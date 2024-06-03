Countries
Roaring Kitty YOLO Updates Return as PlayDoge Blasts Through $1.4M, 6x Surge According to Analysts
Crypto News

Roaring Kitty YOLO Updates Return as PlayDoge Blasts Through $1.4M, 6x Surge According to Analysts

Lora Pance
Updated:
Roaring Kitty YOLO Updates Return as $PLAY Blasts Past $1.4M

Financial analyst and influencer Keith Gill, aka Roaring Kitty, returned in May after three years of radio silence. A single tweet from the man behind the 2021 meme stock frenzy sent GME stock soaring 179% in four days.

Gill’s comeback reignited the meme stock craze, with $PEPE, $BOME, and $DOG surging 100%, 25%, and 123%, respectively, in three weeks. After a prolonged absence on Reddit’s r/Superstonk, Roaring Kitty YOLO updates reappeared yesterday

A screenshot revealed a 25x increase in his GME stock, from 200K to 5M shares. This dedication to HODLing exemplifies the meme trader spirit: Gill was willing to take a substantial risk for immense gains, proving the naysayers wrong. 

As the meme buzz continues, new presale crypto PlayDoge ($PLAY) raised $1.4M in under a week, with analysts predicting it to surge at least 6x post-listing. 

YOLO Update – Silent Buying and a 4,200% Gain

Despite claiming his previous post on r/wallstreetbets was his last, Gill’s new YOLO update revealed he was silently buying GME shares. But that’s not all – a major call option for 120K shares expiring on June 21 hinted at Gill’s bullish outlook. 

Gill increased his GME holdings 25x, translating to a 6x jump from $34M to $210M. With an initial investment of $50K, Gill made a 4,200% return.

Redditors celebrated the update with a flurry of posts, from memes to deep market analyses. Many laughed at the FUD (fear, doubt, and uncertainty) surrounding the community for years, and some resurrected Gill’s old comments to fuel the hype. 

Keith Gill YOLO updates on Reddit
Source: r/Superstonk

After the initial surge, GME’s stock price slowly declined. However, Gill’s last tweet of an Uno reverse card hints the trend is turning around, and we may see another run-up in meme stocks

$PLAY Is Generating FOMO

While r/Superstonk members pop the champagne and pile up GME shares, another meme project sees a surge in buyers. The GME situation has proven that timing, confidence, and community spirit are everything, so investors turn to presales as they offer the highest potential gains. 

$PLAY reimagines the classic 90’s Tamagotchi game.

Earning $PLAY tokens is the incentive to take care of your digital Shiba Inu, allowing you to turn in-game rewards into real-world money

The project blasted through the $1M milestone only days after launch and could soon break the $1.5M threshold.

Currently, 1 $PLAY costs $0.00502, but the price is set to increase in four days.

PlayDoge token presale

Apart from the fun utility, $PLAY attracts investors with up to 225% staking APY. The rate is dynamic and will decrease over time, giving early supporters the opportunity to make the highest gains. 

Buying $430 worth of $PLAY now and staking them for six months will earn you an extra 9.5K tokens. Analysts predict $PLAY to surge 6x post-listing, so the potential return exceeds $285. 

In the long-term, $PLAY could explode 170x, judging by the performance of Baby Doge ($BABYDOGE), another Shiba Inu-themed project with strong utility. This would translate into an $8K gain with a $430 initial investment

Some gaming tokens like Decentraland ($MANA) grow by over 20,000% within a few years as the underlying project gains adoption. In the best-case scenario, $PLAY could reach $100 by 2028

To buy $PLAY, visit the official presale website, connect your crypto wallet, enter how much you want to spend, and confirm the transaction. 

Final Thoughts 

As we watch how Gill’s YOLO update shakes up the meme stock market, degen investors have an opportunity for similar returns. $PLAY has secured an explosive presale, but only time will tell if it will sustain the momentum. 

Meanwhile, we remind you to always DYOR and not fall for FOMO. The crypto market is volatile, so don’t invest more than you’re prepared to lose – even if it’s GME stock.

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

