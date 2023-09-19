Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
SEC Loses Its Court Request For BinanceUS Immediate Inspection
Crypto News

SEC Loses Its Court Request For BinanceUS Immediate Inspection

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

The SEC has witnessed a drawback in its lawsuit against Binance and its US subsidiary arm, BinanceUS. The regulator had requested a court motion permitting it to inspect Binance US. However, the table turned against the SEC as a federal magistrate judge denied the request on Monday, September 19.

Federal Magistrate Denies SEC Request, Preventing Further Access

On September 14, the SEC filed an inspection request on Binance US. The regulator alleged that the exchange is opposing its investigations through several moves. According to the SEC’s filing, the exchange had earlier refused to provide any relevant document, forcing the agency to get needed information from other sources. 

Moreover, the SEC stated that Binance has been releasing an excess of irrelevant information. It noted that Binance US had provided only 220 documents for its scrutiny, comprising mostly unintelligible screenshots with no dates or signatures. 

The regulator expected the filing to place Binance under intense scrutiny should the court validate its demand. It anticipated a court grant to impose immediate access to the exchange’s technology platform.

Additionally, the securities regulator’s demand is meant to compel Binance US to release more documents and witnesses for the agency’s tighter regulatory measures. Also, the SEC alleged that Binance US provided misleading information regarding its relationship with Ceffu, formerly Binance Custody. 

The agency maintained that Ceffu is one of Binance’s affiliated entities as against the exchange’s contrary statement in court. But, according to a report from Bloomberg, Federal Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui stated that he’s not inclined to approve such an inspection.

Further, the judge encouraged the SEC to always be specific in its regulatory requests to Binance US and include more witnesses. On its end, the SEC had argued that Binance restricted it to only four witnesses. It mentioned that its request for additional personnel received a negative response from the exchange.

However, the court ruling has restricted the securities regulator any investigatory access to Binance US software.

Binance US Records Drastic Drop in Trade Volume Amid SEC’s Lawsuit

Due to the SEC’s ongoing lawsuit against Binance US, the crypto exchange has recorded a drastic drop in trade volumes and overall operations. 

Data from Kaiko Research showed that Binance US’ weekly trade volume dipped from a yearly high of almost $5 billion to $40 million. Also, the exchange’s key executives have been resigning recently, reducing the workforce even amid its legal battle with the SEC. 

According to The Wall Street Journal, Brain Schoder (CEO), Krishna Juvvadi  (Head of Legal), and Sidney Majalya (Chief Risk Officer) all exited the firm last week.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Top Crypto Gainers on September 19 – XEC, STX, And SOL
2 SEC Loses Its Court Request For BinanceUS Immediate Inspection
3 BTC Breaks Key Resistance Level While Bitcoin BSC Hit $3 Million
4 Everything About Apple’s iOS 17 Update
5 38 Terabytes of Sensitive Data Accidentally Exposed by Microsoft AI Researchers

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 19 – XEC, STX, And SOL

Nick Dunn
Bitcoin
Crypto News

BTC Breaks Key Resistance Level While Bitcoin BSC Hit $3 Million

Nick Dunn

Bitcoin’s recent price increase above $27,000 after breaking the $26,000 resistance has triggered excitement across the crypto community. While it’s too early to call it a big rally, the positive...

News

Everything About Apple’s iOS 17 Update

Krishi Chowdhary

Apple has finally rolled out its much-awaited update for iOS 17, loaded with a plethora of sophisticated security and privacy features. Among the latest arsenal of security features of iOS...

38 Terabytes of Sensitive Data Accidentally Exposed by Microsoft
News

38 Terabytes of Sensitive Data Accidentally Exposed by Microsoft AI Researchers

Krishi Chowdhary
Okta
News

Okta Reveals Same Hackers of Casino Giants MGM and Caesars Attack 3 Other Companies

Damien Fisher
Average Salaries Across European Countries
Statistics

A Comprehensive Comparison of Average Salaries Across European Countries

Kate Sukhanova
Statistics

Social Commerce Statistics 2023: Users, Revenue, Platforms

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.