Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Robert Kiyosaki Says BTC ETFs are Fake Bitcoins; Here’s Why
Crypto News

Robert Kiyosaki Says BTC ETFs are Fake Bitcoins; Here’s Why

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Robert Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared his views regarding the spot Bitcoin ETFs. In a June 27 Twitter post, the millionaire entrepreneur labeled Bitcoin ETFs as fake assets, comparing them to “Fake gold and silver ETFs.”

These remarks come amid growing interest in crypto ETFs and recent massive outflows from Bitcoin ETFs in the United States. Kiyosaki’s statements have raised questions regarding the credibility and long-term value of Bitcoin ETFs and related products in the crypto market.

Why Kiyosaki Calls Bitcoin ETFs Fake?

Known for his bullish stance on Bitcoin investment, Kiyosaki criticized BTC ETFs, calling them fake investments. Notably, his opinion about Bitcoin ETFs hinges on a broader disapproval of ETFs, whether Gold, Silver, or other commodities.

Part of his post reads: “Q: What’s wrong with ETF? A: ETFs are FAKE gold, silver, or Bitcoin.”

The renowned investor asserts that ETFs are a fake representation of the actual asset, whether Bitcoin, gold, or silver. He believes such investment vehicles are detached from the actual asset, noting that he will not invest in gold, silver, or BTC ETFs. 

In his argument, Kiyosaki cited an instance where a Gold ETF will sell 1 ounce of gold 100 times through 1 ETF. Kiyosaki says that such a scenario is why he only buys real Bitcoin, gold, and silver, and he never spares a look at ETFs.

Further, he noted that buying the actual assets enables him to keep them safe, avoiding third-party influences from banks and Wall Street brokers. This statement suggests that Kiyosaki prefers physical asset ownership to digital or paper claims. 

Moreover, he believes owning the actual asset, whether gold, Bitcoin, or silver, is more secure and gives more value than purchasing ETF products. This could mean that the issuers may manipulate gold, silver, and BTC ETFs, or influence from the financial system might dilute their value.

While many see ETFs as a means of gaining exposure to Bitcoin and a gateway to broader crypto adoption, Kiyosaki dismisses them as investments with no intrinsic value.

Bitcoin ETF Market Outlook 

These comments come amid heightened activity in the US spot BTC ETF market. Despite the recent massive outflows, market data shows slight improvement, with three consecutive days of positive net inflow streaks of $31 million, $21.4 million, and $11.8 million on June 25, 26, and 27, respectively. 

Data from Farside Investors shows the Bitcoin ETFs recorded $11.8 million in net inflows on June 27. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) led the flows with $8.0 million in inflow as of June 27, while Fidelity’s FBTC followed with $6.7 million. 

BlackRock’s IBIT recorded zero inflows, Ark Invest’s ARKB saw $1.8 million in inflows, Invesco Galaxy’s BTCO received $3.1 million, and Franklin’s EZBC received $3.6 million. 

Conversely, Grayscale’s GBTC continued its steady outflow streak, with $11.4 million withdrawn from the ETF on June 27.

On the other hand, Hong Kong ETFs witnessed net outflows of 499.98 BTC on June 26. However, they recorded positive flows of 57.57 BTC on June 27. Most of the inflow came from China AMC, which added $47.81 BTC, Harvest got only 9.76 BTC, and Bosera & Hashkey saw zero inflows. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Robert Kiyosaki Says BTC ETFs are Fake Bitcoins; Here’s Why
2 S&P Global Becomes Latest Partner of Singapore’s Project Guardian
3 Spot Solana ETFs Could Give Solana 9X Gains After Approval
4 OpenAI Strikes Deal with Time Magazine on Multi-Year Content Agreement Amid Lawsuit
5 Australia Improves Crypto Data Tax Program for Effective Control and Bust Tax Dodgers

Latest News

S&P Global Becomes Latest Partner of Singapore's Project Guardian
Crypto News

S&P Global Becomes Latest Partner of Singapore’s Project Guardian

Rida Fatima
Spot Solana ETFs Could Give Solana 9X Gains After Approval
Crypto News

Spot Solana ETFs Could Give Solana 9X Gains After Approval

Rida Fatima

Crypto market makers GSR Markets believe spot Solana Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) could lead to 9X gains for SOL. GSR’s June 27 market report grouped Solana as one of the three...

OpenAI Strikes Deal with Time Magazine on Multi-Year Content Agreement Amid Lawsuit
News

OpenAI Strikes Deal with Time Magazine on Multi-Year Content Agreement Amid Lawsuit

Rida Fatima

OpenAI, the company behind the renowned chatbot ChatGPT, has signed a multi-year content agreement with Time magazine. This collaboration will allow OpenAI to train its advanced AI models using over...

Australia Improves Crypto Data Tax Program for Effective Control and Bust Tax Dodgers
Crypto News

Australia Improves Crypto Data Tax Program for Effective Control and Bust Tax Dodgers

Rida Fatima
T-Rex Group Files For 2X Leveraged MicroStrategy ETF
Crypto News

T-Rex Group Files For 2X Leveraged MicroStrategy ETF

Rida Fatima
Floki vs WienerAI Trading Bot – Bullish AI Meme Coins Trending With Crypto
Crypto News

Floki vs WienerAI Trading Bot – Bullish AI Meme Coins Trending With Crypto

Leah Alger
US State Representative Matt Gaetz Introduces 'Bitcoin Bill' to Allow Federal Tax Payments via Bitcoin
News

US State Representative Matt Gaetz Introduces ‘Bitcoin Bill’ to Allow Federal Tax Payments via Bitcoin

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.