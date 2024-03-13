Countries
Crypto News

Scotty the AI Presale Sold Out, Yet There's Still an Opportunity to Purchase the Token

Will Macmaster
Updated:
The new crypto presale, Scotty AI ($SCOTTY) just smashed its hard cap of $7,5 million ahead of schedule.

However, due to the extremely high demand, the dev team is offering traders one last chance to buy the project at a fixed launch price.

This increase in demand is largely attributed to Scotty’s robust AI features and an overall inflow of funding into the AI blockchain market.

Some AI crypto coins, like Meme AI, recorded gains of up to 2000% in the last couple of weeks.

Could this happen to Scotty AI?

Let’s find out.

scotty ai 3

Scotty AI’s Presale a Massive Success – Does This Indicate a Bullish IEO?

Scotty’s presale funding was a success from the very beginning. The ICO which started just a few weeks ago, raised over $500,000 in the first 48 hours.

From there, the ICO grew exponentially, it blasted through the rest of its phases with lightning speed.

This resonated well with the crypto influencers, who nicknamed it “the best presale of the year”. 

The ICO was also ranked third on CoinSniper – which further indicated the investor’s interest in the project.

So, can $SCOTTY become the next big dog-themed coin?

While established meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu dominate a significant portion of the market, the space has shown that there’s still room for new projects to earn their spot.

While predicting the next star meme coin is challenging in the highly volatile crypto market, Scotty the AI’s innovative approach, utility-driven features, and presale success certainly make it a strong candidate.

How Will Scotty AI Perform After IEO – 2024 Price Prediction

As Scotty AI gears up for its IEO, investors are keen to understand the project’s potential trajectory. 

While making precise predictions is challenging, especially in the crypto market, analysts suggest that Scotty AI could see significant growth in 2024. 

Provided the team executes its roadmap effectively, maintains a strong community presence, and leverages its AI-driven utility, the $SCOTTY token could potentially reach the $0.05 mark by the end of 2024. 

However, this prediction depends on favorable market conditions and sustained investor interest in the project’s approach to enhancing blockchain security and efficiency.

scotty plan

The Team Offers an Additional 10% of $SCOTTY Due to The Large Demand

As we already mentioned, the initial tokenomics outlined 50% of the total allocation for the presale funding.

However, no one could anticipate the interest and the rate at which SCOTTY would sell out. 

That’s why the team behind it decided to offer one last chance to investors to grab $SCOTTY at a $0.01 fixed price.

Now, where are the extra tokens coming from? Well, the team pulled out the 10% from tokenomics reserved for development. 

This extended sale resulted in an additional $2M raised in less than 48 hours since the official presale ended.

preale scotty sold out

The Conclusion

The overwhelming success of Scotty AI’s presale and the team’s decision to offer an additional 10% of $SCOTTY tokens due to high demand underscores the project’s potential. 

With its innovative AI-driven approach, utility-focused features, and a projected price target of $0.05 by the end of 2024, Scotty AI is positioning itself as a strong contender in the meme coin and AI crypto space. 

However, it’s crucial to remember that meme markets are highly volatile, and any investment carries risks. 

As with any opportunity, thorough research and due diligence are essential before making any financial decisions.

 

