Russia and UAE Accelerate Crypto Adoption, UK Hesitates, Tests wCBDCs – Is Crypto the New Battlefield for Political Power?

While Russia and the UAE strengthen their pro-crypto stances, the UK is more cautious with its progress in the digital currency arena. Russia is redoubling its crypto regulatory efforts in response to worldwide sanctions, and the UAE has begun accepting crypto trades. Meanwhile, the UK is showing more skepticism by experimenting with wCBDCs ahead of potential adoption. Let’s explore how crypto may be the new battlefield for political power due to helping overcome financial constraints and economic pressure. In response to the war-related international sanctions, Russia is drafting new crypto laws to overcome financial blockades.
Subsequently, the State Duma (Russia’s lower house of parliament) is reviewing legislation to regulate digital assets and crypto mining, despite Putin’s warning of Bitcoin mining energy issues two weeks ago.
The revised policies represent a significant shift for Russia, as it’s significantly more challenging for Western regulators to track crypto transactions. This makes it easier for Russia to acquire banned goods on the international market, such as steel and coal products.
UAE Residents Can Now Trade $BTC & $ETH
The UAE is also strengthening its crypto position by allowing its residents to trade $BTC and $ETH directly on the M2 crypto exchange.
M2, which the Financial Services Regulatory Authority licenses, enables UAE institutional and retail investors to buy, sell, and hold crypto while earning yields of up to 10.5%.
Additionally, M2’s spot market allows direct conversion of the UAE’s dirhams into $BTC and $ETH, and UAE residents will enjoy zero trading fees until August 31.
Exciting News! 🎉
To celebrate the launch of our AED deposits and withdrawals, we’re kicking off with Zero Trading Fees on AED-Bitcoin and AED-Ethereum pairs 🚀
Exclusive offer for UAE Residents until August 31st. Don’t miss out: https://t.co/UyeAIKoPxl#ZeroFees #M2 pic.twitter.com/cO5ZlMdn56
— M2 (@M2Exchange) July 31, 2024
Allowing UAE residents to trade crypto, offering regulatory assurances, appealing financial returns, and attractive cost savings will likely strengthen the nation’s position as a crypto-friendly hub.
The UK’s wCBDC Experiments to Improve Banking
The UK is also strengthening its crypto stance but takes a more skeptical approach.
Over the next six months, the Bank of England (BoE) is conducting three wCBDC tests, as highlighted in its discussion paper:
- Delivery-versus-payment (DvP) experiments evaluate how effectively wCBDCs transfer funds in securities transactions and expand the range of digital assets and complex transaction structures in the DvP model.
- Payment-versus-payment (PvP) experiments leverage wCBDCs’ synchronization features to address foreign exchange transaction risks by exploring international transactions and settlements across two currencies.
- Multi-currency and multi-asset platform experiments test the ability of wCBDCs to handle intricate, multi-faceted financial transactions.
These initiatives are part of a larger effort to upgrade the bank’s current system (CHAPS), which encountered technical issues earlier this month.
Our Verdict – Russia May Adopt a $BTC Strategic Reserve
Russia’s, the UAE’s, and the UK’s diverse approach toward crypto shows the importance of digital assets in global economic strategies and politics.
Crypto has much to offer, especially in international financial flexibility. As more nations adopt digital currencies, their role in bypassing traditional financial barriers (and even sanctions) becomes more apparent.
Additionally, Russia’s dire financial challenges suggest the country may adopt $BTC as a strategic reserve before the US because it needs a long-term solution to overcome the sanctions.
Other countries may follow suit and adopt crypto, especially those watching these crypto developments and facing geopolitical or economic pressure.
