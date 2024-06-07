Countries
Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana's 253% ROI and Beyond?
Crypto News

Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?

Alex Popa
Updated:
Sealana Presale Ends in 18 Days – Will It Follow Slothana’s 253% ROI and Beyond?

Sealana recently announced on X that the presale will end on June 25 at 18:00 UTC. The project has raised over $3M, and the token currently costs $0.022.

It’s your last chance to Send $SOL 🚀 and aim for them Massive Gains, Lambos 🏎️, and good ol’ Freedom! 🦅 He’s even slapped a countdown on the website! 🕒 No time to waste, go check it out now! ⏳​Sealana X Post

Sealana’s ($SEAL) similarity to other successful Solana projects like Slothana (+253% after listing) has attracted significant investor attention to the token.

Furthermore, the Solana ($SOL) meme ecosystem has a $10B market cap and recorded a $2.1M trading volume in the last 24 hours (+5%). $SOL also increased by 9.27% in the last month.

As a Solana meme coin, Sealana stands to gain the most from this growth. Let’s discuss the token’s fundamentals and see what’s next for $SEAL.

Is $SEAL the Next $SLOTH & Is It Still Time to Invest?

Sealana’s presale model is almost identical to Slothana’s, which made initial investors 253% in profits after listing. Neither project has tiered price increases, and they use the same post-presale airdrop formula.

Currently, Slothana is down 35% historically, but it has stood above the listing price for almost a month.

Unlike Slothana, Sealana has more going for it. One of its co-founders is a public figure, which drives investor confidence and provides legitimacy.

The seal token also has a more appealing imagery – an overweight American seal taking inspiration from a South Park Character.

The presale will end in 18 days, so there’s time to DYOR and invest if you like what you see. To buy Sealana, visit the official presale website, enter the number of $SEAL tokens you want to buy, link your wallet to the widget, and confirm the transaction.

💰 You’ll receive your tokens in an airdrop once the presale ends. The airdrop date will be announced on Sealana’s X channel.

Our Sealana price prediction shows the token might reach $0.088 by the end of 2024, a 300% pump from its current price. This is in line with Slothana’s performance post-listing, so the prediction is reasonable.

Visit the official presale website to DYOR and decide if Sealana is a good pick.

Solana Outperforms Ethereum Yearly by 632% – Good for Sealana

Solana pumped by 759.11% in the last year, surpassing Ethereum’s 103.75% growth by ~632%. Both ecosystems have developed spectacularly but Solana seems to be ahead, which bodes well for Sealana.

Solana and Ethereum yearly price comparison

$SOL meme coins have become a hot commodity in the last week, with some excellent performers:

Dogeverse, a multichain project that launched on Solana (among other blockchains) raised over $15M during presale and was listed today for $0.0002152.

Sealana might become one of the top Solana presales given these macroeconomic factors and the optimistic performance of its ecosystem so far.

The Big Picture

Sealana’s presale has raised over $3M so far, with over $130K in the first 24 hours of the presale. While it’s slated for listing in 18 days, there’s still time to invest.

One $SEAL is currently worth $0.022 and the price will stay the same until the presale ends.

Remember the crypto meme space is volatile, scams abound, and you must DYOR to invest responsibly. We make no financial guarantees, although Sealana’s presale progress shows great promise.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

