Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home SEC Wins Against YouTuber Ian Balina Over Unregistered Crypto Promo
Crypto News

SEC Wins Against YouTuber Ian Balina Over Unregistered Crypto Promo

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to fight crypto-related scams. Notably, the agency has filed several lawsuits against firms and other participants in its quest to regulate the industry.

Recently, the SEC bagged a win in its case against YouTuber Ian Balina in a US court. The judge declared Balina guilty of selling unregistered securities via an ICO promo.

SEC Bags A Partial Win against YouTuber Balina

On May 22, the SEC emerged victorious in the case against YouTuber Balina in Texas Federal Court. The presiding judge, David Alan Ezra, concluded that the defendant was guilty of selling unregistered securities.

Further, the court decision indicated that Balina violated the US securities law, granting the SEC a partial victory. Judge Ezra declared:

“The Court has determined, as a matter of law, that US securities laws apply to Balina’s actions and that SPRK tokens qualify as securities.

The court applied the Howey Test to classify SPRK as an investment contract. This means that the investors anticipated profits from other people’s efforts through their pooled funds.

Also, Judge Ezra agreed with the SEC regarding its stance on Balina’s intentions. He pointed out that the YouTuber targeted US investors in his quest for gains. As a result, the judge ruled out the defendant’s summary judgment bid, which highlighted SEC’s lack of jurisdiction since the sales took place abroad.

In context, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Balina in September 2020. It alleged that the crypto researcher and YouTuber pioneered unregistered sales of Sparkster (SPRK) coins.

The regulator also alleged that Balina created an investment pool on Telegram in 2018, where he promoted his offering. However, the court’s decision didn’t favor the SEC in some claims against the YouTuber. 

For instance, the agency had alleged that Balina didn’t provide a proper compensation agreement he had with Sparkster CEO Sajjad Daya.

Additionally, SEC pointed out that Balina failed to disclose his deals with Sparkster to investors, claiming that the YouTuber received a 30% bonus for the SPRK coins he bought. 

But the court slashed it out due to factual inconsistencies. Balina said that the alleged bonus is part of Sparkster’s standard volume discount via its private presale deal.

SEC’s History With Blockchain Platform Sparkster

Sparkster claims to be a “low-code” blockchain application platform with a native token, SPRK. The company completed its initial coin offering (ICO) between April and July 2018.

Through its ICO, the firm attracted over 4,000 investors, generating $30 million in the process. However, the SEC set its trap against Sparkster in 2022 on its sales of unregistered crypto tokens. 

The regulator issued a cease-and-desist order against the firm, accusing it and its CEO, Daya, of violating the US Securities Act of 1993. 

Following the threats from the SEC, Sparkster agreed to settle with the regulator. It agreed to destroy all remaining SPRK coins and remove them from trading platforms. 

The firm also paid $30 million in disgorgement, $4.6 million in interest, and a $500,000 civil penalty. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Elon Musk Says AI Will Take All Our Jobs In The Future 
2 SEC Wins Against YouTuber Ian Balina Over Unregistered Crypto Promo
3 Financial Analyst Predicts Massive Upcoming Rally for XRP
4 Bitcoin Options to Expire Soon: Could This Lead to a Rise in Crypto Prices?
5 Use Glue To Stick Cheese To Your Pizza, Says Google AI Overviews

Latest News

Elon Musk Says AI Will Take All Our Jobs In The Future 
News

Elon Musk Says AI Will Take All Our Jobs In The Future 

Krishi Chowdhary
Financial Analyst Predicts Massive Upcoming Rally for XRP
Crypto News

Financial Analyst Predicts Massive Upcoming Rally for XRP

Rida Fatima

JT, a financial analyst with over two decades of experience, shared insights on XRP’s price movement. According to his chart analysis, XRP has remained within a symmetrical triangle on the...

Bitcoin Options Expire Soon: Could This Lead to a Rise in Crypto Prices?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Options to Expire Soon: Could This Lead to a Rise in Crypto Prices?

Rida Fatima

Since this week, the crypto market has maintained a steady upward momentum, fueled by Ethereum’s robust performance and SEC ETF approval. However, an imminent event has captured everyone’s attention –...

Use Glue To Stick Cheese To Your Pizza: Says Google AI Overview
News

Use Glue To Stick Cheese To Your Pizza, Says Google AI Overviews

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto News

Crypto Expert Predicts Dogecoin ETF is Next After SEC Ethereum ETF Approval

Lora Pance
FCC to Introduce a New Law That Will Require Disclosures for AI Used in Political Ads
News

FCC to Introduce a New Law That Will Require Disclosures for AI Used in Political Ads

Krishi Chowdhary
350,000 Ethereum (ETH) Options with $3,200 Max Pain Point to Expire Today
Crypto News

350,000 Ethereum (ETH) Options with $3,200 Max Pain Point to Expire Today

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.