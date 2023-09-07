Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Ripple’s Co-Founder Slams SEC on Its Crypto Policy
Crypto News

Ripple’s Co-Founder Slams SEC on Its Crypto Policy

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

In a recent development, Ripple’s co-founder, Chris Larsen, insinuated that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) policy on crypto is being rejected by courts. His comments came after the SEC lost its court cases against Grayscale and Ripple Labs. 

The U.S. Congress Could Take Charge of Crypto Policy

During a Bloomberg interview on September 6, 2023, Larsen stated that the SEC has lost everything it has against the crypto industry and Ripple. 

Recall that during a court hearing on July 13 for the case between Ripple Labs and SEC, Judge Analisa Torres ruled in favor of Ripple that the sale of XRP and other distributions by the crypto firm do not have the status to be called a security.

Moreover, the securities regulator, SEC, also lost its court case against Grayscale on August 29, during a court hearing at the U.S. Court of Appeal, District of Columbia.

The court instructed the SEC to evaluate the crypto firm’s application to change its Bitcoin Trust status to a Bitcoin spot ETF.

As a result of these outcomes, Larsen opined that the courts are dismissing the SEC’s crypto policy. He shared his beliefs via his Twitter handle, stating that the U.S. legal team could take control of the crypto policy. 

Regulatory Policies Have Drawn U.S. Backwards in Blockchain Development

During the interview with Bloomberg, Larsen pointed out that San Francisco would have become the “Blockchain Capital of the World.” However, the U.S. government’s hostile and strict crypto policies and regulations made it lose its status.

According to Larsen, Singapore, Dubai, and London are currently the major hubs for the blockchain industry. Regulatory uncertainties forced crypto firms to move their operations outside the United States.

Larsen’s remarks also highlight the ongoing conflicts between the U.S. SEC and crypto firms, which have been advocating for stricter regulations of the crypto industry after some high-profile crypto firms went bankrupt, including the failure of the crypto exchange FTX.

Despite the recent crypto victories against the SEC, Larsen expressed regret that progress was made through litigations and not via active regulation. He also stated that the SEC’s chairperson’s approach to crypto regulation is enforcement-based rather than legislative-based.

Larsen further added that he just likes the lack of clarity on crypto policy that allows him to go after anyone and create rules as he pleases through intimidation, which is not the norm in America.

Again, the Ripple chairman also blasted Senator Elizabeth Warren’s position on crypto in the United States.

He noted that opined that her statement that the crypto industry should have spoken out more forcefully against the Massachusetts Democrat’s influence is not welcomed. 

According to Larsen, her policy is essentially on her building an anti-crypto army and not on protecting the interest of consumers.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple’s Co-Founder Slams SEC on Its Crypto Policy
2 Most Essential Pokemon Go Statistics & Trends in 2023
3 25+ Key Hybrid Work Statistics from 2023
4 Top 20 Richest People and How They Made Their Fortunes
5 Top Crypto Gainers on September 6 – SNX, GMX, And LINK

Latest News

Pokémon Go Valuable Statistics For You
Statistics

Most Essential Pokemon Go Statistics & Trends in 2023

Susan Laborde
Key Hybrid Statistics
Statistics

25+ Key Hybrid Work Statistics from 2023

Jeff Beckman

Many individuals have a period of less productivity and high productivity as well. For instance, the millennial generation can be productive all day, but it can be different for Generation...

Top Richest People
Statistics

Top 20 Richest People and How They Made Their Fortunes

Kate Sukhanova

The top crust of the top 1% own a disproportionate stake of the world’s wealth, having accrued billions in their lifetimes – whether from family fortunes, business ventures, investments, or...

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 6 – SNX, GMX, And LINK

Nick Dunn
Shiba Inu
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Burn Rate Spikes As Whales Purchases $100 Million Worth of SHIB. Is It Time To Buy More?

Nick Dunn
iPhones
Crypto News

China Prohibits Government Officials from Using iPhones at Work

Damien Fisher
Google
News

Google Reaches a Provisional Settlement in a Class Action Antitrust Suit Against Its US Play Store

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.