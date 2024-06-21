Last Days for Sealana Presale – $5M Raised, 300x Potential SOL Meme Coin

This year, Solana established itself as the top network for meme coins, hosting tokens like $WIF, $BONK, and $BOME that surged 1,011%, 5,644%, and 851%, respectively. Now, the meme crowd turns its attention to the latest Solana presale token – Sealana ($SEAL), which raised over $5M in a month.

With just four days left until the presale ends, investors rush to secure their share of tokens. Let’s discuss what makes $SEAL appealing to degen investors and what the future holds for the project.

🚀 Send $SOL, and watch #Sealana 🛹 skate his way into the #Solana blockchain! 🌐🦭 The #Presale ends on Tuesday, June 25th at 6 pm UTC! ⏳ Make the most of the time left and push for those dreams of Lambos 🏎️💨 and Freedom! 🗽✨ pic.twitter.com/u6TwBlidnc — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) June 18, 2024

$SEAL Rides the Election Wave, 4 Days Left Until the Presale Ends

Playing on the American patriotism theme in a borderline offensive style, $SEAL’s launch coincides with the ongoing US presidential election campaign.

The fat redneck seal has no utility, but this hasn’t stopped $SEAL from generating significant hype. Timing is certainly a factor, evident from other political tokens doing well this month:

$STRUMP grew by 194% $MAGA grew by 55%

Beyond its freedom-floating mascot, $SEAL benefits from a track record of similar successful projects.

Smog ($SMOG), a Solana meme coin with an identical presale approach, surged 620% in a month after listing, and Slothana ($SLOTH) soared 156% in 24 hours.

Like $SMOG and $SLOTH, the $SEAL presale has no price tiers, making it cheaper for early investors. 1 $SEAL is now worth $0.022, but analysts predict it will explode 300x by the end of the year.

While that’s a long-term forecast, $SEAL has high odds of surging 10x immediately after it lists on exchanges. Specific DEXs or launch dates are yet unknown, adding to the intrigue and FOMO.

Market Down, Solana Up – Good News for $SOL Meme Coins

Despite a broader market dip, with 45 out of 50 top cryptos experiencing a 24-hour decline, the Binance community remains bullish on Solana ($SOL). That’s unsurprising given $SOL’s 686% yearly increase and a $5.8T Solana meme coin market cap.

Ethereum remains the #1 network by total locked value (TVL) due to hosting top stablecoins like $USDT and $USDC. However, Solana now ranks #4 with a $4T TVL, surpassing Base, Bitcoin, Polygon, and Avalanche.

Today’s news about a digital asset manager 3iQ filing for a $SOL ETP listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange should reinforce the positive trend.

3iQ Corp. is pleased to announce that we have submitted a preliminary prospectus for The Solana Fund (QSOL) in Canada in relation to an initial public offering. This continues our track record of innovation, and if receipt of applicable regulatory approvals is obtained, the… pic.twitter.com/7ghv05f8gU — 3iQ Digital Asset Management (@3iq_corp) June 20, 2024

Launching the first $SOL ETF in North America could attract substantial cash inflow into the network, potentially benefiting all Solana tokens, including $SEAL.

Investors getting in before the $SEAL presale ends could be up for major returns if this happens. To buy $SEAL, visit the official website, connect your wallet, enter the number of tokens you want to buy, and confirm the transaction. Then, follow Sealana’s X channel for announcements on the token airdrop.

Final Thoughts

We shall have to wait and see whether $SEAL will bring its holders ‘Lambos, massive gains, and freedom.’ With four days left until the presale ends, now is the time to join the movement and find out for yourself.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

