Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Security Experts Discover New Method Hackers Use to Steal Hardware Wallet Private Keys
Crypto News

Security Experts Discover New Method Hackers Use to Steal Hardware Wallet Private Keys

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Security researchers have unveiled new tactics hackers employ to steal people’s Bitcoin hardware wallet seed phrase

Through a method tagged “Dark Skippy,” hackers can use malicious firmware to embed modified signatures into public Bitcoin transactions. These modified signatures can help the attacker to extract a person’s private keys

Hackers Discover New Ways to Steal Wallet Seed Phrases

Hackers and criminals keep evolving as crypto and blockchain technology advances, finding new ways to steal user funds

On August 5, researchers Nick Farrow, Lloyd Founier, and Robin Linus disclosed how hackers extract hardware wallet seed phrases to steal a person’s assets.

Farrow and Fournier are cofounders of Frostsnap, a hardware wallet manufacturer. Linus is the co-developer of Bitcoin protocols BitVM and ZeroSync. 

According to their disclosure report, no hardware wallet model is immune to this vulnerability. However, the attacker can only infiltrate the wallet if they trick the victim into downloading the malware.

Dark Skippy is an improved version of a previous trick: nonce grinding, a slower method requiring victims to post multiple transactions on the blockchain

However, a Dark Skippy attack can occur even if the victim signs just two transactions. Also, the attack can occur even if the user uses a separate device to generate the seed phrase. 

According to the report, when hackers corrupt a hardware device’s firmware, they can use low entropy secret nonces to embed dozens of seed words into transaction signatures. 

When the signatures get posted on the blockchain during transaction confirmation, the hackers can scan, locate, and record them.

However, the signatures created by introducing the malicious firmware contain public nonces, which are not parts of the seed phrase. To compute and generate the secret key, the attacker must input these public nonces into Pollard’s kangaroo algorithm

Introduced by a mathematician, John M. Pollard, Pollard’s kangaroo algorithm, also called Pollard’s lamba algorithm, is used to solve discrete logarithm problems.

The researchers revealed that hackers can get a user’s complete seed phrase through this method. The method doesn’t require dozens of transaction signatures; only two from the compromised wallet device is enough. Moreover, using a separate device to generate the seed phrase does not limit this method

Mitigating the Risks of Losing Funds to Dark Skippy Attacks

The researchers described Dark Skippy as a new, improved way of exploiting an existing hardware wallet vulnerability.

Further, the report revealed that Dark, Skippy attacks are practically impossible to detect, require no extra communication channels, and are effective even on stateless devices. 

Therefore, users must stay informed while taking extra care to mitigate this risk.

The researchers advised hardware wallet manufacturers to employ extra measures to prevent malicious firmware from corrupting users’ devices. 

According to the report, open-sourcing device firmware cannot mitigate this risk. So, the researchers recommended introducing secure boot and lock JTAG/SWD interfaces. 

In addition, hardware wallet manufacturers can build reproducible and vendor-signed firmware and include anti-signing protocols in their devices. Meanwhile, users are advised to verify and secure their firmware and desist from sharing stateless signing devices with others.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Solana Developers Attend to Major Security Vulnerability
2 Security Experts Discover New Method Hackers Use to Steal Hardware Wallet Private Keys
3 Crypto Industry Leaders Advocate SEC Chair Gensler’s Removal During a White House Meeting
4 Bitfarms Stock Gains 22% after Q2 Loss Came in Lower Than Predicted
5 Potential Approval Underway as CBOE Refiles for Bitcoin ETF Options Trading

Latest News

Solana Developers Attend to Major Security Vulnerability
Crypto News

Solana Developers Attend to Major Security Vulnerability

Rida Fatima
Crypto Industry Leaders Advocate SEC Chair Gensler’s Removal During a White House Meeting
Crypto News

Crypto Industry Leaders Advocate SEC Chair Gensler’s Removal During a White House Meeting

Rida Fatima

Recently, crypto industry leaders met with White House officials to discuss the future of US crypto regulations.  During the meeting, recent events, including Rep. Ro Khanna’s roundtable meeting with top...

Bitfarms Stock Gains 22% after Q2 Loss Came in Lower Than Predicted
Crypto News

Bitfarms Stock Gains 22% after Q2 Loss Came in Lower Than Predicted

Rida Fatima

Canadian Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms’ stock performed remarkably after the release of its second-quarter earnings report. Bitfarms’ Q2 earnings came in better than projected, with only a 7 cents loss...

Potential Approval Underway as CBOE Refiles for Bitcoin ETF Options Trading
Crypto News

Potential Approval Underway as CBOE Refiles for Bitcoin ETF Options Trading

Rida Fatima
0.0.0.0. Day Vulnerability Is Compromising Linux and MacOS
News

0.0.0.0. Day – The 18-Year-Old Vulnerability That Can Compromise Linux and MacOS Users

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitcoin New Addresses Indicate Fresh Interest from Retail Buyers
Crypto News

Bitcoin New Addresses Indicate Fresh Interest from Retail Buyers

Rida Fatima
Palantir Shares Surge 11% After AI Partnership Announcement with Microsoft for US Defense
News

Palantir Shares Surge 11% After AI Partnership Announcement with Microsoft for US Defense

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.