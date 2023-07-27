SEC Cannot Initiate Immediate Appeal Against Ripple, Says Ripple CTO
Crypto News

SEC Cannot Initiate Immediate Appeal Against Ripple, Says Ripple CTO

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

Ripple CTO David Schwartz stated that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) couldn’t initiate an immediate appeal over Ripple’s win in the partially concluded lawsuit. Schwart noted that both parties have pending issues that may hinder such a move.

The CTO aired his suggestion in response to the trending debate surrounding some potential options for the SEC in the lawsuit.

Four Options Available for the SEC

The prominent legal expert James Murphy known as MetalawMan, took to Twitter to analyze the regulator’s next move. Murphy outlined four possible options the SEC could choose in its action following Ripple’s win in the securities violation lawsuit.

Murphy said the SEC could demand an interlocutory appeal in two weeks. The legal expert thinks making an immediate appeal bodes well for Ripple and the XRP community instead of delaying it for over a year.

Secondly, Murphy stated that the SEC may choose to pursue its aiding and abetting charges against Ripple executives Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

Murphy mentioned that the third option for the SEC would be to drop its allegations against Garlinghouse and Larsen and immediately appeal the judgment without Judge Torres’ permission. 

He said the regulator doesn’t need Judge Torres’ permission after dropping the charges against the executives. Once it fulfills the third option, the Second Circuit can follow.

However, if the SEC remains hell-bent on pursuing the charges, it would have to wait ten days after Judge Torres approves the appeal request before asking for Second Circuit.

The last option listed by the legal expert is that SEC could initiate a settlement with Ripple but thinks it’s unlikely to happen.

The SEC Can’t Appeal Immediately Against Ripple

The analysis from the legal expert sparked several reactions in the crypto space, especially from the XRP community. According to a tweet from Ripple’s CTO on July 26, the SEC can’t just drop its case against Ripple executives to file an appeal immediately.

Further, Schwartz mentioned that Judge Torres’ ruling did not provide a complete resolution of the issues between the SEC and Ripple since the parties have yet to argue remedies after the summary judgment.

As Murphy highlighted, Schwartz’s explanation cancels the option of filing an immediate appeal by the securities regulator, meaning the SEC has no option three.

The legal battle between the SEC and Ripple started in December 2020, with Judge Torres deciding on some key aspects of the case on July 13. However, the lawsuit remains unresolved in the Southern District Court of New York.

The judge’s ruling mentioned that Ripple’s sales of XRP to retail investors on exchanges worth more than $720 million are securities. But its sales to institutional customers, worth about $728.9 million, are classified as non-securities.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple Decision Reinforced the Need for US Congress to Establish Regulation for Cryptocurrencies, Senator Lummis
2 Ripple CLO Says SEC’s Appeal Will Favor Ripple’s Victory
3 Bitcoin Traders Display Caution, Despite the Recent Spot BTC ETF Excitement 
4 SEC Cannot Initiate Immediate Appeal Against Ripple, Says Ripple CTO
5 Uber Statistics, Facts & Trends for 2023

Latest News

Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple Decision Reinforced the Need for US Congress to Establish Regulation for Cryptocurrencies, Senator Lummis

Nick Dunn
Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple CLO Says SEC’s Appeal Will Favor Ripple’s Victory

Asad Gilani

Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s chief legal officer (CLO), Stuart Alderoty, says an appeal by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would consolidate Ripple’s victory. The CLO believes a favorable outcome...

Bitcoin
Crypto News

Bitcoin Traders Display Caution, Despite the Recent Spot BTC ETF Excitement 

Asad Gilani

A crypto analyst claimed that the spot market is currently dominating as the perpetual futures open interest to market ratio sustains low volume.  Last month, the world’s largest asset management...

Uber statistics
Statistics

Uber Statistics, Facts & Trends for 2023

Kate Sukhanova
Crypto
Crypto News

US Senate Wants Firms to Report Crypto Investments in Chinese Technologies 

Nick Dunn
Coinbase
Crypto News

UK Judge Orders Craig Wright to Pay $516K to Continue with Legal Case Against Kraken and Coinbase

Damien Fisher
PPC Stats You Need to Know for 2023
Statistics

75+ PPC Statistics You Need to Know for 2023

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.