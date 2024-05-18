$SEAL Rushes past $1.6 Million, Bullish for Meme Coins

Sealana ($SEAL) recently passed the $1.6M milestone during the presale, achieving a similar performance to Slothana ($SLOTH) before it.

$SEAL is the most recent Solana ($SOL) meme project, and it looks primed for success, given the recent investor interest. The project is conducting its presale like Slothana, another Solana meme coin that has pumped over 300% since listing.

With the return of Roaring Kitty (Keith Gill) on X, meme coin mania is just beginning, and meme trading is at an all-time high.

Meme coins like CatWifHat ($CWIF), Bonk ($BONK), and Book of Meme ($BOME) have been in the green for the past month, with 209%, 67%, and 39%, respectively.

Solana has also increased by 22.70% in the last month, showing an attempt to retake its ATH of $202.87 from April 1.

With enough community support and investor interest, Sealana might become the next big meme coin in the Solana ecosystem. Let’s go over the project specifics to see why that might be the case.

The Solana meme coin ecosystem has performed spectacularly recently, with coins like CatWifHat pumping by 209% in the last month.

With a 24-hour volume of $6M and a market cap of $29M, CatWifHat is one of the most popular Solana projects this month.

The same goes for $BOME, another $SOL meme coin launched in March. It’s up 40% monthly, and the bullish trend seems to be continuing.

Adding the Bitcoin halving, which should push the crypto market forward, and Solana’s 22.70% monthly increase, $SEAL might see a significant wave of investments soon.

Recently, Solana announced the Encode Club’s Solana Bootcamp, which the company fully sponsors and where developers can learn to build on the blockchain.

To buy Sealana, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet to the widget, and select how much $SEAL you’d like to buy. Confirm the transaction, and you’ll receive the tokens once the presale ends.

Meme Mania Is Far From Over – Roaring Kitty Keeps on Tweeting

Four days ago, on May 13, TheRoaringKitty X channel started posting again after a three-year hiatus. Keith Gill was behind the historic GameStop pump of 2021 that shocked the market.

Ever since his return to X, meme coins have started gaining in performance:

Dogecoin by +14.28% in 13 hours Shiba Inu by +12.36% in 13 hours

The meme coin frenzy seems to have just begun, with the bullish trend standing strong for the past few days. This could contribute to Sealana’s community reception and presale efforts. Keith Gill’s return to X could be the main reason behind the project’s rush past the $1.6M milestone.

Visit the official presale website to learn more about Sealana.

Closing Remarks

As $SEAL raises over $1.6M, the meme coin industry is moving forward, fueled by TheRoaringKitty’s blazing return to X.

The Sealana presale is far from over, and there’s still time to participate. But remember to DYOR and invest responsibly, as the crypto market is volatile and unexpected.

