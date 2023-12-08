Robinhood Expands Its Crypto Trading Services To Europe

The prominent US brokerage and trading company Robinhood ramps up international expansion moves as it launches its European crypto trading services.

This move brings Robinhood into the broader international market with more regulatory clarity amid the stiff atmosphere in the United States.

Through its expansion, Robinhood provides its European clients opportunities to trade over 25 crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Robinhood Deepens Its Presence In Europe With Crypto Trading Services

Robinhood has taken a significant step to introduce its crypto trading services in Europe, according to a December 7 blog post. The company’s advent into the European market comes following the launch of its stock trading application in the United Kingdom.

This is crucial for investors, as its stock now provides around 5% yields on deposits.

Besides that offer, market participants and investors now have the leverage to transact over 25 different crypto assets. This benefit is a plus to the prospective offer of a zero commission charge to those who use its trading services.

This ascent in its offering has also drawn reactions from Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood Crypto’s general manager, who expressed his faith in the future of virtual currencies.

According to him, these assets will be the driving force in the financial sector. He also pointed to the unwavering commitment of his team to ensuring that participants’ trading activity went on safely.

Besides that, he believes that a friendly regulatory approach will be of benefit to Europe.

The EU has developed one of the world’s most comprehensive policies for crypto asset regulation, which is why we chose the region to anchor Robinhood Crypto’s international expansion plans,

Kerbrat said.

Robinhood’s senior product communications manager, Oliver McIntosh, supported this statement in a comment addressing the company’s success in the EU.

McIntosh said:

Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all, and launching a custodial crypto product for customers in the EU is a significant step forward in that journey. We’re currently focused on launching Robinhood Crypto for customers in the European Union. We don’t have anything more to share at this time.”

Robinhood Offers It Huge For Its European Customers

With a focus on pushing for an international presence, Robinhood brings thrilling additions to its European users. The company revealed that its services will allow clients to buy, sell, hold, and trade more than 25 different crypto assets.

These include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), and others. Further, the firm also plans to increase its services to include support for more tokens in the future.

It proposes to enable transfers, staking, and even reward users with crypto in 2024.

Moreover, Robinhood promises to reward users with a percentage of their monthly trading volume in Bitcoin. Also, with its commitment to transparency, the platform enables clients to view spreads and discounts it gets from sell and trade orders.

Additionally, Robinhood disclosed its relationships with top crypto trading venues that provide it with competitively low prices. Notably, the platform gets variable volume discounts from such trading venues that will support Robinhood’s clients.