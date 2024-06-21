Last Days for Sealana Presale – $5M Raised, 300x Potential SOL Meme Coin

Countries
Crypto News

Updated:
This year, Solana established itself as the top network for meme coins, hosting tokens like $WIF, $BONK, and $BOME that surged 1,011%, 5,644%, and 851%, respectively. Now, the meme crowd turns its attention to the latest Solana presale token – Sealana ($SEAL), which raised over $5M in a month. 

With just four days left until the presale ends, investors rush to secure their share of tokens. Let’s discuss what makes $SEAL appealing to degen investors and what the future holds for the project. 

$SEAL Rides the Election Wave, 4 Days Left Until the Presale Ends 

Playing on the American patriotism theme in a borderline offensive style, $SEAL’s launch coincides with the ongoing US presidential election campaign.

The fat redneck seal has no utility, but this hasn’t stopped $SEAL from generating significant hype. Timing is certainly a factor, evident from other political tokens doing well this month:

Beyond its freedom-floating mascot, $SEAL benefits from a track record of similar successful projects

Smog ($SMOG), a Solana meme coin with an identical presale approach, surged 620% in a month after listing, and Slothana ($SLOTH) soared 156% in 24 hours. 

Like $SMOG and $SLOTH, the $SEAL presale has no price tiers, making it cheaper for early investors. 1 $SEAL is now worth $0.022, but analysts predict it will explode 300x by the end of the year. 

While that’s a long-term forecast, $SEAL has high odds of surging 10x immediately after it lists on exchanges. Specific DEXs or launch dates are yet unknown, adding to the intrigue and FOMO.

Market Down, Solana Up – Good News for $SOL Meme Coins 

Despite a broader market dip, with 45 out of 50 top cryptos experiencing a 24-hour decline, the Binance community remains bullish on Solana ($SOL). That’s unsurprising given $SOL’s 686% yearly increase and a $5.8T Solana meme coin market cap

Solana price trend

Ethereum remains the #1 network by total locked value (TVL) due to hosting top stablecoins like $USDT and $USDC. However, Solana now ranks #4 with a $4T TVL, surpassing Base, Bitcoin, Polygon, and Avalanche. 

Today’s news about a digital asset manager 3iQ filing for a $SOL ETP listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange should reinforce the positive trend. 

Launching the first $SOL ETF in North America could attract substantial cash inflow into the network, potentially benefiting all Solana tokens, including $SEAL. 

Investors getting in before the $SEAL presale ends could be up for major returns if this happens. To buy $SEAL, visit the official website, connect your wallet, enter the number of tokens you want to buy, and confirm the transaction. Then, follow Sealana’s X channel for announcements on the token airdrop. 

Final Thoughts 

We shall have to wait and see whether $SEAL will bring its holders ‘Lambos, massive gains, and freedom.’ With four days left until the presale ends, now is the time to join the movement and find out for yourself.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

