Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Strong Gold and Bitcoin Rally as Trump Reveals Weak Dollar Strategy

The ongoing US Presidential election race has influenced the prices of assets such as Bitcoin and gold. Amid the latest developments, the Bitcoin price and other crypto assets have improved significantly.

In his latest X post, prominent Bitcoin supporter and billionaire investor Robert Kiyosaki has reaffirmed his support for Bitcoin. Robert Kiyosaki said Bitcoin would benefit immensely if Republican Party candidate Donald Trump became the next US President.

Why GOLD, SILVER, BITCOIN will rise in price when TRUMP becomes President again. Trump wants a weaker dollar so America will begin export more than import. With a weaker dollar jobs will come back and assets will go up in price. Trump is going to drill, drill, drill for oil… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) July 23, 2024

The billionaire businessman reviewed possible actions that Trump’s administration might take to boost the economy. He also believes the US economy will thrive under a Trump-led administration.

Robert Kiyosaki: Trump Set to Weaken US Dollar, But How?

Kiyosaki believes that if he becomes president, Donald Trump will employ a weaker US dollar strategy and revamp the domestic industries. As per a financial guru, a weakened dollar will increase exports, encourage opening new factories, and create more jobs.

Also, a weakened dollar will encourage people to invest in assets like Gold, Bitcoin, Silver, and stocks, boosting demand and driving prices.

Kiyosaki said Donald Trump is willing to reduce oil prices by supporting domestic oil production. He believes Trump will keep drilling for oil while its price declines, which is good for the economy.

Also, the best-selling author noted that US President Joe Biden did the opposite of what Trump plans to do. He highlighted President Biden’s destruction of the Keystone pipeline, which moved the price of oil from $30 to $130.

The hike in oil prices resulted in inflation in the US, affecting people with low incomes and the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki also stated that Biden had to tap into America’s oil reserves because the country lacked sufficient oil.

Unlike Biden, Robert Kiyosaki believes Trump will keep drilling rather than relying on the US oil reserves.

Furthermore, Robert Kiyosaki predicts that gold will rise from $2,400 an ounce to $3,000, while silver will move from $29.00 to $79.00. On the other hand, Bitcoin will increase from $67,400 to $105,000 by August 2025.

Finally, he urged his followers to help President Trump make America wealthy again.

Peter Schiff, Elon Musk, and Dogecoin Co-Founder Share Thoughts on US Economy

Famous Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff reacted to Kiyosaki’s assertions on a weaker dollar. He noted that a weaker dollar may make some Americans richer but make America poorer overall.

A weaker dollar may make some Americans richer, but overall it will make America poorer. It will also result in higher oil prices, even if we do drill more of it. I think gold and silver could rise even more than your forecast, but Bitcoin could just as easily fall instead. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) July 23, 2024

According to Schiff’s theory, a weaker dollar will increase the price of oil even if America drills more oil. While Schiff believes gold and silver could rise higher than Kiyosaki’s forecast, he retained his negative stance on Bitcoin, claiming its price could decline.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus called out the US government for the rising debt ceiling. Markus sarcastically remarked that he is glad that 76% of his income taxes go to interest payments on the US national debt.

i am glad 76% of the income tax i pay goes directly to important things like interest on past government incompetence pic.twitter.com/H2bqQkmSx3 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 22, 2024

This implies that much of the Treasury’s most significant revenue source (personal income tax) goes into interest payments on national debts. Markus describes the interest payment as being due to the government’s incompetence.

Markus’ statement triggered a reaction from the world’s richest man and CEO of X, Elon Musk. Musk believes that America is going bankrupt based on its rising debt profile.

America is going bankrupt btw https://t.co/UYpri3wyJU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 22, 2024

Elon Musk has been vocal in supporting Donald Trump while embracing cryptocurrencies and blockchain innovations. Overall, the outcome of the US Presidential elections will likely impact asset prices and the American economy.

I believe in an America that maximizes individual freedom and merit. That used to be the Democratic Party, but now the pendulum has swung to the Republican Party. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2024

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

