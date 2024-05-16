Ripple (XRP) Rebounds to $0.51 as Whales Shuffle 151 Million Token – Will it Remain There?

Ripple (XRP) has rebounded to $0.51 today, May 16, after slipping off the $0.5 level. With the minor comeback, whales have intensified their accumulation speed, shuffling up to 151 million XRP tokens.

Given the significant whale movement and the ongoing market-wide recovery, can XRP sustain the uptrend to reach $0.6? Let’s look at the on-chain data and recent price changes for clues.

Unknown Wallet Scoops Up 100M XRP Tokens

According to WhaleAlert, an unknown address, r99QSej32n, accumulated a massive 100 million XRP from Coincheck, a Japanese crypto exchange. This whale spent over $51 million on XRP coins based on current prices.

This massive accumulation comes following Ripple’s strategic collaborations with Bitstamp and Bitso. Often, whale movements impact market dynamics depending on whether they are sell or buy trades. However, it remains uncertain how the recent 100 million XRP transfer will impact XRP’s price.

XRP Option Open Interest Surges 15%: A Bullish Signal Emerges

The option open interest for XRP, representing the total number of outstanding futures contracts, has increased by over 15% and more than 2% in the last 24 hours.

The substantial 15% increase in XRP options open interest suggests traders anticipate heightened price fluctuations in the coming days or weeks.

If the open interest continues to climb, traders may be positioning themselves for a significant price move. However, it’s crucial to note that open interest alone does not determine the direction of the price move.

Price Analysis: XRP Could Hit $0.571 Resistance

Ripple ($XRP) is trading at $0.518, representing a price increase of over 3.56%. Today’s market setup suggests a slight recovery. The daily chart below shows that XRP recently bounced off the $0.460 support level, igniting an upward trajectory.

XRP is heading toward the $0.571 resistance level, which could challenge further uptrend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has crossed above its signal, suggesting a potential shift in momentum.

In addition, the XRP price is currently above the 20-day SMA Bollinger Band line. This suggests the coin’s upward momentum is gaining strength, as it has broken above the middle band.

Furthermore, the RSI for XRP is above the 50 level, indicating that the buyers are in control. So, now may be the best time to consider opening a long position on XRP.

Analyst Shared 6-Month XRP Price Forecast – Time to Accumulate More Tokens?

Alan Santana, a well-known crypto analyst, shared a bullish XRP prediction on TradingView on May 14, 2024. According to this analyst, XRP is expected to surge 200% in the coming months.

Alan stated: “We are using a six-month projection time window, but the general belief is that XRP can move before many of the major Altcoins.”

This means XRP’s will trigger a rally for other altcoins in the crypto market. Moreover, the analyst presented some reasons behind his assessment. He observed that XRP typically experiences a bullish wave every 6 to 8 months.

However, it has been over ten months (308 days) since the last XRP bullish wave. This extended waiting period suggests that XRP is due for another bullish run.

Alan also notes that the recent correction and consolidation phase for XRP are positive signs. He highlighted another bullish indicator: the “higher lows” formation in XRP’s price chart.

For context, higher lows occur when each subsequent price dip is higher than the previous one. This pattern suggests that buyers are stepping in at higher levels, providing better support for the price as it moves upward.

Alan explains:

“Higher lows mean that the bulls (buyers) have the upper hand when it comes to the long-term trajectory of this chart.” Finally, he stated, “Once it (XRP) starts going, it will go really strong for a very long while.”

