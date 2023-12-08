Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Robinhood Expands Its Crypto Trading Services To Europe
Crypto News

Robinhood Expands Its Crypto Trading Services To Europe

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The prominent US brokerage and trading company Robinhood ramps up international expansion moves as it launches its European crypto trading services.

This move brings Robinhood into the broader international market with more regulatory clarity amid the stiff atmosphere in the United States.

Through its expansion, Robinhood provides its European clients opportunities to trade over 25 crypto assets, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Robinhood Deepens Its Presence In Europe With Crypto Trading Services

Robinhood has taken a significant step to introduce its crypto trading services in Europe, according to a December 7 blog post. The company’s advent into the European market comes following the launch of its stock trading application in the United Kingdom.

This is crucial for investors, as its stock now provides around 5% yields on deposits.

Besides that offer, market participants and investors now have the leverage to transact over 25 different crypto assets. This benefit is a plus to the prospective offer of a zero commission charge to those who use its trading services.

This ascent in its offering has also drawn reactions from Johann Kerbrat, Robinhood Crypto’s general manager, who expressed his faith in the future of virtual currencies.

According to him, these assets will be the driving force in the financial sector. He also pointed to the unwavering commitment of his team to ensuring that participants’ trading activity went on safely.

Besides that, he believes that a friendly regulatory approach will be of benefit to Europe.

The EU has developed one of the world’s most comprehensive policies for crypto asset regulation, which is why we chose the region to anchor Robinhood Crypto’s international expansion plans,

Kerbrat said.

Robinhood’s senior product communications manager, Oliver McIntosh, supported this statement in a comment addressing the company’s success in the EU.

McIntosh said:

Robinhood’s mission is to democratize finance for all, and launching a custodial crypto product for customers in the EU is a significant step forward in that journey. We’re currently focused on launching Robinhood Crypto for customers in the European Union. We don’t have anything more to share at this time.

Robinhood Offers It Huge For Its European Customers

With a focus on pushing for an international presence, Robinhood brings thrilling additions to its European users. The company revealed that its services will allow clients to buy, sell, hold, and trade more than 25 different crypto assets.

These include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), and others. Further, the firm also plans to increase its services to include support for more tokens in the future.

It proposes to enable transfers, staking, and even reward users with crypto in 2024.

Moreover, Robinhood promises to reward users with a percentage of their monthly trading volume in Bitcoin. Also, with its commitment to transparency, the platform enables clients to view spreads and discounts it gets from sell and trade orders.

Additionally, Robinhood disclosed its relationships with top crypto trading venues that provide it with competitively low prices. Notably, the platform gets variable volume discounts from such trading venues that will support Robinhood’s clients.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Robinhood Expands Its Crypto Trading Services To Europe
2 Cardano (ADA) Surges by 20% While New Telegram Token Raises $3.5M in Presale – Is the Bull Run Here Already?
3 Governments Can Snoop on Your Android and iOS Notifications
4 Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5, to Be Integrated Into Google Bard
5 European Union Deliberates on Future Landmark AI Rules

Latest News

Cardano
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Surges by 20% While New Telegram Token Raises $3.5M in Presale – Is the Bull Run Here Already?

Nick Dunn
Governments Can Snoop on Android and iOS Push Notifications
News

Governments Can Snoop on Your Android and iOS Notifications

Krishi Chowdhary

US Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) has claimed that Google and Apple can be compelled by American and foreign law enforcement agencies into discreetly handing over push notifications data. The explosive...

Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5 And Other AI Models
News

Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5, to Be Integrated Into Google Bard

Krishi Chowdhary

Google, on Wednesday, rolled out Gemini AI — the tech giant’s latest and most advanced AI model. Capable of processing audio, video, images, and text, Gemini has outperformed OpenAI’s GPT...

European
News

European Union Deliberates on Future Landmark AI Rules

Damien Fisher
Bitcoin
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC to Hit $100,000 Mark by Q1 2024 – Should Investors Hold?

Damien Fisher
Elon Musk's AI Firm xAI Seeks $1 Billion in Funding
News

Elon Musk’s AI Firm xAI Seeks $1 Billion in Funding

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers December 6, HNT, BTT, And AVAX
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers December 6, HNT, BTT, And AVAX

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.