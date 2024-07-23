Countries
Crypto News

SEC Approves $ETH ETFs – AI Token WienerAI Rockets Past $7M In Presale With Only 7 Days Left To Buy

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
  • The SEC has approved five Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that will launch today.
  • Ethereum has increased by 1% in the last day, with a 38.27% increase in its 24-hour trading volume.
  • WienerAI ($WAI) is a meme project that offers an AI prediction tool to scour the web for crypto gems and opportunities, such as the $ETH ETF approval.

SEC Approves $ETH ETFs – AI Token WienerAI Rockets Past $7M In Presale With Only 7 Days Left To Buy

The SEC has approved spot Ethereum ($ETH) ETFs after US regulators issued the necessary S1 forms. Five $ETH ETFs are launching today, which should substantially boost Ethereum’s price.

Ethereum is already regaining ground, pumping by 1.01% in the last day, with a 38.27% increase in the 24-hour trading volume pushing it to $21.9B.

Ethereum price today

The $ETH ETFs could also strengthen the entire crypto market’s legitimacy and follow in Bitcoin’s footsteps after the $BTC ETFs’ debut (the coin reached a $73K ATH three months after the ETFs’ launch). Investors can significantly profit by betting on Ethereum’s bullish potential following the ETFs’ launch. 

But what if you could predict such market-wide events before they happen, potentially maximizing your profits?

WienerAI ($WAI) is designed to do just that. Its AI-powered predictive tech scours the market for significant events (like the $ETH ETFs) and notifies you of investment opportunities.

Let’s discuss this news and see how $ETH ETFs could change the crypto landscape.

Why Are Ethereum ETFs Important in the Grand Scheme of Things?

Crypto ETFs facilitate crypto investments for traditional investors with minimal crypto experience. After Bitcoin ETFs launched on January 10, $BTC reached a $73K ATH in over two months (+53.31%), and its current price is $66,879.

Bitcoin price performance after ETF launch

On July 4, we covered Ethereum’s 23% surge (from $3K to $3.8K) the week before the SEC approved Form 19b-4 for $ETH ETFs.

Clearly, ETFs are bullish events for crypto, but why is that? We identified several reasons why $ETF ETFs are good news for investors:

  • More participants in the crypto ecosystem for increased visibility
  • Increased key asset price support and fundamental value
  • More institutional investors for long-term investments
  • Improved network scalability and efficiency through technological upgrades

One of our Tech Report crypto journalists managed to get a comment from Greg Moritz, COO and co-founder of Alt Tab Capital (a crypto hedge fund).

Email showing Greg Moritz’s comments on $ETF ETFs

Moritz says that the SEC’s approval of $ETH ETFs emphasizes ‘[…] the acceptance of this new class of digital assets and the clear demand from institutional finance for greater participation in cryptocurrencies.’

He also notes that Ethereum’s utility-based ecosystem is a reason for being bullish about the ETFs. Compared to Bitcoin’s narrative of being digital gold, $ETH is ‘[…] the launchpad for thousands of applications and millions of smart contracts.’

Meme Coins Pump Before the Launch of $ETH ETFs

The meme coin sector has seen multiple projects pump in the last week, even before the SEC’s approval of $ETH ETFs:

If you had invested $733 in $NPC a week ago, you’d currently have $1,262, and meme coins are currently going through a bullish phase.

With the right tool to spot these opportunities, you could make significant short-term profits through these gems.

That’s where WienerAI comes into play – keep reading to learn why $WAI might be one of the best presales of 2024.

WienerAI Pushes Past $7M, with 7 Days Left to Buy

WienerAI ($WAI) is an ERC-20 meme coin that recently broke past $7M during presale. With a current token price of $0.00073, the coin is an affordable and promising investment.

The project uses an AI trading bot to find crypto gems, place early trades, and optimize your portfolio and profit margins.

$WAI’s predictive technology appeals to day traders and short-term investors who want to speculate on crypto trends like the $ETH ETFs.

WienerAI offers a 144% staking APY for long-term investments. This means that 1,278,082 $WAI ($933) bought today will turn into 3,118,520 $WAI ($2,276) in one year.

We’ve predicted WienerAI’s ascension to $0.0045 post-listing, a 500% gain for early investors that could increase your potential profits exponentially.

To buy $WAI, visit the presale’s official website, connect your wallet to the widget, select a payment method ($ETH, $BNB, $USDT, or card), and select the amount of $WAI you want to buy.

Stay up to date with WienerAI’s development on X and Telegram.

Summary – $ETH ETFs Could Lead to a Bull Run

We’ve seen the large impact of $BTC ETFs in the last few months, and there’s every reason to believe $ETH ETFs may surpass that.

Ethereum is innately more functional than Bitcoin, with a more versatile and scalable network that promises greater future gains.

Furthermore, WienerAI is a great tool for accurately predicting such events and optimizing your trading strategies. The presale will end in seven days.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
