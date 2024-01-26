Ripple XRP Slips Under 200-Day SMA Line, Signals Weakness – Will the Price Reverse?

Ripple (XRP) has maintained a steady downward movement since January 1, 2024. The number 6 most valuable crypto token is under strong bearish sentiment. This may be related to the high volatility in the general crypto market.

However, there’s still hope for the coin to reverse in the coming weeks, seeing that more ETF listings and the halving event are around the corner.

Ripple ($XRP) Decline: Keiser’s Expression Confirmed

Keiser, who often questions the authenticity of cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL), has consistently expressed doubts about them in the past. Recently, he shared his skepticism again, this time targeting XRP.

In a tweet he made on January 19, 2024, Keiser described XRP as “centralized garbage.”

The analyst claimed that XRP will likely drop to $0.01 soon. Further, the analyst emphasized its ongoing legal battle with the SEC.

Centralized garbage going to $0.01 pic.twitter.com/mDQ0PPBgWi — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) January 19, 2024

In his former X posts, Keiser called altcoins like ADA, XRP, and SOL scams, alleging that their creators are dishonest. He classified these coins as Securities. Surprisingly, Keiser’s most recent criticism on January 23 was a “crash update” on XRP.

Keiser added that XRP is

mathematically guaranteed to trade at virtual zero against Bitcoin.

$XRP CRASH UPDATE 😂😂😂 $XRP is centralized garbage that is mathematically guaranteed to trade at virtual zero against #Bitcoin BY CONTRAST: Bitcoin is Perfect Money, perfectly decentralized, sent by God to unfuck our money. pic.twitter.com/SLefwIcYY1 — Max Keiser (@maxkeiser) January 23, 2024

Around the same time as Keiser’s remarks, the value of XRP went down more than 4%. Since Keiser made this post, XRP has been on a bearish trend. However, despite the negative sentiment present, prominent analyst EGRAG remains unfazed.

Based on his post on the X platform, he seems to be bullish on XRP. EGRAG expressed that XRP has the potential to rally 500% once this correction is over. The analyst predicted this based on past patterns and technical analysis.

#XRP 500% First Move 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀: Check the inverted chart from December 15th, 2023. Remember #XRP enjoys toying with everyone's emotions before a mega pump. But that 500% surge? That's just the start.

The chart below captures just a fraction of the massive surge that I… https://t.co/vIrpZIi70x pic.twitter.com/VaZ8UzGK75 — EGRAG CRYPTO (@egragcrypto) January 6, 2024

Based on the XRP chart, it climbed last year to around $0.7. EGRAG made his prediction with an inverted chart, playfully giving it a funny name. He warned of possible correction for XRP before the surge.

The present XRP chart displays what EGRAG predicted would happen. But on the good side, XRP has met this downward pressure before.

Back in December 2020, June 2022, and January 2023, XRP dipped to this current region. However, it bounced back each time. Therefore, EGRAG believes history can repeat itself as XRP undergoes this last correction.

Despite recent setbacks, XRP has seen a slight recovery and is now trading at $0.5088. However, in the last 24 hours, XRP faced a 1.5% drop.

This has caused many traders’ XRP positions to be automatically liquidated.

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Faces Downside Risks Below Key Support Levels

Currently, XRP shows a bearish trend, trading below both its 200-day and 50-day simple moving averages. Remaining under these key averages indicates sustained downward momentum and selling pressure in the market.

XRP now heads toward nearby support around $0.43. Dropping to this level would mark over a 14% decline from the current price.

Further breakdowns below $0.43 risk fueling additional bearish sentiment. However, some traders may try taking advantage if prices become deeply oversold near $0.43, hoping for a reversal higher.

If XRP bounces upwards off that support, buyers will want to sustain the rebound to protect their investment.

Initial upside resistance to watch is around $0.79 if bulls can spark an XRP relief rally from oversold conditions. However, to confirm a real change in direction, XRP faces more obstacles to overcome after this first resistance.

Unfortunately, the MACD indicator for XRP remains negative, still below its signal line. This reflects bearish momentum exceeding bullish signals in the market currently.

In summary, XRP’s technical positioning remains weak and tilted towards further downside until signs of a bullish turnaround emerge. Dropping below $0.43 support poses substantial risks if buyers fail to appear.

