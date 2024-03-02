Ripple (XRP) Price Targeting $0.6 Again – Are the Bulls Building Momentum?

Ripple’s (XRP) price has been moving sideways in a triangle shape for months. This is evident in the daily chart. However, the bulls have recently taken control of the market, and XRP has started progressing towards a very important level of resistance. As such, analysts believe it might break out soon.

Notably, this breakout will be essential to decide where Ripple goes next. Surprisingly, yesterday, February 29, 2024, the price tested a $0.60 critical level but dropped because the momentum wasn’t strong enough.

The buyers sustained their respective positions, holding XRP above $0.59 regions.

With how the price is moving now, there’s a possibility of it breaking the $0.60 soon. The daily chart below shows more details of the price trend.

Technical Analysis: Bullish Indicators Hint at XRP Rally

Currently, XRP trades above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages. Usually, when the price surpasses these key averages, it signals an uptrend. This bullish indicator means buyers have control.

Looking at the chart, XRP could surge towards $0.64 next if more buyers enter. This is a crucial level that has been untouched since December 2023.

Breaking above it would confirm bullish momentum. Secondly, the money flow index (MFI) sits around 54 presently. MFI measures buying and selling pressure.

Therefore, a reading near 55 indicates moderate buying strength. These hints buyers are starting to dominate.

Additionally, the trendline break indicator confirms that XRP is in a bullish trend now. As the price repeatedly pushes above descending trendlines, it shows upside momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) above 60 adds further bullish evidence. The RSI position reflects growing upside momentum in the market. Jointly, the indicators suggest XRP has room to rally in the short term.

The technical analysis favors the Bulls right now. As such, more gains seem likely if the buyers push harder. Meanwhile, as of 06:28 a.m. EST, XRP is trading at $0.592 with a more than $2.7 billion volume. In the past 24 hours, the price has not changed significantly, nor has it gone up or down.

But, in the past seven days, the price has increased by over 10%.

XRP Expected to Triple in Value by Analysts

Even though the price remains at this level without a significant gain, experts at Finder predict that XRP, currently priced at $0.59, could surge by a whopping 200%.

Their analysis suggests XRP might reach $1.73 by 2025, presenting a significant ROI of 170% to 200%.

Finder is optimistic about XRP because Ripple has strong technology and is trusted by major banks and financial institutions. Further, Shubham Munde, Senior Research Analyst at Market Research Future, underscores this confidence, emphasizing Ripple’s potential for long-term growth.

The endorsement from Finder and industry experts adds credibility to the bullish outlook for XRP. Overall, this forecast could lead to heightened trading activity and potential price appreciation for XRP in the coming years.

Investors Share Bullish Outlook for XRP Boosting Optimism

In a recent interview, crypto investor David Michel said he may sell some XRP at $5, a 10x gain from current levels. Adding to the excitement, he also sees XRP reaching $100+ someday.

Before selling at $100, Michel plans to take profits twice in lower ranges and rebuy on dips.

His strategy aims to maximize gains during volatile swings. Michel remains upbeat on XRP despite its legal battles, like the SEC lawsuit. He believes XRP will be essential for central banks’ digital currencies and global payments.

In addition, Michel expressed faith in Ripple Labs as an ambitious, professional company.

He highlighted Ripple’s innovation in cross-border transfers. Seeing major players like Michel still optimistic about XRP despite regulatory issues makes the community feel better about it.

It also gives investors hope for future growth. However, due to its current price, another coin is grabbing attention in the crypto market.

Investors may want to diversify their portfolios because XRP is already a significant player in the crypto industry.

XRP Alternative: The Next Big Thing in the Crypto Market

Smog is the popular coin on the Solana blockchain at the moment. The coin has a fair launch without a presale and offers rewarding airdrop bonuses. The project has already set aside token portions for these airdrops and community rewards.

Further, Smog joins the market when meme coins are popular, using the Solana blockchain’s efficiency to get many holders. Smog wants a strong community, so it concentrates on airdrop campaigns, not presales. This is important for Smog’s future in the crypto market.

By entering at the right time and using Solana’s fast blockchain, Smog attracts many people who want to hold its coins. Instead of selling coins before they’re available to everyone, Smog gives them away in airdrops, which helps build a big community that supports the project.

This strategy helps Smog establish itself in the crypto world for the long term, making it more likely to succeed in the future. To be part of the airdrop, sign up for it through Zealy.io and participate in various community tasks. This will help you earn more rewards, such as XP.

Smog plans how to give out $SMOG tokens strategically to reach its goals in the Solana system. The total amount of tokens helps Smog grow, keeps the market active, and gets people involved in the community.

Access the Smog community on Discord, X, and Telegram to get more information about the token.