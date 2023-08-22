Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
SEC Lawyers Received No Lesson From Ripple Case, Says Deaton
Crypto News

SEC Lawyers Received No Lesson From Ripple Case, Says Deaton

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:

In a recent development in the Ripple case, the prominent pro-XRP attorney John Deaton slammed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its inconsistency. The lawyer stated that the agency has been constantly twisting its arguments and changing from its initial claims.

Also, Deaton called out SEC lawyers, saying they’ve learned nothing from the Ripple case. Deaton’s August 21 outburst against the regulator came in response to Gemini’s filed motion to dismiss the SEC’s lawsuit against it. 

Deaton Slammed On The SEC

In the August 21 tweet, Deaton stressed that the SEC needed lessons from its case with blockchain company Ripple Labs.

Notably, Gemini had filed a motion for a federal judge to dismiss the SEC lawsuit against it. The US-based crypto exchange stated that the SEC lacked concrete evidence to prove that it offered unregistered securities on its platform.

Commenting on the development, Deaton quoted a portion of Gemini’s motion, noting that the SEC’s inability to provide evidence weakens its claims against the exchange. According to the lawyer, the regulator’s conduct “violates fundamental fairness and the requirement of fair notice.

Deaton stated that the SEC is inconsistent, often suddenly twisting its previous accusations to establish a new line of arguments. He noted that such an approach underscores the agency’s inefficiency in tackling crypto cases.

Deaton Recounted SEC’s Twists In Arguments

Further, the XRP attorney said the SEC needed to be more straightforward during its legal battle with Ripple Labs. He recalled that the agency was translational and would suddenly twist its theory from the previous positions.

Also, the lawyer stated that the SEC was slippery in its common enterprise argument. Initially, the regulator claimed that Ripple was a common enterprise but later deserted its line of argument when Ripple presented a convincing defense. Ripple convinced the court that it pays no interest to XRP holders.

The Commission later shifted its position, labeling the XRP ecosystem a common enterprise. However, Deaton explained that the entire XRP ecosystem comprises all XRP holders across the globe, including crypto exchanges that support XRP and all businesses and entities that use tokens.

Surprisingly, the SEC also moved its position to claim that the token (XRP) itself constitutes the common enterprise.

Additionally, Deaton mentioned that the SEC shifted its position during the argument about the Hinman document. According to Deaton, the agency first claimed that the speech was William Hinman’s opinion and should not form a guide to the open market.

However, the SEC twisted its position following Judge Sarah Netburn’s order for the agency to submit the speech documents.

Currently, the SEC is saying that Hinman was the Commission’s director of Corporation Finance during his speech. So, the remark came as a guide and opinion of the Corporation Finance division of the agency.

According to Deaton, the SEC’s constant shifts in the Ripple lawsuit made a federal judge criticize its lawyers. Furthermore, the judge called them hypocrites, stating they lacked faithful allegiance to the law.

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad is an experienced Writer and Editor with a passion for cryptocurrencies, technology, and online security. He has made significant contributions to reputable crypto websites like CryptoNews, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoinist, sharing his insights with a wide audience.

Beyond his professional interests, Asad is an ardent advocate for freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he enjoys staying socially active, playing snooker and cricket, savoring delicious seafood, and indulging in the soulful melodies of folk music.

Most Popular News

1 Shiba Inu Price Prediction as SHIB Dip Post Shibarium Launch – What’s Ahead?
2 SEC Lawyers Received No Lesson From Ripple Case, Says Deaton
3 Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) Statistics for 2023
4 Open Plan Office Statistics (2023 Data)
5 YouTube Unveils Its 3 Principles for Embracing AI Technologies

Latest News

Shiba Inu Price Prediction as SHIB Dip Post Shibarium Launch – What’s Ahead?
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Price Prediction as SHIB Dip Post Shibarium Launch – What’s Ahead?

Nick Dunn
FRT Statistics At a Glance
Statistics

Facial Recognition Technology (FRT) Statistics for 2023

Susan Laborde

Facial recognition technology is a recent AI innovation that uses advanced algorithms to provide simplified solutions. It is a security solution that involves identifying individuals using their facial features from...

The Layout of an Open-Plan Office
Statistics

Open Plan Office Statistics (2023 Data)

Susan Laborde

In this modern era of office innovation, choosing an open-plan office has emerged as one of the most popular design options for businesses. However, they are accompanied by various benefits...

YouTube Unveils Its 3 Principles for Embracing AI Technologies
News

YouTube Unveils Its 3 Principles for Embracing AI Technologies

Krishi Chowdhary
Snapchat’s AI Feature “Dreams” to Put You in Imaginary Scenarios
News

Snapchat’s New Generative AI Feature “Dreams” to Put You in Imaginary Scenarios

Krishi Chowdhary
fear and greed index 34
Crypto News

Crypto Market Experiences Volatility as Fear Index Plummets to 34 but 3 Presale Gems Buck the Trend

Will Macmaster
TikTok Richest User Statistics
Statistics

The Top 20 Richest TikTokers in 2023

Kate Sukhanova

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.