). The price attempts to break out above this minor resistance level around $0.58.

Closing above this critical level today would confirm bulls have overpowered selling pressure.

The Relative Strength Index around 64 reflects positive yet not overextended momentum. This implies that there’s still room for additional upside movement.

Further bullish signals come from XRP moving above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages. Sustained trades above these key averages indicate an ongoing new uptrend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence also reads bullish, with the MACD line crossing above the signal line.

Plus, the histogram shows green bars reflecting strong upside momentum. Overall, XRP appears primed for a sustained rally. Closing above the Bollinger band midpoint would validate the strong momentum and likely propel XRP to fresh highs.

However, the crypto market is always volatile, and sentiment could shift rapidly. So, caution is still necessary. But while XRP’s next price moves remain uncertain, investors now have the opportunity to grab a new token at low prices for anticipated profits in the short term.

