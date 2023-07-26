Scammers Exploit Lawyer Jeremy Hogan’s Twitter Account to Share Fake XRP Giveaway

Recently, a United States attorney and Ripple Pundit, Jeremy Hogan, became a victim of digital exploiters, as they invaded his Twitter account to share fake XRP token giveaways.

This happened yesterday, July 24, when the hackers made a scam post on Twitter announcing that XRP holders can get free coins from a website as part of Ripple’s victory celebrations against the SEC. However, another crypto pundit found out this was fake and alerted others.

Top XRP Pundit Warns Others

Attorney Hogan has been one of the popular lawyers who closely tracked the progress of Ripple’s multi-year lawsuit.

He is also a pro-XRP member. That’s why the scammers used his account in a well-timed fashion to promote their scam link in hopes of exploiting XRP token holders. After hacking the US lawyer’s Twitter account, the scammers published the fraud giveaway link.

A few minutes after tweeting the first scam post, the hackers dropped another one, inviting people to “claim their $XRPX coins” with the link added below.

A notable crypto enthusiast and the founder of Seedstarter, Jesse Hynes, immediately alerted users that Hogan’s account was hacked, tagging other popular pro-XRP individuals.

Interestingly, other popular XRP pundits also announced the hack of Hogan’s account on their social media platform. A United States lawyer, James Filan, also announced the hack.

Attorney John Deaton Shares Helpful Tips

The renowned US attorney and pro-XRP fan, John Deaton, who has been a victim of a Twitter account hack, also announced the recent hack. He tweeted, urging the online community not to be lured into the scam giveaway ads from attorney Hogan’s Twitter account.

He retweeted Kevin Smith’s post on how to report an account, buttressing that he also had a tough time regaining control over his hacked Twitter account.

According to the helpful tweet, members of the public were asked to:

Navigate to @attorneyjeremy1’s official profile and tap on the three dots at the top right. Then select Report. When probed, select “Effects everyone else on Twitter.” Select “Hack, or their account is compromised.” Then, complete the report. After this, announce on your Twitter account that Jeremy’s account has been hacked. However, don’t engage in any way or retweet offensive tweets.

It’s worth noting that Deaton’s Twitter account was hacked on his birthday when the hackers took over his country after a tireless cyberattack that spanned for several days.

Importantly, these evildoers introduced a digital coin called LAW by exploiting Deaton’s popularity and power. But because of the efforts of the entire XRP community, Deaton was ultimately able to take control of his account.