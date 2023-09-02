Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Ripple’s Escrow Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens, XRP Price Drops 3%
Crypto News

Ripple’s Escrow Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens, XRP Price Drops 3%

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

In a recent development, the leading blockchain company, Ripple, released a billion tokens from its escrow account. 

This act will enable Ripple to maintain its native token’s XRP liquidity in the crypto market. However, the move immediately impacted the XRP price, causing it to drop by 3% in the past 24 hours. 

Whale Tracking Platform Calls Attention to Recent Ripple Unlocking

On August 31, the platform that tracks whale movement, Whale Alert, drew investors’ attention to the transactions involving ‘1 billion XRP tokens unlock’. According to the Whale Alert, the unlocking event occurred at midnight and involved four transactions.

 The firm released 200 million tokens worth $102 million in the first step. Then, in the second step, it released 300 million tokens, valued at $153.2 million. The 200 million and 300 million batches of tokens were sent to the same place that Ripple controls, bringing the total balance to 1 billion.

Furthermore, Ripple also unlocked 100 million and 400 million XRP cumulatively worth almost $300 million in two transactions. Interestingly, these transactions were not included in any unusual Memos in August, which led to speculations.

After releasing the tokens, Ripple sent 19.9 million XRP, worth $10.1 million, to Binance. This transfer didn’t include any recently released tokens, which happened at 00:35 (UTC).

Usually, Ripple returns most of these tokens to Escrow once they have enough for their needs, just like they did in August with 800 million XRP. But currently, the firm hasn’t yet returned any of the tokens they unlocked into Escrow.

XRP Drops By 3% As Supply Exceeds Demand

In the past day, XRP’s price has dropped by over 3%, similar to what’s happening in the overall crypto market where prices are falling.

XRP’s price started going down after it went up to $0.549 on August 29. Now, it’s trading at $0.504, which is 7.4% lower than the high it reached on August 29. For the last two days, XRP has been losing value.

But it’s important to note that XRP isn’t the only cryptocurrency going down; many others in the market are also seeing their prices drop during this correction period. Significantly, the mother of all altcoins, BTC, is down by 4%, while the second-ranked crypto asset, ETH, is also going down by 3.5% in the past 24 hours.

Upcoming Party to Celebrate Victory Against SEC Could Rekindle Investors’ Confidence

On August 28, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said on the X platform that they plan a party in New York City on September 29 to mark their victory against the U.S. SEC. This event is expected to be a memorable moment for Ripple Labs and the entire cryptocurrency community.

The tweet states:

As promised – it’s time for that proper victory party. The last few years have been quite the journey, and I look forward to sharing a celebratory toast on September 29 in NYC!” This coming event could relieve the community and also boost investor’s confidence.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple’s Escrow Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens, XRP Price Drops 3%
2 United States to Develop Worldwide AI Standards, What’s Ahead?
3 Top Crypto Gainers on September 1 – RUNE, MKR, And TON
4 X Updates Privacy Policy to Collect Biometric and Employment Information from Users
5 Apple Under Pressure From Child Safety Group to Revive Its Anti-CSAM iCloud Scanning Tool

Latest News

AI Standards
News

United States to Develop Worldwide AI Standards, What’s Ahead?

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 1 – RUNE, MKR, And TON

Nick Dunn

The global crypto market lost most of its gains in the last 24 hours on September 1. The total crypto market cap has declined from $1.13 trillion on August 31...

X to Collect Biometric and Employment Information from Users
News

X Updates Privacy Policy to Collect Biometric and Employment Information from Users

Krishi Chowdhary

X, formerly known as Twitter, will collect its users’ biometric and job data as per its new privacy policy, which is set to go into effect on September 29. B...

Child Safety Group Urges Apple to Revive Its Anti-CSAM Tool
News

Apple Under Pressure From Child Safety Group to Revive Its Anti-CSAM iCloud Scanning Tool

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Statistics
Statistics

65+ Entrepreneur Statistics You Need to Know in 2023

Jeff Beckman
Editor's Choice Robotics Industry Stats
Statistics

Key Robotics Industry Statistics to Understand in 2023

Susan Laborde
Fitbit
News

Privacy Activist Schrems Files Complaints Against Google-Owned Fitbit

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.