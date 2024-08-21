Countries
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Struggles Around $0.55: Can It Break $0.65 For Further Rally?

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Ripple (XRP) price dropped slightly as the broader market fell 2% in one day. The asset price started this week in the green and is now struggling around $0.55.

Despite this performance, an analyst known as Mickle is optimistic about Ripple (XRP)The critical question is whether it can break through the $0.65 resistance level or record a pullback.

This article looks at XRP’s recent price rise and critical market signals. It explains if XRP can rise and what might happen if it breaks the $0.65 barrier

Ripple (XRP) Price Performance

Between the end of July and the beginning of August, XRP’s price has been very volatile. On July 30, it was $0.65, consolidating between $0.65 and $0.64.

However, XRP encountered a strong bearish sentiment the next day, causing it to bottom at $0.43 on August 04, a drop of over 33%.

Fortunately, more buyers entered the market, building a new wave of bullish sentiment. As a result, the price went back to the $0.60 region on August 08.

Since then, the XRP price has increased within these levels, occasionally dropping to $0.54. Today, August 21, XRP opened the London session at $0.593.

Also, according to CoinMarketCap, Ripple (XRP) has gained more than 3% in the past week. Based on the trading chart below, the coin is approaching its previous high of $0.65.

XRP Price Analysis: Can it Hit $0.65 Again?

Ripple (XRP) Struggles Around $0.55: Can It Break $0.65 For Further Rally?

XRP is showing strength as it trades around $0.59. The coin’s technical indicators support this bullish trendFirst, the price is above the middle band of the Bollinger Bands, suggesting upward momentum.

The RSI is above 50, indicating the asset is bullish. This aligns with the favorable price movement.

Ripple (XRP) Struggles Around $0.55: Can It Break $0.65 For Further Rally?

The SuperTrend indicator also flashes a bullish signal. Also, XRP’s price is above the 200-day and 50-day SMA lines. These lines can act as support, further strengthening the bullish case.

If the market can break above the current trendline, reaching the previous high of $0.65 may not be a problem.

Analysts Foresee Epic Surge for Ripple (XRP), Predicting Potential to Reach $100

A popular crypto analyst, Mickle, believes XRP is poised for a parabolic riseHis recent analysis of XRP’s historical performance against Bitcoin suggests a massive price surge is imminent.

Mickle observed that whenever XRP hits a low against Bitcoin, it experiences explosive growthThis pattern has been repeated several times in the past. With XRP recently bottoming against BTC, the analyst believes another such breakout is on the cards. 

In the past, these bottoms have been followed by XRP surging over 2,000% and even 4,500% against Bitcoin within just a few months. Apart from Mickle, another analyst, Moonshilla, shared XRP’s bullish outlook on X.

Moonshilla has identified a “quadruple bottom” in the XRP/BTC pair, which he argues is a highly bullish signalIn simple terms, the coin has hit the bottom four times, suggesting a potential rally.

As such, he believes the risk-reward ratio for XRP is heavily skewed in favor of substantial upside potential. Moonshilla set an ambitious price target of $100 for XRP in another X Post.

This would imply a cryptocurrency market’s capitalization of around $6.5 trillion, far surpassing Bitcoin’s current position. The analysts’ predictions suggest XRP could be on the cusp of a historic rally. 

If the coin can break through its current trendline, reaching the previously set high of $0.65 may be just the beginning. With several technical indicators flashing bullish, the stage could be set for XRP to embark on a parabolic rally.

However, while we wait for XRP to surge significantly, a novel project is making headlines. This project is worth conserving as it has 10x potential.

Crypto All-Stars: A Promising Alternative to XRP’s Meteoric Rise

Crypto All-Stars, a new meme coin project, is quickly gaining attention as a potential alternative to XRP. Unlike traditional staking platforms, Crypto All-Stars offers a unique feature called the MemeVault, which aims to transform the meme coin staking ecosystem. 

With a presale already surpassing $600 million, this project is poised to disrupt the crypto market.

The MemeVault: Revolutionizing Meme Coin Staking

Crypto All-Star’s innovative staking system, MemeVault, brings holders of top meme coins under a single platform. The MemeVault lets users lock up their meme coins and earn rewards in $STARS, the native token. 

This helps build a community and motivates people to invest long-term. You can stake many memecoins, such as Pepe, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu, making it a central hub for the meme coin community.

Crypto All-Stars’ impressive APY of 2486% is a significant draw for investors seeking passive incomeThe project is also easy to use because it accepts different payment methods, such as Ethereum, Tether, and Binance Coin. 

This makes it even more attractive to a broader audience.

Crypto All-Stars has designed its tokenomics with long-term sustainability and growth in mind. The project plans to give 25% of the token to the MemeVault system. 

This shows they’re serious about ensuring benefits to investors and the memecoin community. Additionally, the project’s clear roadmap outlines its development plans, instilling confidence in its ability to deliver on its ambitious goals.

Overall, Crypto All-Stars presents a compelling alternative to Ripple (XRP). Its innovative features make it a project worth considering for investors seeking exposure to the memecoin market.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
