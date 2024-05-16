Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token – Will it Remain There?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token – Will it Remain There?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Ripple (XRP) has rebounded to $0.51 today, May 16, after slipping off the $0.5 level. With the minor comeback, whales have intensified their accumulation speed, shuffling up to 151 million XRP tokens.

Given the significant whale movement and the ongoing market-wide recovery, can XRP sustain the uptrend to reach $0.6? Let’s look at the on-chain data and recent price changes for clues.

Unknown Wallet Scoops Up 100M XRP Tokens

According to WhaleAlert, an unknown address, r99QSej32n, accumulated a massive 100 million XRP from Coincheck, a Japanese crypto exchange. This whale spent over $51 million on XRP coins based on current prices.

This massive accumulation comes following Ripple’s strategic collaborations with Bitstamp and Bitso. Often, whale movements impact market dynamics depending on whether they are sell or buy trades. However, it remains uncertain how the recent 100 million XRP transfer will impact XRP’s price.

XRP Option Open Interest Surges 15%: A Bullish Signal Emerges

The option open interest for XRP, representing the total number of outstanding futures contracts, has increased by over 15% and more than 2% in the last 24 hours.

Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token - Will it Remain There?

The substantial 15% increase in XRP options open interest suggests traders anticipate heightened price fluctuations in the coming days or weeks. 

If the open interest continues to climb, traders may be positioning themselves for a significant price move. However, it’s crucial to note that open interest alone does not determine the direction of the price move. 

Price Analysis: XRP Could Hit $0.571 Resistance

Ripple ($XRP) is trading at $0.518, representing a price increase of over 3.56%. Today’s market setup suggests a slight recovery. The daily chart below shows that XRP recently bounced off the $0.460 support level, igniting an upward trajectory. 

Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token - Will it Remain There?

XRP is heading toward the $0.571 resistance level, which could challenge further uptrend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has crossed above its signal, suggesting a potential shift in momentum.

Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token - Will it Remain There?

In addition, the XRP price is currently above the 20-day SMA Bollinger Band line. This suggests the coin’s upward momentum is gaining strength, as it has broken above the middle band.

Furthermore, the RSI for XRP is above the 50 level, indicating that the buyers are in control. So, now may be the best time to consider opening a long position on XRP.

Analyst Shared 6-Month XRP Price Forecast – Time to Accumulate More Tokens?

Alan Santana, a well-known crypto analyst, shared a bullish XRP prediction on TradingView on May 14, 2024. According to this analyst, XRP is expected to surge 200% in the coming months. 

Alan stated: “We are using a six-month projection time window, but the general belief is that XRP can move before many of the major Altcoins.”

Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token - Will it Remain There?

This means XRP’s will trigger a rally for other altcoins in the crypto market. Moreover, the analyst presented some reasons behind his assessment. He observed that XRP typically experiences a bullish wave every 6 to 8 months. 

However, it has been over ten months (308 days) since the last XRP bullish wave. This extended waiting period suggests that XRP is due for another bullish run.

Alan also notes that the recent correction and consolidation phase for XRP are positive signs. He highlighted another bullish indicator: the “higher lows” formation in XRP’s price chart. 

For context, higher lows occur when each subsequent price dip is higher than the previous one. This pattern suggests that buyers are stepping in at higher levels, providing better support for the price as it moves upward. 

Alan explains:

“Higher lows mean that the bulls (buyers) have the upper hand when it comes to the long-term trajectory of this chart.” Finally, he stated, “Once it (XRP) starts going, it will go really strong for a very long while.”

While XRP is poised for a significant rally in the coming days, investors might want to check the new player WienerAI, which is already causing positive buzz within the market.

Ripple Alternative: WienerAI, Harnessing AI Power for Smarter Crypto Trading

While the name WienerAI might sound funny, the utility and tech behind this project are innovative and practical. At its core, WienerAI has a trading bot feature powered by artificial intelligence designed to help crypto traders easily identify lucrative buying opportunities.

But WienerAI’s capabilities extend beyond just analysis. It also enables seamless, fee-free token swaps across decentralized exchanges (DEXs). With WienerAI, traders will no longer have to worry about missing out on opportunities or being outpaced by other bots.

Additionally, WienerAI incorporates a built-in staking protocol, allowing users to earn rewards by holding and staking the platform’s native token. This combination of advanced trading capabilities and staking opportunities generates significant buzz around the WienerAI project within the crypto community.

Don’t Miss the Opportunity: WienerAI Presale Still Open for Early Investors

The WienerAI presale has just begun, but it’s already gaining traction. Now is the time for investors to get in early to secure substantial gains. 

Experienced meme coin traders know early discovery and investing in a promising meme coin is crucial. It allows them to benefit from the massive gains, sometimes reaching 1000X, that these coins can deliver.

The WienerAI team has made participating in the presale incredibly straightforward and accessible. Investors can purchase directly from the website using cryptocurrencies like ETH, USDT, BNB, and Solana or even through credit/debit card payments. Right now, you can buy the coin at $0.000707.

For those seeking opportunities in the meme coin space, the WienerAI presale presents a chance to get in early. With the presale just starting and excitement building, investors have a window to secure their position before potential price surges.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3
2 Millennium Management Reveals its Bitcoin ETF Holdings of $2 Billion
3 Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token – Will it Remain There?
4 Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for Differently-Abled Users
5 OpenAI Co-founder Ilya Sutskever Resigns After 10 Years of Service

Latest News

Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3
Crypto News

Rare Yet Reliable Technical Indicator Reveals that XRP Will Rise to $3

Rida Fatima
Millennium Management Reveals its Bitcoin ETF Holdings of $2 Billion
Crypto News

Millennium Management Reveals its Bitcoin ETF Holdings of $2 Billion

Rida Fatima

Millennium Management, an international hedge fund, recently disclosed its substantial investment in spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It revealed a holding close to $2 billion as of the first quarter...

Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for Differently-Abled Users
News

Apple Announces New Accessibility Features for Differently-Abled Users

Krishi Chowdhary

After launching the new iPad Pro and iPad Air lineups, as well as a couple of updated accessories, Apple has now announced a bunch of new features for iPhones and...

OpenAI Co-founder Ilya Sutskever Resigns After 10 Years
News

OpenAI Co-founder Ilya Sutskever Resigns After 10 Years of Service

Krishi Chowdhary
streaming
Streaming News & Events

56% of New Subscribers Opt for Ad-supported Plans: Streaming Survey

Naveed Iqbal
AI Coins Outperform Bitcoin, $5SCAPE Nearing $6 Million
Crypto News

AI Coins Outperform Bitcoin, $5SCAPE Nearing $6 Million

Lora Pance
Comcast
Streaming News & Events

Comcast to Bundle Streaming Channels, Combines Netflix, Peacock, and Apple TV+

Naveed Iqbal

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.