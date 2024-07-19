Countries
Crypto News

Santiment Reveals Bitcoin Holders Dropping by 672,000 Signals a Possible Recovery

Analytical platform Santiment reveals that wallet addresses holding BTC have declined within the past month. Analysis of on-chain data on July 18 revealed that the number of BTC addresses with a balance above zero has reduced by approximately 672,510

According to Santiment, this decline could indicate a positive price outlook ahead for Bitcoin.

BTC Holding Wallets Declining Despite Price Rebound

Santiment suggested that traders might have thought Bitcoin’s March all-time high was its cycle peak. As a result, many traders sold off their Bitcoin holdings to take profits. 

However, the analytics platform says the probability of a price rebound often increases after mass liquidations

Bitcoin’s price has been in a downtrend since June when it attained the $70,000 price level after plummeting from its all-time high in March. On July 5, it dropped to an almost five-month low of $53,600. 

However, the market has rebounded in the last three days. Bitcoin trades at $64,532, slightly increasing in the past 24 hours. Despite BTC’s rebound this week, the number of holding wallets has not increased.

In addition, Glassnode data reveals that the percentage of Bitcoin’s supply in profit has dropped to 89.43%. This represents a 6.5% decline since mid-June when Bitcoin touched the $70,000 threshold. 

However, other BTC network metrics are bullish, hinting at a possible uptrend.

Ki Young Ju Bullish on Bitcoin Based on Network Metrics 

In a tweet, CryptoQuant’s founder, Ki Young Ju, noted that Bitcoin’s over-the-counter (OTC) markets are overwhelming centralized exchange platforms.

Young Ju believes this observation indicates increased institutional adoption. Also, he stated that whale wallets holding above 1000 BTC, including spot ETFs and custodial wallets, accumulated 1.45 million BTC this year.

According to Ki Young Ju, these whale movements are not internal transfers from existing custodial wallets.

Moreover, the balance of old whale wallets (greater than 155 days) has not decreased, while that of new whales (less than 155 days) has increased. These new whales now hold approximately 1.8 million BTC, 9% of the circulating supply.

Young Ju recalled that in 2021, there were around 70,000 BTC inflows. This has improved, and currently, approximately 100,000 BTC is accumulated weekly.

Also, Young Ju revealed that approximately 16,800 BTC inflows went into Spot ETFs last week. The Spot ETFs recorded low outflow volume compared to previous weeks.

For instance, the GBTC ETF recorded only $700 as outflows, unlike its previous patterns. Young Ju believes that over-the-counter Bitcoin contributed to this improvement.

Generally, the crypto market sentiment is now greedy as investors accumulate more coins, anticipating a price surge. 

Other Analysts Share Their Thoughts on Bitcoin’s Price Action 

Crypto analyst Michael Van de Poppe echoed a similar sentiment, noting that Bitcoin is consolidating nicely in the four-month range.

He believes Bitcoin reached its cycle low in early July and will continue its rally if it remains above $60,000. Van de Poppe sets his next BTC price target at $110,000.  

Another analyst, Skew, noted that Bitcoin’s Spot price on Binance is approaching the supply range of $66,000-$70,000. Skew noted that limit bids are increasing with Bitcoin’s price, a sign of an early uptrend.

Bitcoin’s performance has improved as it vies to re-test the key resistance level of $65,000.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
