Robert Kiyosaki Remains Committed to His Crypto Crash Forecast Urging Investors to Apply Caution
Crypto News

Robert Kiyosaki Remains Committed to His Crypto Crash Forecast Urging Investors to Apply Caution

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist
Updated:
Famous author and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki shared his thoughts on the crypto market, warning of a possible crash ahead.

Despite BTC’s resurgence in the last 24 hours, danger still looms, with investors fearing potential selloffs. Moreover, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index currently signals fear, supporting this assumption. 

Robert Kiyosaki Cautious of Current Crypto Market Cycle

In an August 14 X post, Kiyosaki, a staunch Bitcoin supporter, shared his forecasts for the crypto market outlook. He highlighted the possibility of the biggest crash in world history

Kiyosaki calls this crash an economic depression and emphasizes the importance of early preparation. He believes such a crash will make him and others prepared for it extremely rich. 

Also, the bestseller author stated that most people are too lazy and hope that the three entities running America will save them. He claimed that the current US Vice President, Kamala Harris, Secretary Janet Yellin, and Central Bank chair, Jerome Powell, controlled the US economy. 

Interestingly, Kiyosaki’s predictions also align with his July forecast, in which he predicted the biggest crash in history. He noted that prices of stocks, bonds, real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin will crash.

However, Kiyosaki calls this crash a good buying opportunity that could pave the way for a long-term bull market cycle. According to his predictions, the bull market cycle will likely begin in late 2025 and raise the asset’s price for years.

Also, Kiyosaki predicted a decline in the value of the US dollar to favor these assets, with Bitcoin eventually rising to $10 million each.

Remember, these remarks are Kiyosaki’s personal opinions, and there is no guarantee that such events will occur due to the unpredictable financial markets.

Reactions to Robert Kiyosaki’s Forecasts 

Responding to Kiyosaki’s market crash predictions, Web3 enthusiast Aj noted that many people share similar concerns due to several global uncertainties.

He highlighted the macroeconomic concerns as reasons people must prepare for a potential market crash. These include rising interest rates, the lingering effects of the pandemic, and geopolitical conflicts.

However, Aj noted that depressions are rare, with complex causal factors that are mostly hard to predict. He explained that events like the great depression in the 1930s and the 2008 financial crisis were triggered by specific, unforeseeable factors

He concluded that while preparation is vital, predicting the exact outcome of such meltdowns is challenging.

Aj also stated that most economies can bounce back before a depression occurs. He urged his followers to keep a balanced view of events as the future holds both challenges and opportunities. 

Meanwhile, trader Chetan Kaul was quite critical of Kiyosaki’s statements. Kaul stated that Kiyosaki had predicted a market crash for his entire career, and his words were meaningless. He dismissed the predictions as a strategy by Kiyosaki to sell books.

On the other hand, crypto enthusiast Danny Balboa agreed with Kiyosaki’s predictions, but he maintained that the market would not crash if enough people believed. Further, Balboa stated that even if a crash occurs, it will not be as severe as projected.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
