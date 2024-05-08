Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home SEC Postpones the Outcome on Invesco Galaxy’s Spot Ethereum ETF to July
Crypto News

SEC Postpones the Outcome on Invesco Galaxy’s Spot Ethereum ETF to July

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The US securities regulator, the SEC, has again pushed the date to decide on Invesco Galaxy’s spot Ethereum ETF application to July. This marks the third time the agency has delayed a decision on Invesco’s application, which was submitted in October 2023. 

While Ether enthusiasts anticipated a positive outcome, the postponement has turned them less optimistic about a possible spot ETH ETF approval.

The SEC Sets A New Deadline For Invesco’s Spot ETH ETF Application

According to a May 6 filing, the US SEC has extended the deadline to decide on Invesco Galaxy’s spot ETH ETF application by 60 days. It has adopted July 5 as the new deadline. The watchdog said the extension would give it ample time to consider the proposed changes and issues raised within the application. 

Notably, Invesco Galaxy filed its proposal for a spot in Ethereum ETF on October 20, 2023. The application was published in the Federal Register on November 8, 2023. The SEC has 240 days from the publication date for possible extensions before declaring its decision regarding the application. 

Meanwhile, the latest delay marks the SEC’s third time postponing its decision regarding the spot ETH ETF application. The first postponement came in December 2023. The regulator also delayed the second date set for February to May while postponing its decision again to July 5, 2024.

SEC May Deny All Spot Ethereum ETF Applications; Market Analysts

The SEC has delayed decisions on all eight applications for spot ETH ETFs. Some of the applicants include Fidelity, BlackRock, Grayscale, VanEck, Hashdex, ARK Invest, and Invesco.

According to the SEC’s schedule for deciding on the ETFs, VanECK’s application has a final deadline of May 23. 

Within the past few months, the trend of events has waned many hopes. Some reports revealed that the SEC is on the path to declaring Ethereum security. The regulator issued subpoenas to some Ethereum-related companies requesting their financial records and deals with the Ethereum Foundation.

Also, the major Ethereum backer, Consensys, recently sued the SEC for trying to classify Ether as security. The firm maintained that applications that enable users to transact using Ethereum are not securities brokers. It says the SEC lacks the basis to bring the crypto asset under its regulatory jurisdiction.

So, market analysts are less confident about getting the SEC’s approval of a spot Ethereum ETF.

In a March 19 X post, Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart said the SEC’s continuous delay has changed his optimism. He noted that VanEck’s final date is the “only deadline that matters.” Seyffart expects the SEC to deny all Ethereum ETF applications by May 23.

Moreover, in March, Bloomberg senior analyst Eric Balchunas said he is 25% pessimistic about the SEC’s approval for ETF ETFs. He noted the regulator’s “radio silence” even as the final deadlines approached.  

However, despite the gloomy outlook from the delayed deadlines, few are optimistic about approving a spot ETH ETF. An Ethereum advocate, Anthony Sassano, is optimistic about the SEC approving the ETFs upon VanEck’s final deadline.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular resales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin BTC’s Daily Volume Surge 41% In One Day; A Sign of Bulls’ Return?
2 SEC Postpones the Outcome on Invesco Galaxy’s Spot Ethereum ETF to July
3 Top 10 Biggest Champions League Upsets Of All Time
4 TG.Casino and AC Milan Deal Is Good News for $DICE & $TGC
5 Microsoft Is Planning to Build Its Own AI-Language Model to Compete with Google & OpenAI

Latest News

Bitcoin BTC’s Daily Volume Surge 41% In One Day; A Sign of Bulls' Return?
Crypto News

Bitcoin BTC’s Daily Volume Surge 41% In One Day; A Sign of Bulls’ Return?

Rida Fatima
Biggest Champions League Upsets
Statistics

Top 10 Biggest Champions League Upsets Of All Time

Diana Ploscaru

The Champions League is the most beloved tournament in Europe, but it’s also rife with disappointment for many teams and their fans. This is bound to happen in the battle...

TG.Casino and AC Milan deal
Crypto News

TG.Casino and AC Milan Deal Is Good News for $DICE & $TGC

Alex Popa

AC Milan and TG.Casino’s ($TGC) deal on May 6 is a turning point for crypto casinos. After becoming the team’s official regional iGaming partner in Europe, TG.Casino could become the...

Microsoft Planning To Build Its Own AI-Language Model
News

Microsoft Is Planning to Build Its Own AI-Language Model to Compete with Google & OpenAI

Krishi Chowdhary
Four Japanese Companies Introduce the First Ever 6G Device
News

Japanese Companies Introduce the First Ever 6G Device – 500X Faster than 5G

Krishi Chowdhary
TV Shows sports fans
Community Contributions

5 Sports Programs to Watch on Prime Video if You’re a Sports Fan

Renee Johnson
Cardano Founder Creates X Poll Proposing ADA and BCH Integration
Crypto News

Cardano Founder Creates X Poll Proposing ADA and BCH Integration

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.