Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Legal Concerns Don’t Dampen Keith Gill’s $GME Frenzy
Crypto News

Legal Concerns Don’t Dampen Keith Gill’s $GME Frenzy

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Legal Concerns Don’t Dampen Keith Gill’s $GME Frenzy

Renowned retail investor Keith Gill (Roaring Kitty) faces regulatory scrutiny and concerns after a post about his GameStop ($GME) shares sent the stock price surging by 94.68% in under 24 hours.

After he posted on June 2 that he had purchased 5M $GME shares for $115.7M, $GME’s price spiked from roughly $23 to $45. 

Gill’s latest $GME update on June 6 highlighted that he had made over $382M in $GME stocks in four days, bringing the total value to over $586M. 

Keith Gill's June 6 $GME purchase post

Gill’s huge social media following (1.4M on X alone) raises concerns: Should he be allowed to post freely about his investments? Others believe his actions are market manipulation for financial gain. 

As social media influence grows, conversations arise about content ethics. Should high-follower social media influencers be restricted in what they can and cannot post? Should they be held accountable for the consequences of their posts?

With over 5.07B social media users, freedom of speech has never been so dynamic. 

Keith Gill’s $GME Posts – Free Speech or Market Manipulation? 

Bill Gavin, the Massachusetts Secretary of State and the state’s top securities regulator is reportedly investigating Gill’s trading activities, which has caused arguments on X. 

Highlighting issues behind his online engagements, Keith Gill first faced examination by the Secretary of State in 2021. Broker-dealer MML Investors Service, LLC – a MassMutual subsidiary – filed a preliminary statement about the trader’s online GameStop-related trading posts while he worked for the company. 

However, MassMutual was fined $4.7M as a result, for neglecting to oversee employees – among them Gill – whose posts at the time are said to have aided $GME shares surge by 2,000%. 

In a recent interview, Former SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, challenged the ethics of Gill’s social media activity, suggesting it may qualify as market manipulation – despite ‘not falling under insider trading regulations.’

‘He’s trading on his information, so it’s not insider trading. But is this something we should be tolerating in our markets?’ said Clayton. ‘Whether it’s legal, really, I don’t think so.’ 

According to the Wall Street Journal, lawyers say it’s improbable that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) can sue Gill for market manipulation and that ‘there is nothing clearly deceptive about Gill’s tweeting of cryptic memes or revealing the size of his GameStop position.’ 

‘What he’s doing is exploiting a gap in the rules,’ commented Daniel Hawke, a partner at the law firm Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer and former head of the SEC’s market abuse unit.

‘He is using his celebrity and influence to draw people to buy the stock. The rules that exist do not permit the SEC to prosecute that conduct unless there is an element of deception.’ 

Other market observers disagree: ‘This is obviously market manipulation. I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation,’ said Matt Stoller, director of research at the American Economic Liberties Project to the Wall Street Journal.

Conversely, Defense attorney Lisa Bragança believes that buying a 20% stake in a company and divulging it is ‘just disclosure’ and that it’s important to inform other investors of your selling intentions so the market can absorb the information and to bypass regulatory scrutiny. 

E-Trade and Robinhood Stir Double Standards Debate

Following this controversy, Morgan Stanley trading platform E-Trade is reportedly considering booting Gill off its platform amidst issues of potential stock manipulation. 

Investors commenting on the potential ban highlight how Wall Street elites are protected from the repercussions of their actions. 

Amid the GameStop price surge, Robinhood also restricted purchases of $GME on Monday. Although the platform only makes whole share orders available for a limited number of securities during after hours, questions arose regarding the rationale behind its actions.

During after-hours trading, Robinhood capped $GME purchases at 20% above or below its price of $22.99. However, many users on X reported being completely blocked from buying $GME from the platform. 

Keith Gill is Not to be Deterred 

Uncertainties and debates have not deterred Keith Gill’s social media stance and GameStop’s shares. 

Gill has potentially fueled another upturn in the video game retailer by announcing his return to YouTube after a three-year absence. 809K+ individuals have subscribed to watch the video, which is set to go live in less than 3 hours. 

The YouTube video’s caption warns: ‘I don’t provide personal investment advice or stock recommendations during the stream. Please understand that my style of investing is extremely aggressive and I take on a substantial amount of risk.’

Still, $GME’s price has spiked by $47.45 over the past day following the announcement, bringing its current price to $62.45, per TradingView.

Since Gill initially posted about his GameStop investment on Monday, $GME’s price has soared by 106.16%

$GME’s price has soared by 106.16%

In Conclusion

Keith Gill’s alleged GameStop influence is plausible. His investment strategies, which he spotlights via his online persona, attract attention from traders seeking guidance and regulatory bodies wanting to scrutinize his actions. 

Opinions surrounding his social media and investment strategies are widely diverse. Some perceive his activities as market manipulation, while others argue that he has the right to share his investments freely. 

In the whirlwind of regulatory scrutiny and online debates, one thing is clear: there is a need for clarity regarding the role of social media influence in the financial markets. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist

Leah is a seasoned British journalist with nine years of expertise who specializes in web3 reporting.Her insightful contributions have graced the pages of respected publications such as NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, NFT Lately, Cointelegraph, and Coinbound, among others.With a keen eye for detail, she offers distinct perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

Most Popular News

1 Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?
2 Legal Concerns Don’t Dampen Keith Gill’s $GME Frenzy
3 FTC & the DOJ Launched an Antitrust Investigation against OpenAI, Microsoft & Nvidia
4 Major Whales Bag Cardano, SHIB, and JASMY, Indicating a Buy Signal
5 US Appeals Court Says SEC Overstepped Authority in New Rules for Hedge Funds

Latest News

Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?
Crypto News

Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?

Alex Popa
FTC & The DoJ Launch An Antitrust Investigation Against AI Firms 
News

FTC & the DOJ Launched an Antitrust Investigation against OpenAI, Microsoft & Nvidia

Krishi Chowdhary

Microsoft, OpenAI, and Nvidia – the three tech giants that have been making significant moves in the AI industry have come under the radar of the Federal Trade Commission and...

Major Whales Bag Cardano, SHIB, and JASMY, Indicating a Buy Signal
Crypto News

Major Whales Bag Cardano, SHIB, and JASMY, Indicating a Buy Signal

Rida Fatima

With Bitcoin sitting above $70,000, the crypto market has a more positive outlook. Investors have begun diversifying their portfolios, anticipating big moves. Top whales have entered an accumulation spree, hoping to...

US Appeals Court Says SEC Overstepped Authority in New Rules for Hedge Funds
Crypto News

US Appeals Court Says SEC Overstepped Authority in New Rules for Hedge Funds

Rida Fatima
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Bagged $10 Million in SHIB; Can it Reach the $0.0001 Level?
Crypto News

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Bagged $10 Million in SHIB; Can it Reach the $0.0001 Level?

Rida Fatima
PlayDoge Blasts Through $2.5M in Presale; Price Set to Increase Soon
Crypto News

PlayDoge Blasts Through $2.5M in Presale; Price Set to Increase Soon

Lora Pance
Joint International Police Operation Successfully Nabs 4 Notorious Cybercriminals & Takes Down Ransomware Networks
News

Joint International Police Operation Arrests Four Notorious Cybercriminals & Takes Down Ransomware Networks

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.