Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Ripple (XRP) Shows Bent Fork Pattern Likely to Rally 3,763% and Trade at $17
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Shows Bent Fork Pattern Likely to Rally 3,763% and Trade at $17

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

XRP has struggled below the $1 price range with factors such as Ripple’s legal battle with the US SEC limiting its ascent. Moreover, many argue that Ripple’s monthly escrow token unlock adds to the selling pressure, preventing a sustained rally.

Despite the token’s struggles, analysts remain optimistic about its potential. In a recent X post, crypto analyst EGRAG updated one of his Ripple (XRP) predictions, “The Bent Fork,” created in June 2023.

In the previous analysis, Egrag projected XRP’s peak price to be $15. However, the analyst changed the target to $17 in the latest review.

EGRAG Remains Bullish on Ripple XRP’s Long-Term Prospects

In his latest update, EGRAG revisited the bent Fork Chart and set a new top target of $17, with $1 as a critical resistance level. According to EGRAG’s analysis, XRP returning to its all-time high of $3.5 could lead to higher price gains in the coming months, possibly reaching $17.

XRP fell below the $0.4 price channel on July 5 but has regained momentum. XRP nearly dropped below the $0.39 level with an intraday low of $0.39. However, XRP recorded slight gains in the past 24 hours. 

EGRAG believes that XRP’s remaining above the $0.4 region is critical to further price gains. The analysis shows that a rally above the $0.75 price level will set XRP on a path to a new all-time high.

XRP rallied by 20% in mid-March to trade at $0.74 due to the positive market outlook in the first quarter 2024. However, this rally did not last long, and XRP has remained in a downtrend since its decline in March.

Furthermore, EGRAG noted that the $1 price point is a psychological barrier to Ripple XRP’s price. Once XRP overcomes this resistance, the next significant level is $1.8, which he labeled the equilibrium point.

EGRAG believes that after XRP hits the $1.8 price level, it could rally 3,763% to $17. This optimistic outlook is likely a product of XRP’s growing utility for financial solutions and its historical price patterns. 

How is XRP Faring Today?

Ripple (XRP) Shows Bent Fork Pattern Likely to Rally 3,763% and Trade at $17

XRP has formed three consecutive green candles on the daily chart after finding support at the $0.42 price level.

After descending to a low of $0.40, the buyers rallied again, driving XRP back to $0.44. If XRP overcomes the $0.44 resistance level, it will likely reclaim the $0.5 price level.

XRP is trading below the Median Band of the Donchian Channel (DC), which confirms that the buyers and sellers are evenly matched. This market setup indicates a neutral sentiment and traders’ hesitation.

The RSI indicator also displays the neutral sentiment with a value of 41.31. The RSI indicator is rising, hinting at a possible recovery. Therefore, XRP will likely remain in the $0.42-$0.44 range until significant buying momentum returns to the market. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple (XRP) Shows Bent Fork Pattern Likely to Rally 3,763% and Trade at $17
2 Solana Price Forecast Amid Market Recovery – Can SOL Reach $150 this Week?
3 The Biggest Crypto Scams of All Time – 2024 Update
4 Learn-to-Earn Crypto Token Propels Crypto Education, Why $99BTC Can Surge 7x
5 Bitcoin’s Value Rebounds, Rising Over $59K As Worries About Germany’s Sales Diminish

Latest News

Solana Price Forecast Amid Market Recovery – Can SOL Reach $150 this Week?
Crypto News

Solana Price Forecast Amid Market Recovery – Can SOL Reach $150 this Week?

Rida Fatima
Biggest Crypto Scams
Crypto Statistics

The Biggest Crypto Scams of All Time – 2024 Update

Diana Ploscaru

Crypto has received a lot of attention over the past few years, but not always positively. Unfortunately, the rapid adoption of crypto and the growing number of prospective investors have...

Learn-to-Earn Crypto Token Propels Crypto Education, Why $99BTC Can Surge 7x
Crypto News

Learn-to-Earn Crypto Token Propels Crypto Education, Why $99BTC Can Surge 7x

Leah Alger

The cryptocurrency market is up by around 22B today, reaching a total market cap of over $2.106T.  However, with the industry’s growth, there’s been an increase in scams. Plus, research...

Bitcoin’s Value Rebounds, Rising Over $59K As Worries About Germany’s Sales Diminish
Crypto News

Bitcoin’s Value Rebounds, Rising Over $59K As Worries About Germany’s Sales Diminish

Lora Pance
Where to watch Vikings Valhalla
Streaming News & Events

Where to Watch Vikings Valhalla in 2024

Nicola-Jane Ford
Microsoft China Bans Android, Asks Employees to Switch to iPhone Amidst Security Concerns
News

Microsoft China Bans Android, Asks Employees to Switch to iPhone Amidst Security Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary
Scammers Target Previous Scam Victims Under The Guise of Help
News

Scammers Are Now Targeting Previous Scam Victims Under the Pretense of Helping Them

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.