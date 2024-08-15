Countries
Crypto News

Seasoned Analyst Brandt Highlights Ethereum Rising Wedge Pattern Expects Price Decline to $1,645

Renowned crypto analyst Peter Brandt has identified bearish patterns for Ethereum, suggesting that it could face a major price decline. He believes Ether could drop to lows not seen since the fourth quarter of 2023.

Brandt provided two charts to support his claims, with ETH price analysis on different timeframes.

Meanwhile, the price of Ethereum has declined significantly in the past 24 hours, dropping below $2,700. ETH trades at $2,644, with a 3.9% decline in the past 24 hours.

Peter Brandt Decodes Ethereum ETH’s Price Action

According to Brandt, his analysis is not to spite Ethereum but to describe his trading pattern. He claims to adjust his trading strategy to buying or selling once he identifies a good chart pattern.

Brandt’s 240-minute chart shows a rising wedge formation. This pattern often signals a potential bearish reversal

The chart reveals ETH’s price attempting to rally around the converging trendlines. However, the rising wedge often results in a drop in prices. Ethereum tested a vital breakout point when it broke above $2,700, but its price declined today due to low buying interest. 

Moreover, the chart shows a declining Average Directional Index Indicator (ADX), confirming the weakening rally to ETH. This bearish pattern is often ideal for short trades, hence Brandt’s bearish position. 

Meanwhile, Brandt identified a five-month rectangle pattern on the daily chart. ETH broke below this rectangle on August 4 and continues to attempt a retest of the $2,933 resistance level. He believes a successful retest will likely lead to further price decline. 

The analyst noted that ETH could touch a low of $1,645 if the bearish trend continues and the rejection at $2,933 occurs.

Notably, ETH last traded at $1,600 in October 2023. The 30-day Average True Range (ATR) indicator shows increased volatility, which could cause sudden price changes. The ATR has a reading of 181.02, implying that Ether’s price could swing in either direction. 

Although Brandt remains bearish on ETH, he advises his followers to be cautious since patterns can fail. Therefore, he urged his followers to set their stop loss just above $2,961, slightly above ETH’s current resistance level. 

Further, Brandt noted that ETH’s trade offers users a favorable risk-to-reward ratio of 3:1. He stressed that accepting losses is part of his trade process.

Crypto Community Reacts to Peter Brandt Analysis 

One X user, Max, reacted to Peter Brandt’s Ether analysis. Max claimed that Brandt made a post a few days ago condemning ETH and praising SOL before the two assets declined, so his suggestions are not worth trusting. He said he would trade on the opposite side of Brandt’s suggestions.

Conversely, another follower, Dr. Murlly, supported Brandt’s analysis, stating that his focus on patterns and risk management is excellent. Murlly also noted that ETH can be quite volatile; hence, it is wise to have a clear entry and exit plan like the one Brandt provided.

Meanwhile, CryptoFX believes Ethereum’s price performance is linked to Bitcoin’s movements. He claims that ETH will only trade at $2,100 if Bitcoin drops to the $48,000-$40,00 price range.

ETH remains bearish today, reflecting Bitcoin’s retracement below $60,000.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
