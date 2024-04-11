Robert Kiyosaki Backs Cathie Wood’s $2.3 Million Per Bitcoin Prediction

Renowned author Robert Kiyosaki has expressed confidence in Cathie Wood’s prediction that Bitcoin will reach a staggering $2.3m. In a recent X post, Kiyosaki believes the founder and CEO of ARK Investment Management Wood’s opinion can be trusted.

Kathie Wood quarantees Bitcoin will hit $2.3 million per BTC. Do I believe her? Yes I do. Kathie Wood is very smart. I trust her opinion. Could she be wrong? Yes. She could be. So what? The more important question is “ What do you believe?” What if Kathie is right? What if… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 11, 2024

Kiyosaki’s endorsement of Wood’s forecast is significant, given his reputation as a respected voice in the financial world. He has long been an advocate of alternative assets, including precious metals and Bitcoin.

Importance of Belief, Ownership, and Bitcoin Chart Analysis

Kiyosaki’s support for Wood’s Bitcoin prediction carries significant weight within the financial investment community. He addressed Bitcoin skeptics who might doubt Wood’s prediction.

While Kiyosaki acknowledges the uncertainty of predictions such as Wood’s, he believes buying Bitcoin is a risk worth taking. According to the renowned investor, those who own Bitcoin will be thankful to have invested if Wood’s prediction turns out correctly. Those who do not will be left wishing they had.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?

Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Conversely, if Wood is mistaken, Kiyosaki believes those who own Bitcoin will be relieved, while those who do not will have missed out on a valuable learning experience.

He encourages his followers to carefully consider their beliefs and take ownership of their financial decisions, which is ideal, rather than simply following the advice of others.

Bitcoin’s Market Outlook

Bitcoin has posted notable gains today. It is currently hovering around the $71,000 threshold, aiming to reclaim its recently attained all-time high of $73,750. From the chart below, the rally to $2.3m per coin would indicate about a 3711% increase for Bitcoin.

With recent ETF approval and rising institutional interest in Bitcoin, Wood’s prediction could be realistic. Bitcoin is currently trading at $70,566, indicating a 3% increase in the last 24 hours.

If it continues to follow the bullish trajectory, a move to $2.3 million could play out between 2030 and 2040.

Investing in BTC: A Risk Worth Taking?

Kiyosaki’s ultimate advice to his followers is to “live dangerously” and invest in Bitcoin, even if it’s just a small amount of $0.01. He believes that this experience will make the investor better educated, smarter, and wiser about the world of cryptocurrency.

Kiyosaki also argues that in the real world, the richest and happiest people are those who are willing to make mistakes and learn from them. He praised Wood for her courage to make mistakes and learn from them. He believes that this approach is more valuable than the risk-averse mindset often promoted in formal education.

This view reflects Kiyosaki’s broader philosophy, which emphasizes the importance of real-world experience and practical knowledge. He believes that the ability to adapt, learn, and grow from one’s mistakes is a key driver of long-term success and fulfillment.

Kiyosaki also argues that in the real world, the richest and happiest people are those who are willing to make mistakes and learn from them.

This advice aligns with Kiyosaki’s belief in the value of hands-on learning and the importance of being willing to take calculated risks in pursuit of potential rewards.

Kiyosaki’s endorsement of Wood’s bold Bitcoin forecast comes amid increased volatility and uncertainty in the cryptocurrency market. The SEC’s cautious approach to approving Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has added to the industry’s regulatory challenges.

The entrepreneur’s unwavering belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential, coupled with his admiration for Wood’s investment insight, suggests he sees the current market conditions as an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the asset’s long-term growth prospects.