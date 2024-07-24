Countries
Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Strong Gold and Bitcoin Rally as Trump Reveals Weak Dollar Strategy
Crypto News

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Strong Gold and Bitcoin Rally as Trump Reveals Weak Dollar Strategy

Rida Fatima
Updated:
The ongoing US Presidential election race has influenced the prices of assets such as Bitcoin and gold. Amid the latest developments, the Bitcoin price and other crypto assets have improved significantly.

In his latest X post, prominent Bitcoin supporter and billionaire investor Robert Kiyosaki has reaffirmed his support for Bitcoin. Robert Kiyosaki said Bitcoin would benefit immensely if Republican Party candidate Donald Trump became the next US President.

The billionaire businessman reviewed possible actions that Trump’s administration might take to boost the economy. He also believes the US economy will thrive under a Trump-led administration.

Robert Kiyosaki: Trump Set to Weaken US Dollar, But How?

Kiyosaki believes that if he becomes president, Donald Trump will employ a weaker US dollar strategy and revamp the domestic industries. As per a financial guru, a weakened dollar will increase exports, encourage opening new factories, and create more jobs. 

Also, a weakened dollar will encourage people to invest in assets like Gold, Bitcoin, Silver, and stocks, boosting demand and driving prices. 

Kiyosaki said Donald Trump is willing to reduce oil prices by supporting domestic oil production. He believes Trump will keep drilling for oil while its price declines, which is good for the economy. 

Also, the best-selling author noted that US President Joe Biden did the opposite of what Trump plans to do. He highlighted President Biden’s destruction of the Keystone pipeline, which moved the price of oil from $30 to $130

The hike in oil prices resulted in inflation in the US, affecting people with low incomes and the middle class. Robert Kiyosaki also stated that Biden had to tap into America’s oil reserves because the country lacked sufficient oil. 

Unlike Biden, Robert Kiyosaki believes Trump will keep drilling rather than relying on the US oil reserves. 

Furthermore, Robert Kiyosaki predicts that gold will rise from $2,400 an ounce to $3,000, while silver will move from $29.00 to $79.00. On the other hand, Bitcoin will increase from $67,400 to $105,000 by August 2025. 

Finally, he urged his followers to help President Trump make America wealthy again.

Peter Schiff, Elon Musk, and Dogecoin Co-Founder Share Thoughts on US Economy

Famous Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff reacted to Kiyosaki’s assertions on a weaker dollar. He noted that a weaker dollar may make some Americans richer but make America poorer overall.

According to Schiff’s theory, a weaker dollar will increase the price of oil even if America drills more oil. While Schiff believes gold and silver could rise higher than Kiyosaki’s forecast, he retained his negative stance on Bitcoin, claiming its price could decline.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus called out the US government for the rising debt ceiling. Markus sarcastically remarked that he is glad that 76% of his income taxes go to interest payments on the US national debt.

This implies that much of the Treasury’s most significant revenue source (personal income tax) goes into interest payments on national debts. Markus describes the interest payment as being due to the government’s incompetence. 

Markus’ statement triggered a reaction from the world’s richest man and CEO of X, Elon Musk. Musk believes that America is going bankrupt based on its rising debt profile.

Elon Musk has been vocal in supporting Donald Trump while embracing cryptocurrencies and blockchain innovations. Overall, the outcome of the US Presidential elections will likely impact asset prices and the American economy.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

