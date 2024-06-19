Countries
Crypto News

Sealana Fattens Up Raising $5M in Presale – Only 6 Days Left

Lora Pance
Updated:
Sealana Fattens Up With $5M Raised in Presale – Only 6 Days Left

With crypto becoming the hot topic in upcoming US elections, tokens playing on the political theme are doing particularly well. $TRUMP grew by 14%, $STRUMP by 212%, and $BIDEN by 24% month-to-date. 

Sealana ($SEAL), a South Park-based meme coin cashing in on the patriotic theme, is swiftly waddling through its presale with over $5M raised to date. In a recent X post, the project’s team announced the presale will end on June 25, so investors have six days left to fatten up the seal.

SEALing the Deal – Redneck Meme Coin Raises $5M on Presale 

Solana positioned itself as the top network for meme coins this year, with many projects experiencing immense growth year-to-date and several landing in the top 10 by market cap soon after listing:

  • #4: $WIF grew by 1,117%
  • #7: $BONK grew by 7,184% 
  • #9: $BOME grew by 837%
  • #11: $MEW grew by 128%

Slothana ($SLOTH) is the latest Solana presale coin that surged 253% after listing. Now, $SEAL might follow in its steps, raising over $5M to date. 

$SEAL’s presale model is similar to $SLOTH’s, with a post-presale token airdrop and no tiered price increases. However, $SEAL has a stronger meme appeal

The overweight redneck seal draws upon American ideals in a borderline offensive ironic way, attracting degen investors and patriots.

Coupled with positive community sentiment (Sealana’s X account has over 11K followers), $SEAL is one of the best crypto presales in 2024. Analysts predict it may explode by 300% by the end of the year

BlackRock Eyes $SOL ETF? Good News for $SEAL 

Despite a 19% dip last month, $SOL is on a positive track, surpassing $ETH’s 105% growth with a 797% spike year-to-date

Solana price trendv

$SOL’s relative strength index is currently within the 30–70 zone, which indicates a neutral trend. However, with over 70% of the community displaying bullish sentiment, $SOL has high odds of reaching its recent peak of $160 again. 

Binance community sentiment towards Solana

Rumors of BlackRock, now stewarding over $10T in assets under management, applying for a spot $SOL ETF support this prediction. 

BlackRock’s $BTC ETF already surpassed 25M daily trading volume, bringing its holders 114% yearly returns and displaying high demand for crypto investment products among traditional investors. 

A BlackRock $SOL ETF could lead to significant investment inflows, driving up the token’s value. Historically, when a native coin’s price grows, other tokens on the network follow suit. 

$SEAL could list just in time for BlackRock’s $SOL $ETH launch, which would help it reach the forecasted $0.088

To buy $SEAL before the presale ends, visit the official website, connect your wallet, enter the number of tokens you want to buy, and confirm the transaction. 

Final Words 

As $SEAL paddles towards the end of its presale, investors have the last chance to capitalize on the ongoing patriotism craze. As always, we remind you to DYOR and not fall for FOMO, as the crypto market is extremely volatile.

